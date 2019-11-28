REGION 6B FINAL
MASSAPONAX (10-2) AT COLONIAL FORGE (10-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.
Series history: Colonial Forge won 21-3 on its home field on Oct. 25 of this season. This is the third playoff meeting between the schools, with Massaponax having swept meetings in 2003 and 2004 in the old Group AAA. The Panthers lead the all-time series 10-7.
Last week: Fourth-seeded Massaponax ground out a 45-42 win over top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge, securing the victory on a 20-yard field goal from Stephen Hudson as the clock expired. The third-seeded Eagles got two second-half TD runs from Max Kauthen as they broke open a 14-7 game at halftime for a 42-21 win at second-seeded Patriot.
Next: Class 6 semifinal against Region 6B Champion (Thomas Dale at Oscar Smith, Friday, 7 p.m.)
Notes: The Panthers have won three straight since their loss to the Eagles, who have also won three straight—since a loss to Highland Springs . . . Massaponax has outscored its opponents 449-239, shutting out one opponent and holding three to single digits on the scoreboard . . . Colonial Forge has outscored its opponents 444-133, posting three shutouts and holding seven opponents to single digits . . . Outside of Commonwealth District opposition, both have faced Freedom on the road, the Panthers winning their match-up last week, while the Eagles lost 30-27 on Sept. 13 . . . Colonial Forge was without leading rusher Jamal Thomas last week. The senior is day-to-day according to coach John Brown. Kauthen, Jordan Barnett and Jaelan Black stepped up in his absence. Sr. QB Madden Lowe missed on just two of 15 passes last week and has notched thee field goals since taking over place kicking duties full time . . . Massaponax once again relied on its running game last week amassing 370 yards, this time led by Jr. RB Elijah Christopher (13-159, TD), who joined QB Luke Morley in the 1,000-yard club for the season . . . In the teams’ earlier meeting, the Panthers threw their most passes of the season (17), while finishing with their lowest rushing total of the season (203). The Eagles featured a balance offense in that game, running for 141 yards and passing for 135.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
|MASSAPONAX
|COLONIAL FORGE
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Luke Morley
|130
|1,246
|24
|Jamal Thomas
|116
|662
|7
|Elijah Christopher
|157
|1,081
|6
|Max Kauthen
|55
|494
|8
|Jacob Romero
|84
|704
|8
|Jaelan Black
|58
|463
|3
|Joshua Hale
|56
|315
|2
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Derell Stokes
|45
|223
|6
|Madden Lowe
|115-183-7
|1,768
|22
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Luke Morley
|33-70-3
|482
|5
|Elijah Sarratt
|30
|492
|6
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Avery Johnson-Edmonds
|27
|406
|5
|Jaiven Plummer
|9
|156
|1
|Cade Bills
|24
|358
|5
|Antoine Miller
|5
|126
|2
|DeLyn Palmer
|17
|305
|2
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Stephen Hudson
|32
|4
|33
|Madden Lowe
|21
|3
|35
REGION 5D FINAL
NORTH STAFFORD (8-4) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (9-2)
Kickoff: Saturday, noon
Series history: Mountain View won 34-26 at home on Oct. 4 of this season. This is the fourth playoff meeting between the schools with the Wolverines holding a 3-0 edge, including a 36-0 win in last year’s region semifinals. North Stafford leads the all-time series 13-5.
Last week: The second-seeded Wolverines scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from visiting Patrick Henry-Roanoke for a 31-7 win behind three TDs from Javon Swinton. Top-seeded Mountain View let visiting William Fleming hang around for a half, but eventually pulled away for a 35-0 win behind three rushing TDs from Mark Shelton and two from Ike Daniels.
Next: Class 5 semifinals against Region 5C Champion (Woodgrove at Stone Bridge, Friday, 1 p.m.)
