THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Caroline, Washington & Lee

Friday's Games

Riverbend at James Monroe, 7

Stafford at Courtland, 7

Culpeper at Spotsylvania, 7

Hanover at Chancellor, 7

Liberty at King George, 7

Colonial Forge at Freedom (PW), 7

Brooke Point at Stone Bridge, 7

Mountain View at Potomac, 7

North Stafford at Dinwiddie, 7

Eastern View at Orange, 7

Franklin at Colonial Beach, 7

Massaponax at Louisa, 7:30

Saturday's Game

St. Michael at Fredericksburg Christian, 1 

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, Sept. 5

James Monroe 43, Charlottesville 7

Friday, Sept. 6

Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30

Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7

North Stafford 55, Orange 20

Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27

Louisa 38, Chancellor 13

Mountain View 37, Patriot 6

King George 35, Stafford 21

Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13

Culpeper 30, Monticello 6

Liberty 40, Courtland 35

Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8

Freedom (PW) 47, Riverbend 0

Saturday, Sept. 7

Isle of Wight 41, Fredericksburg Christian 21

St. Michael 64, Quantico 0

Monday, Sept. 9

Washington & Lee 28, West Point 0

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax29458515.8
Jarett HunterLouisa29311210.7
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania3126358.5
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael16253515.8
Raq LawsonEastern View3423827.0
Jaylen AlexanderOrange4022845.7
Jacob RomeroMassaponax11218119.8
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax2920837.2
Edward WareMountain View   16185211.6
Dejour McCrayCulpeper2018519.3 

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Charles MutterKing George26-46-26264.565
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford40-59-05458.678
Aidan RyanJames Monroe45-30-22953.500
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor15-19-12364.789
Edward WareMountain View   15-19-02175.789
Noah SandersBrooke Point11-25-02100.440
Jack KoetterStafford14-29-01953.483
Till ButlerEastern View13-19-01865.684
Dalton MauckCaroline9-15-11490.600
Landon WilsonLandon Wilson14-27-01450.519

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford   17218312.8
Holt EganNorth Stafford12199516.6
Von WhitingKing George4181145.3
Tyler WhitmanJames Monroe3154151.3
Javon Campbell   King George 3136245.3
Christian TaylorBrooke Point6130021.7
Chris CoxKing George7129118.4
Kim CarruthersChancellor4108327.0
Alex SpanglerEastern View3105235.0
Joseph ShortStafford595019.0

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett HutchinsonEastern View13013
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa11047
Alex SolorzanoMountain View711036
Austin OwensNorth Stafford808
Garrett Mothershead   Colonial Beach   707
Carson PughMassaponax707
Gabriel BarrosCulpeper31630
Ryan KuberickKing George505
Blake ChildressStafford404
7 tied with 303

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

