(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S HOT TICKETS:
MOUNTAIN VIEW (6–1) AT MASSAPONAX (6–1)
Last meeting: The teams closed out last year’s regular season with the Panthers coming out on top 24–14. Massaponax scored the final 10 points of the game after the Wildcats tied it at 14-all earlier in the frame.
Last week: QB Edward Ware ran for one score and threw for another, but Mountain View fell 24–13 to visiting Colonial Forge. QB Luke Morley rushed for three of his four touchdowns in the first half as visiting Massaponax prevailed over Riverbend 49–21.
Tonight’s game: Last week marked the fifth time this season that Morley has surpassed 100-yard rushing in a game. It also stretched the Panthers’ season streak of games with at least one 100-yard rusher to seven as they’ve averaged 8.2 yards per carry on the year. The Wildcats’ defense has been solid most of the season, but did allow two 100-yard rushers against Colonial Forge in last week’s loss. Massaponax will have to find a way to contain Ware and Mountain View’s dual-threat offense to extend its winning streak to five games. The Panthers lead the all-time series 11–5, including winning five of the last six meetings.
NORTH STAFFORD (4–2) AT COLONIAL FORGE (5–1)
Last meeting: Phillip Lovelace kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Eagles their only points of the second half and a 17–14 lead in the third quarter. The defense held there as Colonial Forge won its seventh straight in the series.
Last week: QB Jamir Boyd threw for three scores and ran for another as North Stafford held off a second-half rally from visiting Stafford for a 28–20 win to stop a two-game losing skid. Max Kauthen rushed for 123 yards and all three of Colonial Forge’s TDs in a 24–13 win at Mountain View.
Tonight’s game: The Eagles will need to contain Boyd, who has passed for three or more TDs in each of the Wolverines’ wins. WRs Holt Egan and Javon Swinton have combined to catch 11 of those scores. While the North Stafford offense has been flourishing, its defense has allowed 20 points or more in every game. Finding stops against Colonial Forge’s equally prolific offense will be a key to the outcome. The Eagles lead the all-time series 15–7.
SPOTSYLVANIA (5–1) AT JAMES MONROE (3–3)
Last meeting: The visiting Knights jumped out to a 36–0 lead through three quarters en route to a 43–7 win, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ run of eight straight wins in the series.
Last week: Spotsylvania is coming off a bye last week following a 41-28 win over visiting Chancellor two weeks ago. Aiden Ryan returned a free kick 69 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as James Monroe rallied for a 22–21 win at King George.
Tonight’s game: The Knights bounced back with two straight wins following its lone loss at Brentsville. Ty–Shaun Colbert missed that loss as an injury precaution and has taken it out on opponents in the two games since, amassing 363 yards and six scores. The Yellow Jackets were stingy against the run last week, holding King George to 51 yards on the ground. They will need to stand tall to repeat that effort against the Knights’ multi-pronged rushing attack. One of the area’s longest-standing rivalries, James Monroe leads the series 42–19–1.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES:
BROOKE POINT (1–5) AT STAFFORD (1–5)
The Black–Hawks notched their first win of the season in a defensive battle last week, winning 14–7 at Woodbridge, highlighted by a 25-yard interception return for a score by Mike Riley. Peter Rolando had 97 yards rushing in the game as leading rusher Calvin Asamoah, who is questionable this week, missed the game with an injury. The Indians came up just short in a second-half rally last week as they fell 28–20 at North Stafford. QB Jack Koetter tossed three second-half TD passes with Jordan Williams catching two of them in the fourth quarter.
CHANCELLOR (4–3) AT COURTLAND (1–6)
The Chargers rolled to a 65–15 win over visiting Caroline last week led by a season-high five TD passes from QB Trevin Edwards. Courtland has dropped three straight and mustered 75 total yards in last week’s 49–6 lost at Eastern View.
EASTERN VIEW (7–0) AT KING GEORGE (3–3)
The Cyclones beat visiting Courtland 49–6 last week, extending their regular-season unbeaten run to 43 games. Ronta Robinson led the ground game with a season-high 111 yards and a score. The Foxes dropped a heartbreaker, 21–20, to visiting James Monroe last week after losing QB Charles Mutter to an injury. The junior hopes to return for this match-up.
THOMAS JEFFERSON (5–1) AT CAROLINE (1–5)
The Vikings won their third straight on the road last week, topping Marshall 29–0. The Cavaliers feel 65–15 at Chancellor last week. John Chapman was a bright spot in the game, rushing for a season-high 63 yards and a score.
LOUISA (6–0) AT KETTLE RUN (0–6)
Landon Wilson had his best passing outing of the season in the Lions’ 55–14 win at Monticello last week, throwing for 217 yards and two scores. Louisa finished with 554 total yards in the game. The Cougars lost 21–7 at Fauquier last week.
MONTICELLO (1–6) AT ORANGE (2–4)
Orange will look to start a winning streak this week when they face the Mustangs, who fell 55–14 against visiting Louisa last week. Jaylen Alexander led the Hornets past Charlottesville 41–14 last week with 226 yards rushing—his sixth 100-yard game of the season—and three scores.
FAUQUIER (3–3) AT CULPEPER (1–5)
The Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21–7 win over visiting Kettle Run last week. The Blue Devils came up a yard short of potentially forcing overtime on the final play of regulation in a 28–21 loss at James Wood last week. Cam Lacy and Austin Lentz both rushed for over 100 yards in that game.
ESSEX (5–1) AT COLONIAL BEACH (3–3)
The Trojans have scored 42 or more points in each of their wins and cruised pass Northumberland 65–14 last week. Strong play from QB Corvion Davis and freshman Randall Annino helped the Drifters snap a three-game skid with a 30–28 win at Rappahannock last week.
NORTHUMBERLAND (4–2) AT WASHINGTON & LEE (4–2)
The Indians have dropped two straight, allowing 122 points in those two games, including last week’s 65–14 loss at Essex. The Eagles rolled to a 68–0 win at Lancaster last week minus QB Christian Mountjoy. He is expected back this week.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0–7) AT ATLANTIC SHORES CHRISTIAN (4–4)
(At Virginia Beach Sportsplex)
The Eagles winless run continued with a 28–7 loss to visiting Christchurch last Saturday. FCS will look to snap that streak against the Seahawks, who have dropped their last three, including falling 35–0 to Blue Ridge last Friday.
SATURDAY’S GAMES:
ST. MICHAEL (5-1) AT MASSANUTTEN MILITARY academy (0-5), 2
QB Jalen Smith produced three touchdowns in St. Michael’s 30-0 win over the Virginia Spartans last week. The Warriors’ defense has been the squad’s strength in its five wins, allowing just 3.4 ppg in those outings. The Colonels stayed winless with a 42-14 loss at Fuqua two weeks ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.