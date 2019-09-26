(All games at 7 p.m. unless notes)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS
KING GEORGE (2-1) AT CHANCELLOR (2-2)
Last meeting: King George’s second-half rally came up just short as Chancellor won its fifth straight in the series, 48-40, last season. The Chargers’ Krisshaun Scott led the way in the win with 229 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Last week: The Chargers won their second straight at home, pulling away in the second half for a 34-21 win over Riverbend. Scott rushed for two scores in the win and QB Trevin Edwards finished with 270 total yards and three total TDs. The Foxes are coming off a bye week, but suffered their first loss two weeks ago, 27-17, at Liberty–Bealeton.
Tonight’s game: Chancellor has been led by steady play both on the ground and through the air from Edwards. The junior has accounted for 11 touchdowns on the season. Scott hasn’t churned out as many yards on the ground this season, but has score twice in the last two games. King George has also seen solid play from its signal caller, Charles Mutter, but other players have stepped up as well. Gabe Aley led the Foxes with 110 yards and a score on the ground against Liberty. A high-scoring affair could be coming at Charger Stadium. The Chargers have won 17 of the last 18 meetings between the schools and hold a 22-7 edge in the all-time series.
SPOTSYLVANIA (3-1) AT COURTLAND (1-3)
Last meeting: Courtland won a high-scoring game to close out the 2018 regular season, topping Spotsylvania 42-36, to extend their winning streak in the series to 16.
Last week: Without leading rusher Ty-Shaun Colbert in the backfield, the Knights suffered their first loss of the season 34-30 at Brentsville. Raul Gil passed for one score and ran another in from two yards out in overtime to give the Cougars a 27-21 win at Orange.
Tonight’s game: DeAnthony Pendleton and Jake Naccarato led the ground attack in Colbert’s absence with 193 yards and three scores between them, so the Knights should only be bolstered by Colbert’s expected return. Thor Hanlon (112 yards, 2TDs) and Maurice Howard (105 yards) led the Courtland ground game last week. Both teams’ strong suits are their ground games, but Gil has come up with some big plays under center for the Cougars. Courtland leads the all-time series 32-7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (4-0) AT RIVERBEND (1-3)
Last meeting: Both defenses stood tall when the teams met last season and both offenses were hurt by turnovers. Graduated Mountain View quarterback Tyler Haskins was in on all three Wildcats’ scoring plays in an eventual 21-7 home win.
Last week: Mountain View continued its hot start, as four players eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in a convincing 55-15 win over visiting James Monroe. Aiden Fisher scored two late first-half touchdowns to tie the game, but Riverbend fell 34-21 at Chancellor.
Tonight’s game: The Wildcats amassed 492 yards rushing, and another 136 through the air, in last week’s victory and will look for more of the same at Riverbend. QB Edward Ware has been a key cog in the four-game winning streak to start the season. The senior is among the area’s leaders in both rushing and passing. The Bears’ offense sputtered to start the season, but has shown signs of improvement in the last two games. Fisher led that effort last week with 122 total yards and a third touchdown through the air last week. It might be a struggle for that trend to continue this week though as the Mountain View defense has allowed just 27 points in four games. The Wildcats lead the all-times series 7-5.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
COLONIAL FORGE (2-1) AT BROOKE POINT (0-3)
Last week, Colonial Forge emphatically bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 59-7 romp at Hylton. Senior QB Madden Lowe threw for 217 yards and three scores and added another on the ground as the Eagles racked up 497 total yards. The Black–Hawks have had a daunting schedule so far, with the first four opponents a combined 13-0. It doesn’t get any easier this week, but sophomore QB Noah Sanders will look to help right the ship.
STAFFORD (1-2) AT MASSAPONAX (3-1)
Stafford is coming off a bye week that followed its first win on the season, 35-14, at Courtland. Special teams ignited that win after the score was tied 7-all at the half. Five different players scored that night, led by two passing and one rushing from QB Jack Koetter. Passing might be a key in a match-up against Massaponax, which picked up a 26-23 win over Penn Wood in Pennsylvania last week. Jr. RB Elijah Christopher led the offense in that win and is averaging 130.5 yards on the ground in four games, also scoring in all four outings.
CAROLINE (0-3) AT EASTERN VIEW (4-0)
Eastern View’s regular-season unbeaten streak extended to 40 games with last week’s 48-0 win over visiting Charlottesville. The Cyclones built a 41-0 lead at the half behind touchdowns from six different players. Caroline’s offense came alive last week, but its defense was missing in a 48-35 loss to unbeaten King William.
ALBEMARLE (0-4) AT ORANGE (0-3)
Orange came up just short of its first win of the season last week, falling 27-21 in overtime to visiting Courtland. Senior RB Jaylen Alexander got back to his usual in that outing totaling 132 yard and a touchdown on the ground. Expect more of that this week against the Patriots who dropped a 31-13 decision at Harrisonburg last week.
LOUISA (3-0) AT CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-4)
Coming off a bye and a big 28-27 win over Massaponax two weeks ago, the Lions should be poised to extend their regular-season winning streak to 24 games. Sr. RB Jarett Hunter and his teammates should find plenty of room to roam against the struggling Black Knights.
COLONIAL BEACH (2-1) AT RIVERHEADS (3-0)
The Drifters lost a heartbreaker to Sussex Central last week, 44-43. Corvion Davis led the offensive thrust in that outing with three passing scores and another on the ground. The visitors will face a difficult test against the perenially strong Gladiators.
WASHINGTON & LEE (2-1) AT KING WILLIAM (4-0)
The Eagles jumped all over visiting Rappahannock early last week, scoring the first six touchdowns of the game, four of LJ Kelly Jr.’s five scores on the night coming during that stretch.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0-4) AT NORFOLK CHRISTIAN (0-4)
Two struggling teams face off looking for their first win. The Eagles are coming off a much-needed bye week and will look to senior RB Korey Hazel for leadership against the Ambassadors.
—Tom Leiss
