Tevin White gets the question a lot: “Are you the next Devyn Ford?”
He chuckles, more amused than annoyed, then proceeds to offer the same answer he always does.
“I’m just going to do myself,” White said. “There’s no pressure, I’m just going to do what I’ve been doing the last couple years.”
White spent his freshman season at North Stafford as Ford’s understudy, watching and waiting for his chance to be a lead back. In spell action, he rushed for 450 yards and six touchdowns as the Wolverines went 10–3 and fell one game short of a Class 5 state championship berth.
Now that Ford plays in the Big Ten, White is eager to shoulder a starter’s workload.
“Last year, I really didn’t believe in my athletic ability,” he said. “It was really hard to show what I could do. This year I feel a lot more comfortable and the game’s slowing down for me.”
Meanwhile, his recruiting process has accelerated. To date, White holds FBS scholarship offers from Penn State, Georgia, U.Va., Duke and Indiana. Ford’s Nittany Lions were the first to extend an offer.
White doesn’t mind the sudden attention.
“If anything, I like it,” he said. “It just shows that I’m doing something right.”
More like doing several things right. First-year North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said White’s versatility will enable the Wolverines to experiment from formation and personnel standpoints.
“We’ll line him up all over the place,” Sullivan said. “In the backfield, split out at receiver, we’ll try to make defenses respect that he can threaten the field from anywhere.”
Sullivan said White is more prone to use his speed than Ford, who often sought out contact. His two favorite plays are the counter (it’s easy to read) and any run that allows him to break outside (“I feel more free.”).
“He’s a very analytical guy,” Sullivan said. “He thinks about: ‘how could I have set this block up better? How could I take advantage of what the defense is doing better?’”
The Wolverines hold film study meetings several times a week, and White supplements those sessions by scrutinizing tape with his father Rodney, a former high school running back.
“I make sure to ask questions, making sure I’m not just wandering around the field not knowing what to do,” he said. “That would hurt the team.”
While White doesn’t feel like he was ever truly in Ford’s shadow, he still found his predecessor enlightening. For example, Ford seemed to remain unyieldingly positive, even at the lowest of times.
“He fumbled a couple times last year, and every time he fumbled, he always got up with a smile on his face,” White said.
Despite Ford’s graduation and the loss of two-way standout Shawn Asbury to a torn ACL, White believes that North Stafford—the No. 4 team in The Free Lance–Star’s preseason rankings—can go undefeated.
“People say we lost a lot of seniors last year, that we won’t be as good,” he said. “But I believe we’re as good or better than last year. We have as many dynamic players and a better line in my opinion.”
The Wolverines might not yet know who they are as a team, but one thing’s clear: there’s no identity crisis at running back.
“I heard him say once, ‘I don’t want to be Devyn, I want to be Tevin.’” Sullivan said. “I think the temptation is there to always make the comparisons and they’re going to be made.
“I think he’s got the right mindset. He wants to establish himself and who he is rather than try to be someone he’s not.”