REGION 6B FINAL

MASSAPONAX (10-2) AT COLONIAL FORGE (10-2)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

Series history: Colonial Forge won 21-3 on its home field on Oct. 25 of this season. This is the third playoff meeting between the schools, with Massaponax having swept meetings in 2003 and 2004 in the old Group AAA. The Panthers lead the all-time series 10-7.

Last week: Fourth-seeded Massaponax ground out a 45-42 win over top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge, securing the victory on a 20-yard field goal from Stephen Hudson as the clock expired. The third-seeded Eagles got two second-half TD runs from Max Kauthen as they broke open a 14-7 game at halftime for a 42-21 win at second-seeded Patriot.

Next: Class 6 semifinal against Region 6B Champion (Thomas Dale at Oscar Smith, Friday, 7 p.m.)

Notes: The Panthers have won three straight since their loss to the Eagles, who have also won three straight—since a loss to Highland Springs . . . Massaponax has outscored its opponents 449-239, shutting out one opponent and holding three to single digits on the scoreboard . . . Colonial Forge has outscored its opponents 444-133, posting three shutouts and holding seven opponents to single digits . . . Outside of Commonwealth District opposition, both have faced Freedom on the road, the Panthers winning their match-up last week, while the Eagles lost 30-27 on Sept. 13 . . . Colonial Forge was without leading rusher Jamal Thomas last week. The senior is day-to-day according to coach John Brown. Kauthen, Jordan Barnett and Jaelan Black stepped up in his absence. Sr. QB Madden Lowe missed on just two of 15 passes last week and has notched thee field goals since taking over place kicking duties full time . . . Massaponax once again relied on its running game last week amassing 370 yards, this time led by Jr. RB Elijah Christopher (13-159, TD), who joined QB Luke Morley in the 1,000-yard club for the season . . . In the teams’ earlier meeting, the Panthers threw their most passes of the season (17), while finishing with their lowest rushing total of the season (203). The Eagles featured a balance offense in that game, running for 141 yards and passing for 135.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

MASSAPONAX    COLONIAL FORGE   
RushingAttYdsTD RushingAttYdsTD
Luke Morley130 1,24624 Jamal Thomas1166627
Elijah Christopher1571,0816 Max Kauthen554948
Jacob Romero847048 Jaelan Black584633
Joshua Hale563152 PassingC-A-IYdsTD
Derell Stokes452236 Madden Lowe115-183-7 1,76822
PassingC-A-IYdsTD ReceivingRecYdsTD
Luke Morley33-70-34825 Elijah Sarratt304926
ReceivingRecYdsTD Avery Johnson-Edmonds274065
Jaiven Plummer91561 Cade Bills243585
Antoine Miller51262 DeLyn Palmer173052
KickingPATFGLg KickingPATFGLg
Stephen Hudson32433 Madden Lowe21335

REGION 5D FINAL

NORTH STAFFORD (8-4) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (9-2)

Kickoff: Saturday, noon

Series history: Mountain View won 34-26 at home on Oct. 4 of this season. This is the fourth playoff meeting between the schools with the Wolverines holding a 3-0 edge, including a 36-0 win in last year’s region semifinals. North Stafford leads the all-time series 13-5.

Last week: The second-seeded Wolverines scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from visiting Patrick Henry-Roanoke for a 31-7 win behind three TDs from Javon Swinton. Top-seeded Mountain View let visiting William Fleming hang around for a half, but eventually pulled away for a 35-0 win behind three rushing TDs from Mark Shelton and two from Ike Daniels.

Next: Class 5 semifinals against Region 5C Champion (Woodgrove at Stone Bridge, Friday, 1 p.m.)

