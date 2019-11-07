(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
CHANCELLOR (5-4) AT EASTERN VIEW (8-1)
Last meeting: Eastern View built a 28-0 lead before homestanding Chancellor got on the board en route to a 42-7 win last year, their fifth straight in the series. The Cyclones led the all-time series 8-4.
Last week: The Chargers are coming off a bye week. Eastern View had it’s 44-game regular-season unbeaten streak snapped in last week’s 18-14 loss at Spotsylvania.
Tonight’s game: Chancellor’s task may have gotten tougher with the Cyclones losing last week. Eastern View will be hungry to head in the playoffs with the momentum of a bounce-back win to close out the regular season. The Chargers, who will be trying to bounce-back themselves after a 27-13 home loss to James Monroe two weeks ago, will hope the extra week to prepare will counter that. RB Zyshawn Carter has led the ground-game of late in support of Trevin Edwards’ passing. Eastern View QB Till Butler was slowed down by Spotsylvania last week, but will look to get back on track against the Chargers.
KING GEORGE (5-4) AT SPORTSYLVANIA (7-2)
Last meeting: Ty-Shaun Colbert rushed for 122 yards and two scores to help the Knights win 35-21 on their home field last season, snapping the Foxes nine-game winning streak in the series. Spotsylvania leads the all-time series 24-21-1.
Last week: Charles Mutter threw four TD passes and Javon Campbell scored 3 times in a 56-18 win over visiting Caroline. Colbert rushed for 168 yards and two first-quarter scores and the Knights’ defense made a 18-0 halftime lead stand up to knock off visiting Eastern View 18-14.
Tonight’s game: Both teams have won two in a row heading into this key match-up. The Foxes must win to have a shot at making the playoffs, while Spotsylvania needs a win to secure a home playoff game in the first round. Campbell has been one fire for the Foxes the past two games, rushing for four scored and catching two. RB Colbert has run roughshod over defenses most of the season, averaging 177 yards and 2.6 TDs in the five game since sitting out as an injury precaution in a loss at Brentsville.
COLONIAL BEACH (5-4) AT WASHINGTON & LEE (5-4)
Last meeting: The Drifters closed out last year’s regular season with a 47-34 win thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns. The Eagles lead the all-time series 18-5-1.
Last week: Trey Allison and Corvion Davis combined for 228 yard rushing and six TDs in Colonial Beach’s 52-8 win at Lancaster. Washington & Lee struggled to get its offense rolling, falling 23-0 at Essex.
Tonight’s game: Both teams have playoff spots locked up, but the winner will get a home game. The records are a good indicator of how up and down both team’s season has been so far. Fr. Randall Annino, a key contributor recently for the Drifters, missed last week with an injury and will be out again this week. LJ Kelly Jr. has been the leader on the ground for W&L. Davis and Cristian Mountjoy for the Eagles, can both be effective passers. Expect this to be another competitive rivalry game between the two.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
ST. MICHAEL (8-1) AT FUQUA (8-1)
VISAA DIVISION III STATE SEMIFINAL
This is the Warriors first-ever playoff appearance and they come into the contest rolling on all cylinders after scoring 70 points for the second time this season in a 70-0 win over Fishburne Military last week. The Falcons handed St. Michael their only loss of the season, 43-41, on Sept. 20 in a game where the Warriors dressed just 13 players. Shymarr Wright and Garret Baker are coming off 100-plus yard rushing efforts last week, while QB Jalen Smith a been a threat on the ground and through the air. QB Elijah Warner, RB Jackson Allen and WR Jaylen Hempfield are a few of the standouts for the Falcons who bounced back from their first only loss with a 53-20 win at Broadwater Academy last week.
ORANGE (4-5) AT WESTERN ALBEMARLE (4-5)
Winners of three straight, the Hornets have found their rhythm on offense and it starts with Jaylen Alexander. The senior running back has rushed for over 200 yards during the winning streak, including 244 and three scores in last week’s 36-22 win over Fluvanna—also adding a punt-return score. The Warriors had their three-game winning streak snapped in last week’s 42-24 loss at Louisa.
RIVERBEND (3-6) AT NORTH STAFFORD (5-4)
Last week, the Bears got a 32-yard field goal from Carrick Proctor to get a 12-9 win over visiting Brooke Point, their second straight overtime win. QB Aiden Fisher led the offense in the win with 98 yards rushing and a score and 99 yards passing. While Riverbend has won two straight, the Wolverines are 2-4 in their last six games. They will need to get things rolling on offense again, Jamir Boyd has just two TD passes the last three games after totaling 19 in the first six games and the ground game has been hit or miss, to get some momentum heading into the playoffs.
COLONIAL FORGE (7-2) AT STAFFORD (2-7)
Three straight touchdowns bridging halftime gave four-time defending state champion Highland Springs a led the Eagles couldn’t overcome despite a fourth-quarter rally in last week’s 27-20 setback. The Colonial Forge defense was solid in the loss forcing five turnovers, but the offense couldn’t capitalize enough when needed. Expect the Eagles try and change that against the Indians, who have lost five of their last six games, including last week’s 21-7 loss at Mountain View. QB Jack Koetter passed for 192 yards in that game, but lost 38 on the ground despite rushing the Stafford’s lone score.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (7-2) AT BROOKE POINT (1-8)
The Wildcats picked up a hard-fought 21-7 win over Stafford last week, but dual-threat QB Edward Ware had to leave the game. AZ Hernandez stepped in and will be ready step in Friday if needed. Sr. RB Mark Shelton also stepped up in that game rushing for two scores. The Black–Hawks’ AJ Maxwell scored his first touchdown of the season in last week’s 12-9 overtime loss at Riverbend.
JAMES MONROE (6-3) AT CAROLINE (1-8)
The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 in games that Aidan Ryan starts at QB. The junior did finish the game behind center in last week’s 31-3 win over Courtland as a precaution, but Tahj Smith is a capable back-up if he needs to start. The JM defense may be too much for the Cavaliers to overcome, but they much be aware of QB/RB Sivon Pleasants, who has big-play potential every time he touches the ball. Caroline fell 56-18 at King George last week.
LOUISA (9-0) AT ALBEMARLE (4-5)
The Lions look to close out a third straight unbeaten regular season and lock up the top seed in the Region 4B playoff when they face the Class 5 Patriots. Jarett Hunter scored twice on the game in last week’s close-than-it-looked 42-24 win over Western Albemarle, but also split time at QB with Landon Wilson. Albemarle has won three of its last four games, include last week’s 27-23 win at Charlottesville.
CULPEPER (1-8) AT MILLBROOK (6-3)
The Blue Devils have lost seven straight and are coming off a 28-14 loss to previously winless Kettle Run last week. Riley Henderson rushed for his first touchdown in three games and JoJo Crenshaw passed for another in that outing and the pair will try help Culpeper close the season on a positive note with a win against Millbrook, who beat James Wood 40-37 last week.
