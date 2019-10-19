FOOTBALL

SAINT MICHAEL 73,

MASSANUTTEN 0

Led by fullback Shymarr Wright’s five rushing touchdowns, Saint Michael went on to score 10 total offensive touchdowns, while the team’s defense recorded its fourth shutout of the season, to defeat Massanutten in dominant fashion.

Jalen Smith, Melvin Spriggs, and Garrett Baker all helped propel the Warriors’ offense with outstanding performances. Spriggs, Anthony Guevara, Shane Alexander, and Matt Brown combined to lead a strong defensive effort that ultimately only gave up two first downs.

