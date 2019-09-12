(All games at 7 p.m. unless notes)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
MASSAPONAX (2-0) AT LOUISA (2-0), 7:30
Last meeting: First-ever meeting.
Last week: Massaponax QB Luke Morley rushed for a single-game school record 305 yards, totaling five touchdowns—one passing—in a 47-30 win over visiting Dinwiddie. Kalup Shelton rushed for 136 yards and a score and Jarett Hunter added a touchdown on the ground and through the air in a 38-13 over visiting Chancellor.
Tonight’s game: The Panthers’ vaunted triple-option offense is working on all cylinders so far this season with Morley at the helm, compiling 963 yards and 11 of the team’s 12 offensive touchdowns. Morley, Jacob Romero and Elijah Christopher just missed eclipsing the 100-yard mark as a trio for the second straight week in last week’s win. That feat should be a challenge against the Lions. Louisa extended its regular-season winning streak to 22 games last week. Making it 23 this week will be a tougher task, but the Lions’ own run game will look to do some damage as it averaged 325.5 yards in their first two games, along with 10 touchdowns. Jarett Hunter (155.5 rushing yards per game) will try to be dangerous on the ground once again to help Louisa keep Massaponax’s offense off the field.
CULPEPER (1-1) AT SPOTSYLVANIA (2-0)
Last meeting: The teams squared off in the Region 3B final last season with homestanding Culpeper coming out on top 34-12 in the mud last season. Both teams churned out the rushing yards, but big plays were the difference for the Blue Devils.
Last week: Culpeper scored on an INT return and a blocked kick return, and Dejour McCray added a scoring run and 160 yards rushing in a 30-6 win over visiting Monticello. Spotsylvania scored three straight touchdowns to start the second half and rallied for a 36-27 win over visiting Fluvanna. Ty-Shaun Colbert rushed for two scores and threw for another.
Tonight’s game: The pair have meet twice each the past two years, with the second meeting each season coming in the playoffs. The Blue Devils have won both those meetings and are hold a 20-24-1 edge in the all-time series. Defense has been a strong point for Culpeper so far and it will need to be again against the Knights who have averaged 35.5 points scoring in their first two games. Spotsylvania will rely on its potent running game, which has racked up 619 yards and nine of its 10 touchdowns on the season on the ground.
RIVERBEND (0-2) AT JAMES MONROE (2-0)
Last meeting: First-ever meeting.
Last week: Riverbend amassed just 106 total yards in a 47-0 home loss to Freedom (PW). QB Aidan Ryan passed for 182 yards and a score and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another in James Monroe’s 43-7 win at Charlottesville.
Tonight’s game: The Class 3 Yellow Jackets will once again feature a balanced offense which has averaged nearly 150 yards on the ground and through the air in their opening wins. QB Aidan Ryan, and WRs Dimario Brooks and Tyler Whitman have led the way. The JM defense has also allowed just seven points in each win. Class 6 Riverbend hasn’t been able to get its offense on track so far this season, scoring just once in two games. The defense hasn’t fared much better as the Bears have been outscored 82-6 so far. Skylar Grant had rushed for 60 yards in last week’s loss.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
STAFFORD (0-2) AT COURTLAND (0-2)
Stafford fought back to tie last week’s game, only to see big plays from King George hand it a 34-21 setback. The Indians looked better offensively in that loss behind a solid game from QB Jack Koetter (129 yards, 2TD passing). The Cougars suffered a heartbreaker last week, falling to Liberty 40-35 on a TD with under a minute to play. RB Thor Hanlon had three rushing scores in the win.
EASTERN VIEW (2-0) AT ORANGE (0-2)
Eastern View ran its regular-season unbeaten streak to 38 games with a dominant 63-7 win over Albemarle last week. Eight players scored in that game, two coming via INT returns. The Hornets fell 55-20 at North Stafford last week. RB Jaylen Alexander has led Orange’s offense in both losses with 228 yards and four rushing scores.
HANOVER (0-1) AT CHANCELLOR (0-2)
The Chargers have yet to win, but their losses have come against powerhouses Massaponax and Louisa, both on the road. QB Trevin Edwards has led the offense in both games, totaling 236 yards and four TDs passing. The Hawks fell 27-0 to Monacan last week.
LIBERTY (2-0) AT KING GEORGE (2-0)
RB Javon Campbell (three TDs) and QB Charles Mutter (285 yards, 3 TDs passing) helped the Foxes hold off Stafford for a 34-21 road win last week. They face a tough test against the visiting Eagles, who topped Brentsville 55-15 last week.
COLONIAL FORGE (1-0) AT FREEDOM (2-0)
Colonial Forge is coming off its bye week after opening the season with a 27-7 win over Grassfield in Week 1 behind a balanced offensive attack. Jamal Thomas (134 yards) led the way on the ground and Madden Lowe (two TD passes) through the air. Freedom has allowed just 14 points in two games, including a 47-0 win at Riverbend last week.
BROOKE POINT (0-1) AT STONE BRIDGE (2-0)
The Black–Hawks are looking for their first win of the season after falling hard 51-13 against visiting Broad Run last week. QB Noah Sanders will look for another strong night after finishing with 210 passing yard and two rushing scores in that loss. The Bulldogs beat Madison 33-19 last week and are led by QB Billy Wiles and RBs Zakias Moore and Jared Cole.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-0) AT POTOMAC (1-1)
The Wildcats look to continue their hot start to the season that has seen them roll to comfortable wins over Albemarle and Patriot. QB Edward Ware has been a leader in both games, totaling five passing TDs through the air and two on the ground. Potomac beat Osbourn 21-13 last week after giving North Stafford a scare, 32-30, in its opener.
NORTH STAFFORD (2-0) AT DINWIDDIE (1-1)
QB Jamir Boyd and WRs Javon Swinton and Holt Egan look to lead the Wolverines to their third straight 3-0 start. The trio have combined for an area-best eight passing scores. For the Generals, RB Robert Barlow (109 rushing yards, 2TD) and QB Brenton Hilton (270 passing yards, 2TD) both stood out in last week’s loss at Massaponax.
FRANKLIN (0-1) AT COLONIAL BEACH (1-0)
Colonial Beach had a bye last week after steamrolling Charles City in its season opener. Corvion Davis rushed for two TDs, ran for one and returned an INT for another score in that win. The Drifters should expect a tougher test vs. Franklin, who fell 8-0 at home against Amelia County last week.
SATURDAY’S GAME
ST. MICHAEL (2-0) AT FRED. CHRISTIAN (0-3), 1
The Warriors have dismantled their first two opponents, outscoring them 108-0 behind Shymarr Wright, who has 253 rushing yards and five TDs, and a shutdown defensive effort in both match-ups. FCS has struggles after winning the VISAA Division II state title last season.
