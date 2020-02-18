With less than 10 seconds remaining in a nip-and-tuck Battlefield District showdown against visiting Caroline on Tuesday night, Eastern View's Terese Greene headed to the free throw line with her team up by two and a chance to ice the game.
The junior guard took a deep breath and calmly knocked down both shots, sealing a 52-48 victory and clinching a share of the district's regular-season championship for the Cyclones.
"Any win is good this time of the year,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “Especially when you're tied for first in the conference."
Eastern View (17-4 overall, 11-1 district) got off to a fast start at the beginning of the contest, building a 14-3 lead midway through the first quarter behind four points each from Greene, Anya Lawson and Trinity Washington.
However, as she would do all night long, Caroline's Bri Morton made her presence known.
Morton went on a 9-0 run of her own to cut the Cyclones' advantage to 14-12 late in the period. She finished with 12 of the Cavaliers 14 first quarter points.
Morton added nine more points in the second frame, but Eastern View used a 15-5 run to build a 33-24 lead at halftime. The Cyclones' Montana Hoffman knocked down a pair of big 3-pointers to ignite the spurt.
“She had a heck of a game,” McCombs said of Morton, who finished with a game-high 28 points. “She shot the lights out. We were trying to take her out of it but she just kept making plays, especially in the first half.”
Caroline (13-9, 6-6) started the second half on a 7-0 spurt, cutting Eastern View's edge to 33-31 and forcing McCombs to call a timeout. Morton capped the run with a 3, which was her only bucket of the stanza.
The Cyclones were undeterred though. Buoyed by five points from Sarah Hatfield and a three-point play by Greene, they upped their advantage to 44-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Though Elisa Vignando connected on a pair of long-range 3's and Morton added one of her own down the stretch to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance, clutch free throws from Greene and Washington sealed the game for the Cyclones.
Washington led Eastern View with 13 points, while Greene chipped in 12 and Hatfield added 10.
“I thought we did some things well and some things not so well [tonight],” McCombs said. “We knew it was going to be a battle though. Now it’s time to move on to the tournament and see what happens. Everybody is 0-0 now.”
Both teams advance to the postseason. While Eastern View tied King George (17-3, 11-1) for the district's regular-season title, the Cyclones will be the No. 2 seed in the district tourney by virtue of the Foxes owning a tiebreaker draw over them. They'll play No. 3 Chancellor (11-11, 8-4) in a 5 p.m. semifinal matchup on Thursday, with host King George playing No. 4 Caroline immediately afterward.
In next week's Region 4B tournament, Eastern View will be the north division's No. 2 seed, and it will host Patrick Henry (Ashland) in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal on Wednesday. Caroline has earned the division's No. 4 seed, and it will host No. 5 Chancellor in a first-round game on Monday for the right to advance to the quarterfinals.
|Caroline
|14
|10
|14
|10
|—
|48
|Eastern View
|16
|17
|11
|8
| —
|52
Eastern View (17-4, 11-1): Makayla McCombs 0, Terese Greene 12, Anya Lawson 7, Trinity Washington 13, Sarah Hatfield 10, McKenna Warren 2, Destiny Washington 0, Montana Hoffman 8. Totals: 20 10-21 52.Caroline (13-9, 6-6): Elisa Vignando 6, Jordan Copper 4, Bri Morton 28, Avianna Hopewell 2, Tamaya Morton 6, LaNadia Loving 2. Totals: 17 6-18 48.
3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Morton 5, Vignando 2, Copper). Eastern View 2 (Hoffman).