Notes: North Stafford has won three straight since working through a tough stretch where they went 2-4 in the middle of the season. Mountain View has won four straight since back-to-back losses to Colonial Forge and Massaponax in the middle of the season . . . The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 341-273, with one shutout, but have held their last three opponents to 6.7 ppg . . . The Wildcats have outscored opponents 389-177, posting two shutouts and holding six opponents under 10 points . . . Outside of Commonwealth District opposition, both have faced Potomac with North Stafford winning 32-30 and Mountain View 35-0, both early in the season . . . Last week, the Jamir Boyd to Swinton connection was in full affect with the two connecting for two scores, the second straight game they've done that. Swinton added a 35-yard punt return for a score in the fourth quarter, while Boyd had his first rushing TD in six games . . . Mountain View showed solid defense all night last week, but led just 7-0 at the half. With a little help from Mother Nature the Wildcats scored 21 points in the third quarter after wind-aided pour punts gave them short fields on each possession in the frame . . . In the teams’ earlier meeting, Mountain View jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and held off a second-half surge from the Wolverines. Ware finished with two passing TDs and a third rushing. Boyd tossed three TDs passes and rushed for another, but also threw three interceptions.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

NORTH STAFFORD    MOUNTAIN VIEW   
RushingAttYdsTD RushingAttYdsTD
Tevin White1064143 Edward Ware128 1,01311
Nick Woodard252294 Mark Shelton14799314
Jamir Boyd1072124 Ike Daniels7471312
PassingC-A-IYdsTD PassingC-A-IYdsTD
Jamir Boyd185-298-9 2,78128 Edward Ware70-125-595414
ReceivingRecYdsTD AZ Hernandez9-30-01010
Holt Egan5493310 ReceivingRecYdsTD
Javon Swinton4273310 Bishop Jones-Fowler162473
Elisha Brown223240 Akil Thomas131824
Tevin White212706 Amari Walker41432
KickingPATFGLg KickingPATFGLg
Matt Warren17120 Alex Solorzano47136

REGION 3B FINAL

JAMES MONROE (9-3) AT GOOCHLAND (11-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Series history: First meeting.

Last week: Aidan Ryan threw and ran for a TD, and added another on a pick-6, as second-seeded James Monroe scored twice on defense in a 34-7 win over visiting Brentsville. So. QB/DB C.J. Towles threw two TD passes and added two interceptions on defense, including one returned 85-yards for a score to help top-seeded Goochland defeated Skyline 56-22.

Next: Class 3 semifinals against Region 3A Champion (Phoebus at Hopewell, at Merner Field, Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Notes: James Monroe has won seven straight since a three-game losing streak coming against Class 6 Riverbend, Class 5 Mountain View and Class 4 Eastern View—without Ryan at QB for all but about a quarter of those three games due to an injury. Goochland has won 11 straight since a season-opening lost at Lafayette . . . The Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 321-213, with one shutout. They were outscored 112-28 during the losing streak . . . The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 450-125, shutting out two and holding six opponents under 10 points . . . JM is 9-1 in games Ryan has started at quarterback . . . The teams had no common opponents this season . . . After the first quarter ended tied 7-all last week, James Monroe scored 27-unanswered points to pull away from Brentsville. Along with Ryan’s outstanding performance, Jack Hardy added two interceptions, returning one 34 yards in the fourth quarter for a score to seal the win. A balanced offense was also featured, as JM finished with 142 yards rushing and 149 passing . . . Other than Towles’ scoring passes to Dakhari Burgess and Kameron Holman, 14 players carried the ball for Goochland last week as the Bulldogs raced out to a 56-0 lead, with five different runners scoring. Defensively, Will Stratton caused a fumble and blocked a punt in the win . . . The game will be broadcast and streamed live by WJFN 100.5 FM (wjfnradio.com).

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

JAMES MONROE    GOOCHLAND   
RushingAttYdsTD RushingAttTdsTD
Aidan Ryan1066304 Dakhari Burgess564459
Jawuan Fauntleroy10356212 Quincy Snead384428
Deonte Curry822982 Devin McCray404249
PassingC-A-IYdsTD Hunter Williams202254
Aidan Ryan54-79-4 1,047 10 PassingC-A-IYdsTD
Tahj Smith44-83-45222 C.J. Towles59-95-2 977 13
ReceivingRecYdsTD ReceivingRecYdsTD
Dimario Brooks355214 Devin McCray173354
Tyler Whitman214193 Kameron Holman132425
Trevor Gleason122102 Quincy Snead151730
KickingPATFGLg KickingPATFGLg
Tomas Moreno21543 Tyler Black490

—Tom Leiss

