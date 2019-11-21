(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S REGION SEMIFINALS
REGION 6B
MASSAPONAX (9-2) AT FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-0)
Last meeting: Massaponax won 34-20 in 2016 and leads the all-time series 2-0 (The Panthers won 48-20 in 2015).
Last week: The Panthers beat Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 35-18. The Eagles beat John Champe 60-6.
Notes: Joshua Hale rushed for a season-high 121 yards and added a touchdown as the Panthers rushed for 327 yards, just below their season average, and four scores on the ground in last week’s win. Their ground game, which has been led by Jr. QB Luke Morley (1,205 yards, 23 TDs), will need to be running on all cylinders in this one to keep Freedom’s high-octane offense, which is averaging 49 ppg, off the field as much as possible. Eagles’ Sr. QB Quest Powell has thrown for 3,094 yards and 40 TDs, about half of that to Jr. WR Umari Hatcher (1,400 yards, 17 TDs). The pair connected for 156 yard and two scores in last week’s win. Freedom hasn’t been too shabby on the ground either led by Jr. RB Julian Edwards (1,344, 22 TDs). Both teams scored defensively last week, the Panthers once, the Eagles three times.
COLONIAL FORGE (9-2) AT PATRIOT (10-1)
Last meeting: Colonial Forge won 51-35 in 2018 and leads the all-time series 2-0 (The Eagles won 40-3 in 2017).
Last week: The third-seeded Eagles shut down Gar–Field in a 40-0 win. The Pioneers beat Hylton 35-0.
Notes: Sr. QB Madden Lowe helped led the Eagles to last week’s win with 176 total yards and two scores, as well as kicking two fields goals and handling extra-point duties. The defense pitched its third shutout of the season and will need to be up to the task again this week. RB Tim Baldwin finished with 133 yards and four TDs rushing for the Patriots last week. The senior has rushed for 1,387 yards and 23 scores on the season. The Pioneers can also be dangerous through the air led by Jr. QB Cody Rogers (1,595 yards, 13 TDs), who passed for 210 yards and score last week. Patriot spilt with two Commonwealth District opponents this year, opening the season with a win over Riverbend, followed by a loss to Mountain View.
REGION 5D
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-7) AT MOUNTAIN VIEW (9-2)
Last meeting: First meeting.
Last week: The fifth-seeded Colonels beat Harrisonburg 20-17. The top-seeded Wildcats beat Stafford 45-28.
Notes: Shareef Anderson scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and then sealed the win an interception with under five minutes to play to help William Fleming get its first playoff win since 2003 last week. The Colonels have no players averaging over 50 yards rushing on the season, but Anderson comes into the game with 1,161 yards passing and nine touchdowns. Though those numbers may not put fear into opponents, Mountain View will need to stay focused to continue to add another win to its best record in school history. Sr. QB Edward Ware returned from an injury last week with 256 total yards and three scores. Another strong effort from Fr. RB Ike Daniels, who rushed for three scores in the second half to secure last week’s win, could only help the Wildcats’ cause as they try to reach their first region final since 2012.
REGION 4B
PATRICK HENRY-ASHLAND (8-3) AT LOUISA (11-0), 7:30
Last meeting: Louisa won 14-0 in 1978.
Last week: The fourth-seeded Patriots beat Spotsylvania 56-6. The top-seeded Lions beat King George 49-12.
Notes: Patrick Henry won its fourth straight game—outscoring opponents 175-6 in that run—last week behind a defensive effort that held Spotsylvania to just 75 total yards, while the offense built a 43-0 lead behind Sr. QB Alex Sikkar and a ground attack that scored six touchdowns. Sikkar leads the team in rushing, but the Patriots have spread the ball around recently with Jayden Mines, Tyler Newell and Zeik Williams also being keys offensively. Louisa hasn’t missed a beat offensively with leading rusher Jarett Hunter now at QB. The senior ran for three scores and passed for another in last week’s win. Kalup Shelton and Robert Morgan the IV may need to step up in support of Hunter in the backfield.
DINWIDDIE (6-5) AT EASTERN VIEW (10-1)
Last meeting: Eastern View won 45-35 in last year’s region final. The all-time series is tied 1-1 with Dinwiddie’s win (40-37) coming in the 2017 region semifinals.
