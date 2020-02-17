Without fail, King George girls basketball coach Neil Lyburn knows what to expect from star players Oma Aguolu and Aiyana Ellis every time the Foxes take the court.
In Monday night’s pivotal Battlefield District showdown with visiting Eastern View, King George’s dynamic duo did nothing to disappoint their coach.
Ellis pumped in a game-high 21 points, and Aguolu added 20 of her own, as the Foxes held off a late surge by the Cyclones for a 54–50 victory.
The win not only pulled King George (16–3 overall, 10–1 district) even with Eastern View (16–4, 10–1) in the district standings, but it gave the Foxes the upper hand in the race to host the district tournament later this week.
Both teams close the regular season on Tuesday night, with the Foxes visiting Spotsylvania and the Cyclones hosting Caroline. If both win, the No. 1 seed and the right to host Thursday’s district tournament would go to King George by virtue of a tiebreaker draw.
“No doubt it was a big win,” Lyburn said. “[Eastern View] is a good team, but we wanted to get this one after they beat us up there [50–48] last month.”
The Foxes likely wouldn’t have been able to get their win back against the Cyclones without Aguolu and Ellis’ monster efforts though. The pair took turns stepping up all night long whenever King George needed a lift.
Ellis used her lengthy 6-foot frame and quickness off the dribble to get her squad untracked early on, scoring six of the Foxes’ first eight points off layups. She concluded the first quarter with a long 3-pointer that extended the King George lead to 14–2.
When Eastern View cut the advantage to nine points on a pair of free throws by Terese Greene midway through the third period, Aguolu took her cue to go off.
Showcasing the same length and ability to get to the hoop that Ellis did earlier, Aguolu scored eight points during a 9–0 Foxes run, giving them their largest lead 32–16.
“They’re very similar players,” Lyburn said of Aguolu and Ellis. “They both create matchup nightmares for our opponents because of their size and athletic ability. As they showed, those things give them the ability to play inside or outside.”
Eastern View was able to rally late, thanks in large part to freshman guard Destiny Washington tallying 10 of her team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Her last basket pulled the Cyclones within 48–43 with 1:10 to go in the contest, but Aguolu and Ellis went a combined 6 for 6 at the free throw line afterwards to ice it for King George.
After eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career last week, Greene never found a rhythm on Monday night. She did register nine of her 10 points in the second half, though she struggled to find open looks against the Foxes’ 3–2 zone defense, which featured Aguolu at the top of the key.
“We always have trouble with their 3–2 zone because they’re so long,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “I thought we came out ready to play, but they did such a good job of getting out on our shooters and making us uncomfortable that we were just never able to get going.”
The victory not only gave King George the inside track to host the district tournament, but it also enabled the Foxes to leapfrog the Cyclones for the top seed in Region 4B’s north division. If that positioning holds, the Foxes would have home-court advantage in both the region quarterfinals and semifinals.
“I don’t worry about that stuff,” Lyburn said. “I let my athletic director tell me where we stand and focus solely on getting our girls ready to play whoever it may be.”
|Eastern View
|6
|7
|10
|27
|—
|50
|King George
|14
|9
|14
|17
|—
|54
Eastern View (16-4, 10-1): Makayla McCombs 1, Terese Greene 10, Anya Lawson 2, Trinity Washington 2, Sarah Hatfield 7, McKenna Warren 5, Destiny Washington 14, Montana Hoffman 9. Totals: 17 12-21 50.
King George (16-3, 10-1): Aiyana Ellis 21, Oma Aguolu 20, Brianna Ellis 3, Latasha Johnson 0, Gabby Mack 2, Loren Tolliver 8, Haylee Callahan 0. Totals: 20 11-22 54
3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (Hoffman 3, Greene). King George 3 (A. Ellis 2, Tolliver).
