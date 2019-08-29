High school Football: LIVE Scoreboard

Thursday's Games

North Stafford 26, Potomac 18 - Q4 - 8:10

King George 31, Orange 27 - Q4 - 1:15

FINAL - Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0

FINAL - James Monroe 21, Stafford 7

FINAL - Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7

FINAL - Patriot 35, Riverbend 6

Friday's Games

Chancellor at Massaponax

Louisa at Courtland

Mountain View at Albemarle

Caroline at J.R. Tucker

Fluvanna at Spotsylvania

Monticello at Culpeper

Charles City at Colonial Beach

Washington & Lee at Riverheads

Saturday's Games

Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 2

Richmond Christian at St. Michael, 6