Notes: North Stafford has won three straight since working through a tough stretch where they went 2-4 in the middle of the season. Mountain View has won four straight since back-to-back losses to Colonial Forge and Massaponax in the middle of the season . . . The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 341-273, with one shutout, but have held their last three opponents to 6.7 ppg . . . The Wildcats have outscored opponents 389-177, posting two shutouts and holding six opponents under 10 points . . . Outside of Commonwealth District opposition, both have faced Potomac with North Stafford winning 32-30 and Mountain View 35-0, both early in the season . . . Last week, the Jamir Boyd to Swinton connection was in full affect with the two connecting for two scores, the second straight game they've done that. Swinton added a 35-yard punt return for a score in the fourth quarter, while Boyd had his first rushing TD in six games . . . Mountain View showed solid defense all night last week, but led just 7-0 at the half. With a little help from Mother Nature the Wildcats scored 21 points in the third quarter after wind-aided pour punts gave them short fields on each possession in the frame . . . In the teams’ earlier meeting, Mountain View jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and held off a second-half surge from the Wolverines. Ware finished with two passing TDs and a third rushing. Boyd tossed three TDs passes and rushed for another, but also threw three interceptions.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
|NORTH STAFFORD
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Tevin White
|106
|414
|3
|Edward Ware
|128
|1,013
|11
|Nick Woodard
|25
|229
|4
|Mark Shelton
|147
|993
|14
|Jamir Boyd
|107
|212
|4
|Ike Daniels
|74
|713
|12
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jamir Boyd
|185-298-9
|2,781
|28
|Edward Ware
|70-125-5
|954
|14
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|AZ Hernandez
|9-30-0
|101
|0
|Holt Egan
|54
|933
|10
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Javon Swinton
|42
|733
|10
|Bishop Jones-Fowler
|16
|247
|3
|Elisha Brown
|22
|324
|0
|Akil Thomas
|13
|182
|4
|Tevin White
|21
|270
|6
|Amari Walker
|4
|143
|2
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Matt Warren
|17
|1
|20
|Alex Solorzano
|47
|1
|36
REGION 3B FINAL
JAMES MONROE (9-3) AT GOOCHLAND (11-1)
Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Series history: First meeting.
Last week: Aidan Ryan threw and ran for a TD, and added another on a pick-6, as second-seeded James Monroe scored twice on defense in a 34-7 win over visiting Brentsville. So. QB/DB C.J. Towles threw two TD passes and added two interceptions on defense, including one returned 85-yards for a score to help top-seeded Goochland defeated Skyline 56-22.
Next: Class 3 semifinals against Region 3A Champion (Phoebus at Hopewell, at Merner Field, Saturday, 2 p.m.)
Notes: James Monroe has won seven straight since a three-game losing streak coming against Class 6 Riverbend, Class 5 Mountain View and Class 4 Eastern View—without Ryan at QB for all but about a quarter of those three games due to an injury. Goochland has won 11 straight since a season-opening lost at Lafayette . . . The Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 321-213, with one shutout. They were outscored 112-28 during the losing streak . . . The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 450-125, shutting out two and holding six opponents under 10 points . . . JM is 9-1 in games Ryan has started at quarterback . . . The teams had no common opponents this season . . . After the first quarter ended tied 7-all last week, James Monroe scored 27-unanswered points to pull away from Brentsville. Along with Ryan’s outstanding performance, Jack Hardy added two interceptions, returning one 34 yards in the fourth quarter for a score to seal the win. A balanced offense was also featured, as JM finished with 142 yards rushing and 149 passing . . . Other than Towles’ scoring passes to Dakhari Burgess and Kameron Holman, 14 players carried the ball for Goochland last week as the Bulldogs raced out to a 56-0 lead, with five different runners scoring. Defensively, Will Stratton caused a fumble and blocked a punt in the win . . . The game will be broadcast and streamed live by WJFN 100.5 FM (wjfnradio.com).
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
|JAMES MONROE
|GOOCHLAND
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Rushing
|Att
|Tds
|TD
|Aidan Ryan
|106
|630
|4
|Dakhari Burgess
|56
|445
|9
|Jawuan Fauntleroy
|103
|562
|12
|Quincy Snead
|38
|442
|8
|Deonte Curry
|82
|298
|2
|Devin McCray
|40
|424
|9
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Hunter Williams
|20
|225
|4
|Aidan Ryan
|54-79-4
|1,047
|10
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Tahj Smith
|44-83-4
|522
|2
|C.J. Towles
|59-95-2
|977
|13
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Dimario Brooks
|35
|521
|4
|Devin McCray
|17
|335
|4
|Tyler Whitman
|21
|419
|3
|Kameron Holman
|13
|242
|5
|Trevor Gleason
|12
|210
|2
|Quincy Snead
|15
|173
|0
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Tomas Moreno
|21
|5
|43
|Tyler Black
|49
|0
|–
—Tom Leiss
