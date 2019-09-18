THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
Friday's Games
Riverbend at Chancellor, 7
James Monroe at Mountain View, 7
North Stafford at Highland Springs, 7
Stonewall Jackson at Brooke Point, 7
Courtland at Orange, 7
Charlottesville at Eastern View, 7
Colonial Forge at Hylton, 7
Spotsylvania at Brentsville, 7
Massaponax at Penn Wood (Pa.) , 7
Caroline at King William, 7
Sussex Central at Colonial Beach, 7
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 7
St. Michael at Fuqua, 7
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Caroline, Washington & Lee
Friday, Sept. 13
Stone Bridge 42, Brooke Point 7
Mountain View 35, Potomac 0
Colonial Beach 32, Franklin 24
Saturday, Sept. 14
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
***LAST WEEK'S POL RESULTS BELOW:
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Colonial Forge (8)
|1-0
|47
|2)
|Louisa
|2-0
|31
|3)
|Massaponax (1)
|2-0
|27
|4)
|North Stafford
|2-0
|18
|5)
|Mountain View
|2-0
|12
Others receiving votes: Eastern View 7, Spotsylvania (1) 5, King George 3.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/18/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); North Stafford at Dinwiddie (9/13/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|42
|483
|8
|11.5
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|51
|420
|7
|8.2
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|59
|398
|4
|6.8
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|57
|381
|3
|6.7
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|70
|325
|3
|4.6
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|30
|313
|5
|10.4
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain view
36
|296
|2
|8.2
|Raq Lawson
|Eastern View
|44
|286
|2
|6.5
|Gabe Aley
|King George
|43
|272
|2
|6.3
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|21
|268
|7
|12.8
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|n/a
|974
|12
|n/a
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|42-79-4
|845
|5
|.532
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|28-41-1
|450
|6
|.683
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|23-39-0
|374
|5
|.590
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|21-28-0
|346
|8
|.750
|Aidan Ryan
|James Monroe
|16-33-2
|301
|3
|.485
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|17-27-1
|296
|5
|.630
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|21-30-0
|268
|5
|.700
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|16-37-4
|258
|0
|.432
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|18-31-0
|216
|1
|.581
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|6
|235
|4
|39.2
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|17
|218
|3
|12.8
|Javon Campbell
King George
|5
|201
|2
|40.2
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|8
|199
|0
|24.9
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|12
|199
|5
|16.6
|Tyler Whitman
|James Monroe
|7
|189
|1
|27.0
|Von Whiting
|King George
|4
|181
|1
|45.3
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|7
|177
|3
|25.3
|Chris Cox
|King George
|11
|156
|1
|14.2
|Joseph Short
|Stafford
|7
|153
|1
|21.9
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|19
|1
|22
|20
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|12
|1
|15
|36
|Ryan Kurberek
|King George
|7
|1
|10
|27
|Blake Childress
|Stafford
|9
|0
|9
|—
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Austin Owens
|North Stafford
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Gabriel Barros
|Culpeper
|4
|1
|7
|30
|Garrett Mothershead
|Colonial Beach
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Miguel Castells
|Louisa
|3
|1
|6
|47
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
