VHSL CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL
COLONIAL FORGE (11-2) at OSCAR SMITH (12-1)
Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Series history: Oscar Smith scored in the second overtime period before holding on defense for a 27-20 win in the Class 6 semfinals in 2017. The Tigers lead the all-time series 4-0, with each match-up coming in the playoffs.
Last week: Third-seed Colonial Forge scored the final two TDs of the game to secure a 42-21 win over fourth-seeded Massaponax in the Region 6B final. No. 1 Oscar Smith defeated No. 3 Thomas Dale 29-7 in the Region 6A final.
Next: Class 6 final against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal (3:30 kickoff)—South County (13-0) at Westfield (13-0)— Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4:30, at Hampton University.
Notes: The Eagles have won four straight since falling 27-20 to visiting Highland Springs on Nov. 1. Oscar Smith has run off 12 straight wins since opening the season with a 13-6 loss to those same Springers . . . The teams’ only other common opponent was Grassfield. The Eagles opening their season with a 27-7 win over the Grizzlies, while the Tigers rolled to a 55-0 win on Nov. 1 . . . Colonial Forge has outscored its opponents 486-154, posting three shutouts and holding seven opponents to single digits. Oscar Smith has outscored its opponents 590-102, posting four shutouts and holding eight opponents to 10 or less points . . . Coach John Brown said leading rusher Jamal Thomas should be available to play this week and the Eagles are currently at full strength heading into Saturday’s game. Thomas would be another weapon Colonial Forge will need in order to break through the Tigers’ stingy defense . . . In last week’s win, Jaelan Black (11-135) and Max Kauthen (11-70) each rushed for two scores as the Eagles amassed 453 yards of total offense. The defense also stepped up, holding Massaponax 100 yards below its season average on the ground . . . In the Tigers win over Thomas Dale, Romon Copeland (131 total yards and 3 TDs) scored on a 58-yard run and an 59-yard reception from QB Ethan Vasko—his third score coming on a 2-yard run—while Vasko added 91 yards on the ground. The defense did its thing as well, holding the Knights to 139 total yards, 62 coming on their late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
|COLONIAL FORGE
|OSCAR SMITH
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Rushing
|Yds
|TD
|Jamal Thomas
|116
|662
|7
|Tyvon Norfleet
|871
|12
|Jaelan Black
|69
|598
|5
|Kevon King
|624
|7
|Max Kauthen
|66
|564
|10
|Ethan Vasko
|469
|7
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Madden Lowe
|120-193-8
|1,861
|23
|Ethan Vasko
|146-255-5
|2,786
|41
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Elijah Sarratt
|33
|548
|7
|Romon Copeland
|45
|980
|14
|Avery Johnson-Edmonds
|28
|445
|5
|Amonte Jones
|32
|660
|14
|Cade Bills
|24
|358
|5
|DeLyn Palmer
|17
|305
|2
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Madden Lowe
|25
|3
|35
VHSL CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINAL
NORTH STAFFORD (9-4) AT STONE BRIDGE (11-1)
Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Series history: Stone Bridge won 49-26 in last year’s Class 5 state semifinals. The Bulldogs also won 44-29 in the region semifinals in 2014 to lead the all-time series 2-0.
Last week: Second-seeded North Stafford avenged an earlier-season loss with a 21-7 win at top-seeded Mountain View in the Region 5D final. No. 1 Stone Bridge pull away from No. 2 Woodgrove for a 57-15 win in the Region 5C final.
Next: Class 5 final against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal (noon kickoff)—Maury (11-2) at Varina (13-0)—Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon, at Hampton University.
Notes: North Stafford has won four straight. Stone Bridge opened the season with a nine-game winning streak before losing its regular-season finale against unbeaten—at the time—Broad Run . . . The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 362-283, with one shutout, but have held their last four opponents to 7.5 ppg. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 491-143, posting one shutout and holding six opponents under 10 points . . . Both teams faced and beat Brooke Point at home this season with North Stafford winning 41-14 on Oct. 25 and Stone Bridge 42-7 on Sept. 13 . . . Last week, Jamir Boyd threw three TD passes, two to Javon Swinton and the third to Tevin White, after the Wolverines fell behind 3-0 . . . Bulldogs’ Sr. RB Jared Cole ran for 168 yards and three scores on 17 carries in last week’s win. Sr. Zakias Moore and So. Eli Mason added two more rushing TDs each, while Sr. QB Billy Wiles (6-9-0, 104 yards) connected with Coles for a passing score . . . In last year’s state semifinal meeting, Stone Bridge racked up 372 yards and six TDs on the ground to pummel its way to the Bulldogs eighth state final appearance, its only title coming in 2007. The Bulldogs have reached the final in three of the last four years . . . North Stafford will be trying to advance to just its second title game, having lost its only other appearance in 2004 (35-27 to Meadowbrook).
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
|NORTH STAFFORD
|STONE BRIDGE *
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Key Players
|No
|Yr
|Pos
|Tevin White
|117
|448
|3
|Billy Wiles
|8
|Jr.
|QB
|Jamir Boyd
|116
|240
|4
|Jared Cole
|3
|Sr.
|RB/CB
|Nick Woodard
|25
|229
|Zakias Moore
|25
|Sr.
|RB
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Eli Mason
|26
|So.
|RB/FS
|Jamir Boyd
|210-333-11
|3,118
|31
|Wade Dunkelberger
|9
|Sr.
|WR/TE
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Mikail Kamara
|6
|Sr.
|LB/WR
|Holt Egan
|59
|1,010
|10
|Jason Araujo
|Jr.
|K
|Javon Swinton
|47
|800
|12
|Dylan Dastejerdi
|90
|Fr.
|K
|Elisha Brown
|27
|422
|0
|Tevin White
|24
|299
|7
|Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Matt Warren
|20
|1
|20
* - Note: Stone Bridge stats were not available to us at press time.
—Tom Leiss
