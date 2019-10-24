(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
MASSAPONAX (7-1) AT COLONIAL FORGE (6-1)
Last meeting: Colonial Forge amassed 452 total yards to keep visiting Massaponax’s offense off the field and the defense locked down a 35-0 win last season. The Panthers lead the all-times series 9-7, but the Eagles have won two straight, convincingly.
Last week: Led by three first-quarter rushing scores from Luke Morley, Massaponax jumped all over visiting Mountain View in the first half of a 45-7 win. QB Madden Lowe led Colonial Forge with his legs, arm and foot, and the Eagles’ defense held North Stafford to –33 yards rushing yards in a 24-6 win.
Tonight’s game: Morley also passed for a career-high 132 yards, along with two scores, last week as the Panthers displayed an added dimension to their vaunted rushing attack, which is averaging over 350 ypg. With Colonial Forge’s stand-out performance against the run last week, Massaponax’s passing game could be a key. The guests will have to fight their way through the Eagles’ stingy defense which has allowed just 5.2 ppg in their last five games. Lowe added place kicking duties to his arsenal last week, connecting on a field goal and three extra points, and may do the same again this week. Both teams are looking for their sixth straight win. The winner clinches at least a share of the Commonwealth District title.
JAMES MONROE (4-3) AT CHANCELLOR (5-3)
Last meeting: Chancellor RB Krisshaun Scott ran for 178 yards and two scores, and QB Trevin Edwards passed for two more as the Chargers earned a 36-29 win at Maury Stadium last season. James Monroe leads the all-time series 15-14.
Last week: In his second game back at QB, Aidan Ryan finished with 315 total yards and two scores in a 21-15 win over visiting Spotsylvania. Chancellor started slow on Courtland’s blue turf, but three touchdown runs from Zyshawn Carter helped the Chargers get a 29-12 win.
Tonight’s game: The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 with Ryan’s leadership behind center, the lone loss coming when the junior left the game early against Riverbend. Edwards has been a key factor in all of the Chargers’ games this season and should be important again Friday. Much like Ryan, tis balance of running and passing can keep opponents guessing. Scott has missed the last two games due to injury, but the speedy Carter has filled in admirably scoring four times and averaging 102 yards on the ground in those outings. Both teams have won two straight and the Chargers are 4-0 at home this season.
STAFFORD (2-5) AT RIVERBEND (1-6)
Last meeting: Now graduated Stafford QB Kharliq Richardson passed and run for a score, and the visiting Indians’ defense held Riverbend to 38 total yards in a 14-7 win last season. Stafford leads the all-time series 9-3.
Last week: On the ensuing offensive play after Brooke Point had tied the game in the fourth quarter, Stafford’s Kiori Edwards broke free for a 50-yard scoring run and the Black–Hawks then closed out a 13-7 win. Riverbend is coming off a bye.
Tonight’s game: The Indians grinded out last week’s win with a solid running game and timely defensive plays and will need to do the same to win their second straight. Edwards, Hayden Mesimer and Jack Koetter were key figures in the last week’s clock-killing drive to seal the win. The Bears are in the midst of a four-game losing skid. In their previous outing, they matched a season-high for points scored in a 49-21 loss to visiting Massaponax. Aiden Fisher passed for 122 yards and two scores in that game and may need to surpass that for Riverbend to get its second win.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
BROOKE POINT (1-6) AT NORTH STAFFORD (4-3)
The Black–Hawks came out on the short end of a defensive struggle last week, falling 13-7 at Stafford. QB Noah Sanders had 173 yards passing and a TD in the loss. The Wolverines went toe-to-toe with Colonial Forge for three quarters last week before succumbing, 24-6. QB Jamir Boyd threw for 191 yards in the game, but just one score—only the second time this season he’s thrown for less than three scores in a game.
SPOTSYLVANIA (5-2) AT CAROLINE (1-6)
Ty-Shaun Colbert rushed for 114 yards and two scores, but the Knights suffered their first district loss of the season, 21-15, at James Monroe last week. The Cavaliers got 167 yards rushing from Jonathan Chapman, but couldn’t get into the end zone in a 21-0 loss to visiting Thomas Jefferson last week. Standout Sivon Pleasants could be out again this week for the Cavaliers, but Dalton Mauck could return at QB.
KING GEORGE (3-4) AT COURTLAND (1-7)
King George was tied with unbeaten Eastern View at the half last week, but fell behind after the break for a 41-14 setback. Javon Campbell threw and ran for a score in the Foxes’ second straight loss. Courtland was without starting QB Raul Gil last week and fell 29-12 to Chancellor despite rushing for 199 yards. Gil is set to return this week as the Cougars try to snap their four-game skid.
CULPEPER (1-6) AT SHERANDO (4-3)
A slow start for the second game in a row put the Blue Devils in a hole at the half that they couldn’t recover from despite holding Fauquier scoreless in the second half of a 21-16 loss. RB Darius Lane rushed for a score in overtime to hand the Warriors a 34-31 win at previously unbeaten Handley last week.
NORTHUMBERLAND (4-3) AT COLONIAL BEACH (3-4)
Randall Annino had two touchdown catches in his second straight game last week, but the Drifters lost 32-12 to visiting Essex. The Indians have gone 0-2 the last two weeks in district outings, losing three straight overall, including last week’s 58-19 lost at W&L.
WASHINGTON & LEE (5-2) AT RAPPAHANNOCK (5-2)
LJ Kelly Jr. and Christian Mountjoy rushed for over 100 yards and Craig Shepherd Jr. came up five yards short of that total as the Eagles rushed for 444 yards in a 58-19 win over visiting Northumberland. Rappahannock cruised by visiting Lancaster 69-0 last week. W&L beat the Raiders, 53-26, at home on Sept. 20 in a nondistrict game.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0-8) AT NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK ACADEMY (3-5)
The Eagles remained winless on the season with a 39-23 loss at Atlantic Shores Christian last week. Corey Hazel has been a bright spot on offense, but FCS is allowing 38.5 ppg on defense. The Saints beat Norfolk Christian 47-26 last week.
FLUVANNA (4-3) AT LOUISA (7-0), 7:30
The Lions didn’t let down in last week’s 45-0 nondistrict win at Kettle Run, limiting the Cougars to just 39 total yards. Louisa was three yards short of having three RBs with a 100 or more yards rushing. Last week, the Flying Fluccos dropped their second straight, falling 24-21 at Albemarle.
SATURDAY’S GAME:
ST. MICHAEL (6-1) AT BROADWATER ACADEMY (3-4), 3
St. Michael comes into this VISAA Division III clash outscoring its last two opponents 103-0 after a 73-0 win at Massanutten Military last week. Shymar Wright had five TDs in the win. Broadwater lost its second straight last week, falling to Portsmouth Christian 61-26.
—Tom Leiss
