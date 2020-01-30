Eastern View girls basketball head coach Mike McCombs knew his team was going to be in for a battle against visiting King George on Thursday night, so he challenged his team to rise to the occasion against the Battlefield District powerhouse.
The Cyclones accepted the challenge and then some, defeating the Foxes 50–48 on Montana Hoffman’s buzzer-beating layup.
“Last year, they beat us by 30 here and 40 down there,” McCombs said. “So we knew it was going to be a challenge to say the least.”
With the final seconds ticking off the clock, Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield collected a rebound and fired a long outlet pass to Hoffman, who flipped the ball off the glass and through the net as time expired to send McCombs and the rest of the Cyclones into a jubilant celebration on the court.
To get to that point, however, Eastern View (13–2 overall, 7–0 district) had to demonstrate its resilience.
King George (12–3, 6–1) opened the fourth quarter on a 6–1 run by standout forward Oma Aguolo, snapping a 36-all tie and giving the Foxes the largest lead either team held all night long at 42–37.
Aguolo ended up scoring nine of her game-high 21 points in the frame.
That’s when Trinity Washington came up big for the Cyclones.
After drawing a foul near the basket and knocking down a pair of free throws, Washington was able to get to the hoop again for a layup the next time down the floor to pull Eastern View within 42–41.
“She does a good job of penetrating and getting a layup or finding her teammates for good looks,” McCombs said of the sophomore point guard.
On the ensuing King George possession, the Cyclones’ Terese Greene stole the ball and converted a layup of her own to give Eastern View a 43–42 lead with just under four minutes left to play.
The Foxes didn’t waver though, as Aguolo converted a three-point play to put them back on top 45–43.
However, Washington responded again for Eastern View with 28 seconds remaining, sinking a pair of free throws to pull them within 47–45.
After King George’s Katherine Healy converted the back end of a pair of free throws, Hatfield sank a jumper with 15 seconds left that tied the score at 48-all and set the stage for Hoffman’s heroics.
“They are resilient,” McCombs said of his team. “They never quit. In our losses to Massaponax and Louisa, we just came up a little short at the end. Tonight, though, we got over the hump.”
Greene led the Cyclones with 13 points, while Washington added 10 and Hatfield chipped in eight.
Aiyana Ellis added 20 points to Aguolo’s cause for the Foxes.
The win is Eastern View’s first over King George since 2017.
|King George
|6
|15
|15
|12
|—
|48
|Eastern View
|9
|13
|14
|14
|—
|50
King George (12-2, 6-1): Oma Aguolu 21, Aiyanna Ellis 20, Katherine Healy 3, Gabby Mack 3, Loren Tolliver 1, Brianna Ellis 0, Latasha Johnson 0, Haylee Callahan 0. Totals: 16 14-21 48.
Eastern View (13-2, 7-0): Terese Greene 13, Trinity Washington 10, Anya Lawson 6, Sarah Hatfield 6, McKenna Warren 6, Montana Hoffman 4, Destiny Washington 2. Totals: 15 16-32 50.
3-pointers: King George 2 (A. Ellis, Mack). Eastern View 1 (Greene).
