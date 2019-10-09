(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BROOKE POINT (0-5) AT WOODBRIDGE (3-2)

The struggle continued last week for Brooke Point, which fell to visiting Massaponax 39-2, only avoiding the shutout due to a fourth-quarter safety. The Black–Hawks opponents so far have a combine 21-3 record heading into Thursday’s meeting with the Vikings, who have won three straight. A bright spot for Brooke Point last week was Peter Rolando who ran up 107 yards on 15 carries, his first yards of the season. QB Nazir Armstrong (6 carries, 21 yards) ran for three scores, two in the fourth quarter, as Woodbridge rallied for a 23-13 win at Potomac last week.

