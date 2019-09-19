(All games at 7 p.m. unless notes)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
NORTH STAFFORD (3-0) AT HIGHLAND SPRINGS (3-0)
Last meeting: First-ever meeting.
Last week: Senior QB Jamir Boyd passed for 426 yards and four touchdowns—two to Tevin White, including an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter to give North Stafford the lead for good—in a 33-29 win at Dinwiddie. The Springers jumped out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter, cruising to a 47-0 win over visiting Meadowbrook.
Tonight’s game: Boyd, the reigning FLS Varsity player of the week, is averaging 323.7 yards passing per game in the Wolverines three wins. WRs Holt Egan and Javon Swinton are 1-2 in the Fredericksburg-area in receiving. The trio will face their toughest test so far in four-time defending state champion Highland Springs, which brings a 32-game unbeaten streak into Friday’s game. The Springers have showcased a balanced rushing and passing attack so far this season. Juwan Dent led the passing attack last week with Jordan Jackson and Le’Quan Bassett both eclipsing 70 yards on the ground.
JAMES MONROE (2-1) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-0)
Last meeting: Mountain View rolled to a 35-0 win at Maury Stadium last season. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 5-1.
Last week: Class 3 James Monroe suffered its first setback of the season, falling 22-6 at Class 6 Riverbend. Mountain View got a combined 280 yards and five touchdowns on the ground from Mark Shelton and Edward Ware in a 35-0 sin at Potomac.
Tonight’s game: The Yellow Jackets were held to a season-low 135 total yards in last week’s loss. Tahj Smith took the majority of snaps at quarterback after splitting time pretty evenly with Aidan Ryan in JM’s opening two games. The sledding could be tough once again this week as the Wildcats’ defense has allowed just 12 total points in their three wins. On the offensive side of the ball, QB Edward Ware is among the Fredericksburg-area leaders in rushing and passing with five touchdowns each on the ground and through the air.
RIVERBEND (1-2) AT CHANCELLOR (1-2)
Last meeting: Chancellor’s Josh Reid kicked a 19-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Chargers a 24-21 win in this “Chick-fil-a Bowl” matchup. Chancellor holds a 10-5 edge in the all-time series.
Last week: QB Aiden Fisher rushed for two touchdowns and Jalen Gilmore returned an interception 66 yards in the fourth quarter for a game-clinching score in a 22-6 win at James Monroe. QB Trevin Edwards passed for two scores and Krisshaun Scott rushed for two more as the Chargers won 43-14 at Hanover.
Tonight’s game: Both teams will be looking to continue to build momentum after season-opening wins last week. The Bears have struggled to get their offense rolling so far, but racked up 168 yards on the ground. The passing game was still lacking despite the positive showing from the backfield. Chancellor’s offense hasn’t been an issue this season as it’s averaging 255.3 total yards per game so far. Opening losses to Massaponax and Louisa, along with last week’s win, have been highlighted by strong quarterback play from Trevin Edwards, who has thrown for 450 yards and six scores.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
STONEWALL JACKSON (2-0) AT BROOKE POINT (0-2)
Calvin Asamoah was strong on the ground with 97 yards a the Black–Hawks’ lone score in a 42-7 loss to Stone Bridge last week. QB Noah Sanders will need to bounce back from a four-interception showing as Brooke Point faces its third straight playoff-caliber opponent. The Raiders rolled over visiting Forest Park 48-7 last week behind a 180-yard, two-touchdown performance from Toviel Jung.
COURTLAND (0-3) AT ORANGE (0-3)
Courtland kept things close for a half before eventually falling 35-14 to Stafford on its home field last week. QB Raul Gil passed for 70 yards and a score in the loss, but the Cougars’ running game needs to get on track for them to get in the win column. RB Jaylen Alexander was shut down in last week’s 51-8 loss to Eastern View. The senior will look to bounce back against Courtland, which has struggle to stop the run as much as to establish it in its three losses.
CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-3) AT EASTERN VIEW (3-0)
Till Butler passed for 260 yards and four scores in a 51-8 win at Orange last week, extending its regular-season unbeaten string to 39. Chance Graves and Alex Spangler each caught two of those scores. The Black Knights dropped their third straight last week, falling 31-21 to Harrisonburg.
COLONIAL FORGE (1-1) AT HYLTON (3-0)
The Eagles were outscored 17-6 in the second half en route to falling 30-27 at Freedom (Prince William) last week, its first regular-season loss since 2016. QB Madden Lowe, who passed for 234 yards and three scores against Freedom, will look to find success against a Bulldogs’ pass defense that has allowed over 170 yards through the air in its last two outings.
SPOTSYLVANIA (3-0) AT BRENTSVILLE (1-2)
QB Ty-Shaun Colbert has been a stud so far for the Knights, amassing 420 yards and seven scores on the ground so far, second-best in the area. Look for more of the ground and pound attack against Brentsville who used a fourth-quarter touchdown to edge visiting Kettle Run 21-20 last week.
MASSAPONAX (2-1) AT PENN WOOD (PA.) (3-1)
Despite amassing 357 yards on the ground last week, the visiting Panthers fell 28-27 after Louisa blocked a field goal attempt with two seconds to play. Massaponax’s multi-pronged rushing attack will try to keep Penn Wood and its wide-open offense, led QB Desman Johnson, off the field.
CAROLINE (0-2) AT KING WILLIAM (3-0)
Coming off a bye week, Caroline will try and avoid an 0-3 start against high-scoring King William, which has outscored its opponents 154-18. RB Sivon Pleasants and QB Dalton Mauck have led Caroline in its opening two games.
SUSSEX CENTRAL (1-1) AT COLONIAL BEACH (2-0)
Corvion Davis and Trey Allison each scored twice, Allison’s both coming in the fourth quarter as the Drifters outscored Franklin 18-0 in the final frame to get a 32-24 win. The Tigers steamrolled Lancaster 34-0 last week.
RAPPAHANNOCK (3-0) AT WASHINGTON & LEE (1-1)
The Eagles return to action after a bye last week. Two weeks ago W&L shutout West Point 28-0 behind a strong defensive effort and a 100-yard, two-scored rushing performance from Jawun Tolson. The Eagles will try to do the same to the unbeaten Raiders who toppled the Pointers 31-10 last week.
ST. MICHAEL (3-0) AT FUQUA (3-0)
The Warriors scored 27 points in the second quarter last week en route to a 49-14 win at defending VISAA Division II state champion Fredericksburg Christian. QB Jalen Smith, three total TDs, and FB Shymarr Wright, two rushing scores, led the way. The Falcons also beat FCS, opening their season with a 52-27 victory over the Eagles.
—Tom Leiss
