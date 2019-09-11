THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Caroline, Washington & Lee

Friday's Games

Riverbend at James Monroe, 7

Stafford at Courtland, 7

Culpeper at Spotsylvania, 7

Hanover at Chancellor, 7

Liberty at King George, 7

Colonial Forge at Freedom (PW), 7

Brooke Point at Stone Bridge, 7

Mountain View at Potomac, 7

North Stafford at Dinwiddie, 7

Eastern View at Orange, 7

Franklin at Colonial Beach, 7

Massaponax at Louisa, 7:30

Saturday's Game

St. Michael at Fredericksburg Christian, 1 

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, Sept. 5

James Monroe 43, Charlottesville 7

Friday, Sept. 6

Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30

Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7

North Stafford 55, Orange 20

Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27

Louisa 38, Chancellor 13

Mountain View 37, Patriot 6

King George 35, Stafford 21

Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13

Culpeper 30, Monticello 6

Liberty 40, Courtland 35

Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8

Freedom (PW) 47, Riverbend 0

Saturday, Sept. 7

Isle of Wight 41, Fredericksburg Christian 21

St. Michael 64, Quantico 0

Monday, Sept. 9

Washington & Lee 28, West Point 0

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

RUSHING

PASSING

RECEIVING

KICKING

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

