Friday night’s VISAA Division III championship game between host Roanoke Catholic and St. Michael the Archangel featured programs with vastly different pedigrees and histories.
The Celtics entered the game in search of their fourth consecutive title and were in their sixth straight final overall. The visiting Warriors are in their third season of existence and are newcomers to VISAA competition.
The new guys won’t forget their inaugural season.
Trailing by three points with just 15 seconds left in the game and facing a fourth-and-goal from the Celtic 5-yard line, St. Michael senior quarterback Jalen Smith scrambled to elude pressure and managed to find Chase Wormley just inches in front of the back of the end zone. The junior receiver’s first catch of the game was the game-winner as the Warriors held on for a thrilling 22-18 victory.
The Celtics actually outgained the Warriors 254 yards to 209 and only allowed 23 rushing yards on 10 carries in the second half, but Smith made the play of the game when he needed it.
After Roanoke Catholic came up a yard short on fourth-and-two on the St. Michael 7-yard line, Smith and his offense took over for just the second time in the half with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Two long, grinding, time-consuming Catholic drives had dominated the clock throughout the half.
Taking over at his own 6, Smith methodically marched his offense down the field with a mix of screen passes and designed quarterback keepers. The Celtics nearly ended the game on a third-and-five from the 48 yard line, but sophomore Davionne Carter dropped a would-be interception. The Warriors made sure to take advantage of the gifted opportunity.
Roanoke Catholic sophomore lineman Andrew Vaught came up with two big defensive plays on the drive, one on a sack on first down and then another tackle for loss to set up a third and long from the 29 yard line. The Celtics seemingly had the Warriors stopped well behind the line, but a face mask penalty again breathed life into the comeback attempt.
A 17-yard screen pass from Smith to junior receiver Hunter Showers set up the Warriors with first-and-goal from inside the 5 but the Celtic defense stood strong on the first three downs to set up the dramatic final play. Junior defensive lineman Dillon Porter was able to get some pressure from the end on Smith but the shifty quarterback slipped into some free space and found the breaking Wormley for the game-winning score.
The Celtics had one opportunity for a Hail Mary attempt from their own 40 yard line but the snap was botched and an elated Warriors sideline burst on the field to celebrate their inaugural championship.
An emotional Roanoke Catholic head coach Bob Price lamented his team’s mistakes after the game, but gave credit to the gameplan that his counterparts on the St. Michael sideline developed.
“It’s easy to say that the game came down to that one play at the end but there were many more mistakes we made than that tonight. I really have to give credit to Coach [Hugh] Brown and his staff, I thought they did a great job with their schemes and you could tell they put in the necessary preparation,” Price said.
The Celtics were led by a trio of runners on the ground, with senior Jackson Rice gaining 97 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, junior El Amin Shareef adding 70 yards and a score on 14 touches and junior Kawuan Ray adding 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Smith led the Warrior offense with 124 total yards and two touchdowns, while bruising junior running back Shymarr Wright finished with 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
The teams traded first half touchdowns and failed two-point conversions to leave the score at 12-12 before Warrior junior Colton Bubar nailed a 41-yard field goal just before halftime to give St. Michael a 15-12 lead.
Roanoke Catholic opened the second half with an 11-play, 64-yard touchdown drive that chewed up more than six minutes of clock and pushed them back ahead at 18-12.
|St. Michael
|0
|15
|0
|7
|—
|22
|Roanoke Catholic
|6
|6
|6
|0
|—
|18
First Quarter
RC—Ray 4-yard run (run failed).
Second Quarter
SM—Jalen Smith 5-yard run (run failed).
SM—Shymarr Wright 55-yard run (run failed).
RC—Rice 2-yard run (run failed).
SM—Colton Bubar 41-yard field goal.
Third Quarter
RC—Shareef 3-yard run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
SM—Chase Wormley 3-yard pass from Smith (Bubar kick).
|SM
|RC
|First Downs
|16
|9
|Rushes-yards
|20-105
|47-254
|Passing yards
|104
|43
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-15-0
|2-3-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 13-85, Jalen Smith 7-20. Roanoke Catholic—Rice 17-97, Shareef 14-70, Ray 11-91, Whorley 4-(minus 3), Rhodes 1-(minus 1).
PASSING: St. Michael—Smith 10-15-1, 104 yards, 1 TD. Roanoke Catholic—Whorley 2-3-0, 43 yards.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Hunter Showers 4-34, Colton Bubar 3-42, Melvin Spriggs 1-16, Wright 1-7, Chase Wormley 1-5. Roanoke Catholic—Adams 1-43, Ray 1-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.