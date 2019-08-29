Thursday's Games
North Stafford 26, Potomac 18 - Q4 - 8:10
King George 31, Orange 27 - Q4 - 1:15
FINAL - Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0
FINAL - James Monroe 21, Stafford 7
FINAL - Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7
FINAL - Patriot 35, Riverbend 6
Friday's Games
Chancellor at Massaponax
Louisa at Courtland
Mountain View at Albemarle
Caroline at J.R. Tucker
Fluvanna at Spotsylvania
Monticello at Culpeper
Charles City at Colonial Beach
Washington & Lee at Riverheads
Saturday's Games
Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Richmond Christian at St. Michael, 6
