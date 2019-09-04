JAMES MONROE (1-0) AT CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-1), 7
Last meeting: James Monroe rode a big night from QB Zakk Davis (312 passing yards and four TDs) in a 45-20 win that tied the all-time series at eight wins apiece. Aiden Ryan finished with 102 receiving, catching one of Davis’ scoring strikes. Charlottesville amassed 529 rushing yards, but three costly turnovers proved too much to overcome.
Last week: Aidan Ryan tossed two touchdown passes and Dimario Brooks caught one and rushed for another as the Yellow Jackets overcame a 7-0 deficit to beat Stafford 21-7 at Maury Stadium. E.C. Glass steamrolled the Black Knights, 58-0, totaling 587 total yards, 491 of which came on the ground. Charlottesville totaled just 117 total yards.
Tonight’s game: Black Knight RBs Jabari Jones and Christopher Sprouse will be hoping to see a little more running room this week as the pair combined for just 55 yards on the ground in the team’s season-opening loss. The going may not be any easier this week after the Jackets held Stafford to just 162 total yards, while compiling just over 300 total yards on offense—189 on the ground. Ryan’s composure behind center will surely be a key factor.
