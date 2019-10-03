(All games at 7 p.m. unless notes)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
NORTH STAFFORD (3-1) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (5-0)
Last meeting: The teams met twice last year with the Wolverines coming out on top both times, including a 36-0 victory in the Region 5D semifinals. Jamir Boyd threw two scoring passes in that game.
Last week: The Wolverines are coming off a bye week after falling 54-13 at Highland Springs two weeks ago. Mountain View trailed Riverbend after one quarter, but reeled off 28 unanswered points to get a 31-6 win. QB Edward Ware passed for two and ran for another score in the game.
Tonight’s game: North Stafford was held to just 125 yards of total offense in its loss to the Springers. Boyd and his receiving corps will need to get back on track, as will their running mates who accumulated just 3 yards on 25 carries that night. Ware will look to continue his hot start, 16 total TDs and just one interception, while RB Mark Shelton (501 yards, 4 TDs rushing) has also been a key factor for the Wildcats. The Mountain View defensive unit has allowed just 6.6 ppg in the team’s sizzling start. North Stafford leads the all-time series 13-4.
CHANCELLOR (3-2) AT SPOTSYLVANIA (4-1)
Last meeting: The Knights snapped a four-game losing skid in the series, beating the homestanding Chargers 43-27. Both teams had two rushers over 100 yards in the outing including Ty-Shaun Colbert for Spotsylvania, and Krisshaun Scott and Trevin Edwards for Chancellor.
Last week: Chancellor converted a 2-point pass with 3K minutes to play, then recovered a King George fumble a few plays later en route to a 29-28 victory. Spotsylvania racked up 369 rushing yards and Ty-Shaun Colbert scored three times on the ground in a 28-25 win at Courtland.
Tonight’s game: The Chargers have been balanced on offense, relying on the arm and legs of Edwards and powerful running of Scott, to run off three straight wins. Colbert’s return from injury last week was a key fact in the Knights’ bounce-back win, but they allowed 369 yards on the ground, which will need to improve if a positive result is to come against Chancellor, which has won three straight. Chancellor leads the all-time series 21-11.
KING GEORGE (2-2) AT WASHINGTON & LEE (3-1)
Last meeting: The Foxes opened the 2016 season with a 72-0 shellacking of the visiting Eagles.
Last week: King George dropped a 29-28 decision at Chancellor despite 143 rushing yards from Gabe Aley. Christian Mountjoy hooked up with Shane McNeill in the back of the end zone on a late scoring pass to help W&L beat King William 32-29.
Tonight’s game: Aley has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last two games for the Foxes, while QB Charles Mutter is just 38 yard from surpassing 1,000 for the season. King George will have to cut down on the penalties (12.3-123 per game) to have a shot at snapping its two-game losing streak. The Eagles, who have won three straight since a season-opening loss to powerhouse Riverheads, have relied on LJ Kelly Jr. on the ground and a timely passing game on offense during their three-game win streak. King George leads the all-time series 32-21-2.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
EASTERN VIEW (5-0) AT JAMES MONROE (2-2)
The Cyclones extended their regular-season unbeaten run to 41 games with last week’s 59-14 win over Caroline. QB Till Butler threw five first-half touchdown passes in that win, finishing with 196 yards through the air. Coming off a bye week, the Yellow Jackets will face a stiff test as Eastern View has outscored its opponents 237-6 in the opening three quarters of its five wins.
RIVERBEND (1-4) AT COLONIAL FORGE (3-1)
Since falling to Freedom three weeks ago, the Eagles have outscored Hylton (59-7) and Brooke Point (49-0) 108-7. QB Madden Lowe has passed for 540 yard and seven touchdowns in those two wins. The Bears have allowed 400 yards and three scores by opposing passers in their last two games since picking up their first win.
MASSAPONAX (4-1) AT BROOKE POINT (0-4)
The Panthers’ run game has been as strong as ever this season with three players in the top 11 of the area rushing leaders. Last week, QB Luke Morley led the way with 192 yards and three scores in a 58-0 win over visiting Stafford. The young Black–Hawks have faced a daunting schedule so far, last week falling to 49-0 to visiting Colonial Forge. Calvin Asamoah churned out 106 yards rushing in the setback.
COURTLAND (1-4) AT CAROLINE (0-4)
The Cougars came up just short of a Battlefield District opeing win last week, falling 28-25 to visiting Spotsylvania, Thor Hanlon had 189 yards and three scores of the ground on the night. The Cavaliers are struggling and coming off a 59-14 loss at Eastern View. RB Sivon Pleasants had been a standout for Caroline.
TUSCARORA (4-1) AT STAFFORD (1-3)
The Indians allowed 489 yards rushing in a 58-0 loss at Massaponax last week, which could be a bad sign as Tuscarora racked up 302 rushing yards in last week’s 31-7 win over Briar Woods. The Titans have won four straight led by QB Ethan Gick and RB Bryce Duke. RB Devin Lardge and QB Jack Koetter will try and get the Indians back in the win column.
HANDLEY (4-0) AT CULPEPER (1-3)
The Blue Devils have lost two straight after falling 28-7 at Liberty last Thursday. In that game, Riley Harrison rushed for 127 yards and Joseph Crenshaw passed for 149, but had two costly INTs. The Judges topped Fauquier 35-21 last week.
COLONIAL BEACH (2-2) AT WEST POINT (3-2)
The Drifters have lost two straight after falling at Riverheads, 55-15, last week. They came out of that loss a little banged up, but Corvion Davis has been a threat through the air and on the ground. Davis and Trey Allison each have five rushing scores. The Pointers are coming off a 42-6 win at Northampton last week.
ST. MICHAEL (3-1) AT BLESSED SACRAMENT (2-3)
The Warriors are coming off a bye week as they try to bounce back from their first loss of the season, 43-41 at Fuqua, two weeks ago. RB Shymarr Wright and QB Jalen Smith have led the way this season. The Knights out of Huguenot have won two straight.
ORANGE (1-3) AT LOUISA (4-0), 7:30
Louisa has picked up where it left of last season, stretching its regular-season winning streak to 24 games with a 55-0 win over Charlottesville last week in which it held the Black Knights to 23 yards of total offense. Last week, the Hornets picked up their first win 50-7 behind the running of Jaylen Alexander (155 yards, 3TD) and passing of Walker Johnson (194 yard, 3TD).
SATURDAY’S GAME:
MANASSAS PARK (1-3) AT FRED. CHRISTIAN (0-5)
The Cougars had to forego their season last year, but have one more win than the defending VISAA Div. II state champion Eagles this season. Last week, Manassas Park fell 36-0 to visiting George Mason, while FCS fell 31-19 at Norfolk Christian. Korey Hazel has been a bright spot for the Eagles.
