(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
HIGHLAND SPRINGS (8-0) AT COLONIAL FORGE (7-1)
Last meeting: The teams haven’t met since 2014 when the homestanding Springers won 36-13 in each team’s season opener. The Eagles won 27-20 at home in 2013, the teams’ only other meeting.
Last week: Colonial Forge relied on its defense and a balanced offense to get a 21-3 win over visiting Massaponax to clinch at least a share of the Commonwealth District title. Juwan Dent threw for two scores and Le’Quan Bassett and Kalii Bradford each added rushing TDs in a 35-0 win at Atlee.
Tonight’s game: The Eagles’ scoring offense has been slowed down the last three games, but the defense hasn’t missed a beat since falling to Freedom (Woodbridge) 30-27 in its second game of the season, holding opponents to 4.8 ppg during the team’s six game winning streak. Limiting mistakes offensively and continuing the defensive trend will be huge keys against the Springers’ balanced offense which is averaging 36.5 ppg. Jamareeh Jones and Juwan Dent split time at quarterback for the four-time defending state champions, who also boast a current 37-game winning streak dating back to the first game of the 2017 season.
NORTH STAFFORD (5-3) AT MASSAPONAX (5-2)
Last meeting: The Panthers broke out the passing game, throwing for two scores and the defense shut out the homestanding Wolverines in the second half for a 44-7 win last season. Massaponax leads the all-time series 13-7.
Last week: North Stafford was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season, but ran for five scores and scored twice defensively in a 41-14 win over visiting Brooke Point. Massaponax was held out of the end zone for the first time this season in a 21-3 loss at Colonial Forge.
Tonight’s game: The Panthers racked up 203 yards on the ground, but no run broke the 100-yard mark for the first time this season against Colonial Forge’s bend-but-don’t-break defense last week. Jr. QB Luke Morley and company will surely try to change that, while continuing to mix in the pass which has been a potent weapon the past two weeks. While Sr. QB Jamir Boyd had his 16-game streak of games with a TD pass dating back to last season snapped last week, he still threw for 207 yards. Shawn Asbury and Tevin White added all the scoring the Wolverines would need, each scoring twice on the ground.
EASTERN VIEW (8-0) AT SPOTSYLVANIA (6-2)
Last meeting: The Cyclones rolled to a 63-21 victory over the visiting Knights last season led by a five-touchdown effort from now graduate QB Matt Lowry. Eastern View leads the all-time series 10-0.
Last week: The Cyclones are coming off a bye week. Spotsylvania Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert rolled up 240 yard rushing and three TDs in a 42021 win at Caroline.
Tonight’s game: Eastern View ran its regular-season winning streak up to 44 games with tougher-than-expected 41-14 win at King George two weeks ago. After the game was tied at the half, Cyclones’ QB Till Butler tossed three of his four scoring passing in the third quarter as the guests eventually pulled away. Stopping Eastern View’s potent offense will be tough for the Knights who are allowing 22.8 ppg. Colbert and company will have churn out yards on the ground to help keep them off the field.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
WASHINGTON & LEE (5-3) AT ESSEX (7-1)
Despite 127 yards and two rushing touchdowns from LJ Kelly Jr., the Eagles dropped a tough one last week, 26-21, at Rappahannock on a late touchdown pass to split the season series. Avoiding a two-game losing streak will be tough against Northern Neck District leader Essex, which extended its winning streak to five last week with a 66-8 win at Lancaster.
BROOKE POINT (1-7) AT RIVERBEND (2-6)
QB Aidan Fisher ran for two scores and hit Tony Skinner for another in overtime, as Carrick Proctor’s extra point was the game-winner for the Bears in a 21-20 victory over visiting Stafford last week. The Black–Hawks fell behind 32-0 en route to a 41-14 loss at North Stafford last week. Peter Rolando notched his second 100-yard rushing outing, along with a score in the setback.
STAFFORD (2-6) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (6-2)
Stafford rushed for just 26 yards, but rallied to force overtime with two late scores only to drop a heartbreaker, 21-20, on a missed extra point at Riverbend last week. WR Jordan Williams took over on the tying drive with five catches for 90 yards and a score. The Wildcats are coming off a much-need bye week after dropping their second straight, 45-7, at Massaponax two weeks ago.
CAROLINE (1-7) AT KING GEORGE (4-4)
With staring QB Dalton Mauck (two TDs) and leading rusher Sivon Pleasants back in the lineup last week, the Cavaliers scored three times in the second half before falling to visiting Spotsylvania 41-21. Javon Campbell scored three times to give the Foxes a 20-0 in the third quarter before they held on for a 20-14 road win at Courtland last week.
COURTLAND (1-8) AT JAMES MONROE (5-3)
The Cougars, in the midst of their worst season since going 1-9 in 1998, will look to surprise the surging Yellow Jackets. Courtland’s second-half rally came up just short in last week’s 20-14 loss to visiting King George, its fifth straight loss. Sr. RB Jawuan Fauntleroy is coming off a season-high (106 yards) effort in which he scored twice to help JM get its third straight win, 27-14, at Chancellor.
FLUVANNA (4-4) AT ORANGE (3-5)
Orange is coming off its bye week. The Hornets have won two straight and are led by Sr. RB Jaylen Alexander, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season in a 50-7 win over Monticello two weeks ago. The Flying Flucos hung tough into the final quarter last week at Louisa before falling 41-11.
KETTLE RUN (0-8) AT CULPEPER (1-7)
LJ Kelly Jr. and Christian Mountjoy rushed for over 100 yards and Craig Shepherd Jr. came up five yards short of that total as the Eagles rushed for 444 yards in a 58-19 win over visiting Northumberland. Rappahannock cruised by visiting Lancaster 69-0 last week. W&L beat the Raiders, 53-26, at home on Sept. 20 in a nondistrict game.
COLONIAL BEACH (4-4) AT LANCASTER (0-8)
The Drifters have alternated wins and loses the last four weeks, but should be able to get a second straight win in this one. The struggling Red Devils have been outscored 390-52 this season, allowing 60-plus points the last three games. Last week, Fr. Randall Annino scored four different ways and QB Corvion Davis tossed three scores in Colonial Beach’s 48-7 win over visiting Northumberland.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (4-4) AT LOUISA (8-0), 7:30
Last week, Austin Shifflett scored in overtime to help the Warriors knock off Jefferson District rival Western Albemarle. The Lions struggled getting their offense rolling last week, but eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 41-11 win over visiting Fluvanna. Five players reached the end zone in the win.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN VS. RANDOLPH-MACON ACADEMY
The Eagles get credited with a win in their final game of the season as Randolph-Macon had to forfeit much of their season due to low numbers.
SATURDAY’S GAME:
FISHBURNE MILITARY ACAD.(2-5) AT ST. MICHAEL (6-1), 2
(At Spotsylvania Legion Field)
The Warriors have won four straight and are coming off a 55-14 win at Broadwater Academy last week. QB Jalen Smith broke his own school passing record (339 yards) for the third time this season in the game. VISAA Division III St. Michael will be looking for some power points against the Division II Caissons, a 38-6 winner over Massanutten Millitary Academy last week.
—Tom Leiss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.