Last week: The seventh-seeded Generals upset Monacan 49-27. The third-seeded Cyclones dispatched Huguenot 42-0.
Notes: This season, Dinwiddie has scored plenty of points, but has allowed a lot as well against its tougher opponents. With that in mind, the Generals may have a tough time with Eastern View which has outscored opponents 476-80 this season. Sr. RB Robert Barlow has been their catalyst offensively rushing for 1,690 yards and 30 TDs. Sr. QB Brenton Hilton (100-183-7, 1,319 yards, 12 TDs) can also be a threat, but the defense will have to find way to stop the Cyclones and QB Till Butler. The senior has thrown for 28 TDs, including three in last week’s win, and just one interception. Raq Lawson has led the running game, which was bolstered by the return of Ronta Robinson from injury last week.
REGION 3B
BRENTSVILLE (8-3) AT JAMES MONROE (8-3)
Last meeting: James Monroe won 38-16 in the 2017 region first round and leads the all-time series 7-3.
Last week: The third-seeded Tigers beat George Mason 32-21. The second-seeded Yellow Jackets beat Central-Woodstock 60-28.
Notes: Both teams come into the game with six-game winning streaks. Last week, Brentsville fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but Jr. QB Guy Hayes, the team’s leading passer and rusher on the season, scored three rushing touchdowns to help orchestrate the comeback. Jr. RB Brady Hoad had 118 yards rushing and Jr. RB Kyler Cornwell scored his eighth rushing touchdown in that win. While Brentsville has been hot offensively during their win streak, they have also allowed 21.5 ppg in the stretch. JM’s quick-strike offense will look to inflate that number after exploding for 33 points in the first quarter of last week’s win. QB Aidan Ryan passed for three scores and ran for another in the frame as the Yellow Jackets improved to 8-1 with the junior under center. Look for Jawuan Fauntleroy to provide support on the ground along with a plethora of receivers to do so in the passing game. JM’s defense will also need to stop the Tigers’ misdirection running game for the Jackets to advance.
REGION 1A
WASHINGTON & LEE (6-5) AT ESSEX (10-1)
Last meeting: Essex won 23-0 on Nov. 1 of this season and leads the series 17-8 since 1999.
Last week: The fourth-seeded Eagles edged Colonial Beach 34-33. The top-seeded Trojans rolled over Mathews 45-0.
Notes: Essex has won eight straight since a loss to King William in September led by its defense which has shut out three straight opponents—five total on the season—and allowed just 5.5 ppg during the streak. The shutout streak started three weeks ago against W&L. Avante Banks ran for a score and caught another in that Trojans’ win. The W&L defense showed they can keep the Essex offense somewhat in check in their earlier meeting, but they will need to find some points on offense despite possibly missing two of the team’s biggest weapons. The Eagles were without leading rushing LJ Kelly Jr. and leading receiver Shane McNeill due to injuries last week—McNeill is done for the season and Kelly is questionable for tonight’s rematch. Juniors Jawun Tolson and Christian Mountjoy stepped up in their absence with two rushing and two passing scores, respectively.
SATURDAY’S REGION SEMIFINAL
REGION 5D
PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE (7-4) AT NORTH STAFFORD (7-4), 2
Last meeting: North Stafford won the teams’ only meeting 44-21 in the 2016 regional first round.
Last week: The third-seeded Patriots beat Albemarle 57-14. The second-seeded Wolverines topped Brooke Point 42-13.
Notes: Patrick Henry amassed 499 total yards, led by Jr. QB Roy Gunn who passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns, en route to its first playoff win since 1994 last week. Sr. RB Jalen Cook added 138 yards and three rushing scores along with a fourth receiving. On the season, Gunn had 1,990 yards and 24 TDs through the air, while Cook has totaled 1,182 yards and 20 TDs on the ground. Jr. Trace Pedigo (894 yards, 8 TDs) has been the Patriots’ top receiving threat. North Stafford Sr. QB Jamir Boyd got back on stride in the passing game in last week’s win with 321 yards and four touchdowns, eclipsing his TD total for the previous four games combined. The Wolverines still struggled to get their running game going, but So. RB Tevin White did notch a rushing score. Both teams can put up points, so whichever defense can find some stops may determine the outcome.
