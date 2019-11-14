VISAA DIVISION III STATE FINAL
ST. MICHAEL (9–1) at ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Last week: St. Michael avenged an earlier-season loss with a 39–22 win at Fuqua in the semifinals. Roanoke Catholic rallied for a 22–13 win over visiting Portsmouth Christian.
Tonight’s game: Both teams’ running games proved to be the difference last week. After trying their luck in the passing game, the Celtics didn’t throw a pass in the second half, taking the lead for good on fourth-quarter TD runs from QB Adrian Worley and El–Amin Shareef. Junior RB Kawuan Ray led the team with 13 carries for 140 yards and a score. Similarly, the Warriors scrapped their passing attack and turned to junior FB Shymarr Wright, who battered his way to a season-high 271 yards and five TDs on 23 carries. St. Michael has been strong through the air as well this season, so QB Jalen Smith could be a factor. This is the Celtics sixth straight state final appearance. They’ve won four titles, including the last three.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
REGION 6B FIRST ROUND
GAR–FIELD (7–3) at COLONIAL FORGE (8–2)
Last meeting: The Eagles won 47–0 in 2016. The all-time series is tied 2–2, with Colonial Forge winning the last two.
Last week: Gar–Field beat visiting Woodbridge 28–14. The Eagles won 55–14 at Stafford.
Tonight’s game: The Indians won six of their last seven games, the lone setback a 68–7 loss to top-seeded Freedom—which handed Colonial Forge a 30–27 loss back in September. RB Xavier Coltrane, who scored twice in that win, has been a threat all season. The Indians’ much-improved defense also added a score last week. It will have to stay strong to slow down the Eagles’ offense, which rolled up 551 total yards last week. QB Madden Lowe (10 of 10, 165 yards, three TDs against Stafford) and a strong running game have the Eagles balanced again.
STONEWALL JACKSON–MANASSAS (8–2) at MASSAPONAX (8–2)
Last meeting: The Panthers improved to 2–0 all-time against the Raiders with a 62–6 home win in 2016.
Last week: Stonewall Jackson beat visiting Potomac 43–0. Massaponax beat visiting North Stafford 28–13.
Tonight’s game: Both teams bounced back from losses in their previous outing to head into the playoffs with momentum. Xavier Albea leads Stonewall in rushing, while QB Toviel Jung and WR Khalid Shabazz–Williams lead the passing attack, though Dashon Reeves has filled in well the last two weeks under center. The usual ground-and-pound strategy has been the catalyst for Massaponax,, but RBs Elijah Christopher and Jacob Romero are also capable of breaking loose. Though the run game is the team’s bread-and-butter, the Panthers have been more active through the air in recent games with QB Luke Morley.
REGION 5D FIRST ROUND
STAFFORD (2–8) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (8–2)
Last meeting: Two weeks ago, Mountain View battled to a 21–7 home win. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 10–5.
Last week: The Indians lost to visiting Colonial Forge 57–14. Mountain View won 34–14 at Brooke Point.
Tonight’s game: The passing combo of Jack Koetter to Jordan Williams has been in sync recently for Stafford. Williams has 20 catches for 326 yards, catching all three of Koetter’s scoring passes in that stretch. The Indians need more from their running game to snap their three-game losing streak. AZ Hernandez led the Wildcats to two straight wins while filling in for injured dual-threat QB Edward Ware, whose return this week is uncertain. RBs Ike Daniels and Mark Shelton have stepped to help fill the void.
BROOKE POINT (1–9) at NORTH STAFFORD (6–4)
Last meeting: The Wolverines jumped out to a 32–0 lead en route to a 41–14 home win three weeks ago. The Black–Hawks lead the all-time series 21–17, but the Wolverines are 3–2 in playoff meetings.
Last week: Brooke Point lost 34–14 to visiting Mountain View. North Stafford beat visiting Riverbend 21–0.
Tonight’s game: North Stafford has struggled a bit to get its passing game rolling the last four weeks, alternating wins and losses. QB Jamir Boyd is a threat, but the Wolverines have struggled on the ground; no rusher has even 300 yards on the season. It’s been QB Noah Sanders and a different running back almost every week leading the Black–Hawks’ offense this season. Sanders will need to avoid mistakes and the defense will need to step up if the ’Hawks hope to pull an upset.
