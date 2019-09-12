THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—Caroline, Washington & Lee
Friday's Games
Riverbend at James Monroe, 7
Stafford at Courtland, 7
Culpeper at Spotsylvania, 7
Hanover at Chancellor, 7
Liberty at King George, 7
Colonial Forge at Freedom (PW), 7
Brooke Point at Stone Bridge, 7
Mountain View at Potomac, 7
North Stafford at Dinwiddie, 7
Eastern View at Orange, 7
Franklin at Colonial Beach, 7
Massaponax at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday's Game
St. Michael at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Thursday, Sept. 5
Friday, Sept. 6
Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13
Liberty 40, Courtland 35
Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8
Saturday, Sept. 7
Isle of Wight 41, Fredericksburg Christian 21
St. Michael 64, Quantico 0
Monday, Sept. 9
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Colonial Forge (8)
|1-0
|47
|2)
|Louisa
|2-0
|31
|3)
|Massaponax (1)
|2-0
|27
|4)
|North Stafford
|2-0
|18
|5)
|Mountain View
|2-0
|12
Others receiving votes: Eastern View 7, Spotsylvania (1) 5, King George 3.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|29
|458
|5
|15.8
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|29
|311
|2
|10.7
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|31
|263
|5
|8.5
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|16
|253
|5
|15.8
|Raq Lawson
|Eastern View
|34
|238
|2
|7.0
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|40
|228
|4
|5.7
|Jacob Romero
|Massaponax
|11
|218
|1
|19.8
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|29
|208
|3
|7.2
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|16
|185
|2
|11.6
|Dejour McCray
|Culpeper
|20
|185
|1
|9.3
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|26-46-2
|626
|4
|.565
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|40-59-0
|545
|8
|.678
|Aidan Ryan
|James Monroe
|45-30-2
|295
|3
|.500
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|15-19-1
|236
|4
|.789
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|15-19-0
|217
|5
|.789
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|11-25-0
|210
|0
|.440
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|14-29-0
|195
|3
|.483
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|13-19-0
|186
|5
|.684
|Dalton Mauck
|Caroline
|9-15-1
|149
|0
|.600
|Landon Wilson
|Landon Wilson
|14-27-0
|145
|0
|.519
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|17
|218
|3
|12.8
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|12
|199
|5
|16.6
|Von Whiting
|King George
|4
|181
|1
|45.3
|Tyler Whitman
|James Monroe
|3
|154
|1
|51.3
|Javon Campbell
|King George
|3
|136
|2
|45.3
|Christian Taylor
|Brooke Point
|6
|130
|0
|21.7
|Chris Cox
|King George
|7
|129
|1
|18.4
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|4
|108
|3
|27.0
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|3
|105
|2
|35.0
|Joseph Short
|Stafford
|5
|95
|0
|19.0
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|13
|0
|13
|—
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|7
|1
|10
|47
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|7
|1
|10
|36
|Austin Owens
|North Stafford
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Garrett Mothershead
|Colonial Beach
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Carson Pugh
|Massaponax
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Gabriel Barros
|Culpeper
|3
|1
|6
|30
|Ryan Kuberick
|King George
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Blake Childress
|Stafford
|4
|0
|4
|—
|7 tied with
|3
|0
|3
|—
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