REGION 4B FIRST ROUND
KING GEORGE (6–4) at LOUISA (10–0), 7:30
Last meeting: The Lions earned a 43–12 win on the road last year, their fifth straight over the Foxes. Louisa leads the all-time series 18–9.
Last week: King George won 41–12 at Spotsylvania. The Lions won 42–0 at Albemarle.
Tonight’s game: The Foxes jumped all over Spotsylvania last week, building a 27–0 lead behind three TD passes from Charles Mutter and a rushing score from Javon Campbell. Mutter has been solid during the Foxes’ three-game win streak, tossing nine TD passes, and Campbell has been a versatile weapon all season. However, they will miss WR Von Whiting (suspension) whose last four receptions have been for TDs. Louisa will be without injured starting QB Landon Wilson, but standout senior RB Jarett Hunter will fill in and can be as dangerous with his arm as he is with his legs. Junior Kalup Shelton has three 100-yard rushing games on the season.
HUGUENOT (6–4) at EASTERN VIEW (9–1)
Last meeting: First meeting
Last week: The Falcons defeated visiting Powhatan 20–14. The Cyclones beat visiting Chancellor 47–6.
Tonight’s game: QB Darnell Mason (82–148–9; 1,381 yards; 18 TDs) passed for 207 yards and two scores last week to help Huguenot win its third straight. Osmand Harris picked off two passes—he has four in the last three games—to lead the defense. RB Hosea Colfield has 893 yards and six scores. Eastern View bounced back from its first regular-season loss since 2015, creating four turnovers on defense while QB Till Butler tossed three more TD passes. Raq Lawson added 117 yards and three scores on the ground.
SPOTSYLVANIA (7–3) at PATRICK HENRY–ASHLAND (7–3)
Last meeting: Patrick Henry won 6–0 in 1964. The Patriots lead the all-time series 6–0.
Last week: The Knights lost to visiting King George 41–12. Patrick Henry won 35–0 at Lee–Davis.
Tonight’s game: Spotsylvania’s offense was virtually shut down in last week’s loss, mustering a season-low 94 total yards. That included just 80 on the ground, well below its season average of 300 coming into the game. Ty–Shaun Colbert and company will have to correct that for the Knights to match last season’s win total. The Patriots have shut out three straight opponents. The offense is led by QB Alex Sikkar has 840 yards and six TDs passing, with another 977 yards and 13 scores on the ground.
REGION 3B FIRST ROUND
CENTRAL–WOODSTOCK (4–6) at JAMES MONROE (7–3)
Last meeting: First meeting
Last week: The Falcons lost 31–17 to visiting William Monroe. The Yellow Jackets won 34–0 at Caroline.
Tonight’s game: Following a three-game losing streak, James Monroe has reeled off five straight wins to come flying into the playoffs. The streak coincided with the return on Aidan Ryan at QB following an injury. RB Jaquan Fauntleroy is also productive on offense with 10 rushing TDs. The JM defense has also been key in the second half of the season, allowing 10.2 points per game compared to 25.2 in the opening five games. Alex Neff and Isaiah Dyer are both strong rushing threats for Central, while Kelan Hoover orchestrates the passing game.
REGION 1A FIRST ROUND
COLONIAL BEACH (6–4) at WASHINGTON & LEE (5–5)
Last meeting: Last week on the same field, the Drifters beat the Eagles 35–32. W&L leads the all-time series 18–6–1.
Tonight’s game: Colonial Beach hopes to have Randall Annino back from a broken arm for this one. The freshman is a difference-maker on both sides of the ball. The Drifters hope to avoid a repeat of 2017, when they beat W&L in the regular-season finale only to see the Eagles prevail in the following week’s playoff game. Senior Trey Allison has three straight 100-yard games for the Drifters to complement the dual threat of QB Corvion Davis. LJ Kelly Jr. leads the Eagles’ offense with 999 yards and 17 rushing TD, including 139 yards and three scores last week. If Christian Mountjoy and Shane McNeill can hook up on few big pass plays that could be the difference.
