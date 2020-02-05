Prior to its final regular-season home game of the year on Wednesday night, the Brooke Point girls basketball team honored its five seniors with the traditional festivities one would expect on Senior Night.
However, once the announcements had been made, the flowers had been given out and all the pomp and circumstance had come and gone, it was a player with plenty of miles remaining on her high school career who shined the brightest for the Black-Hawks.
Sophomore Jaylin Pressley scored 34 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, helping Brooke Point overcome a 12-point second-half deficit to take down visiting Eastern View 73-72 in a thrilling nondistrict affair.
The victory is the third in a row for the Black-Hawks, and it improves their record to 11-6.
“She was phenomenal tonight,” Brooke Point head coach Adam Brown said of Pressley. “She just went to work and came through for us all night long.”
Pressley did, in fact, go right to work at the start of Wednesday’s contest. She scored 13 of the Black-Hawks’ 17 first-quarter points, with 10 of those coming from inside the paint.
While Pressley added 10 more points in the second and third periods, it was the hot outside shooting of Brooke Point’s guards that set the table for her to completely take the game over in the final minutes.
Trailing 53-41 midway through the third, the Eryka Avery and Ayanna Parker each drained 3-pointers to help the Black-Hawks close the Cyclones’ lead to 55-48 by the end of the stanza.
Following her teammates’ lead, Candasia Hyslop knocked down 3’s on back-to-back possessions to pull Brooke Point within 59-56 with six minutes remaining in the contest.
Shortly after that, Pressley went back to work. The 6-foot forward staged her own personal 8-0 run, capping it with a three-point play that gave the Black-Hawks a 66-63 advantage with 1:53 to go.
It was Brooke Point’s first lead since midway through the first quarter, and it seemed to deflate Eastern View, as the Cyclones turned the ball over twice and missed a pair of wide-open layups down the stretch.
Pressley went on to add a pair of free throws that helped seal the win with just under a minute left, giving her 10 of the Black-Hawks’ final 15 points in the game.
“Once we started hitting our shots, it forced [Eastern View] to step out on our shooters,” Brooke Point assistant coach Alex Goodman said. “That prevented them from crashing down and double-teaming Jaylin, and she’s going to win those one-on-one matchups.”
Pressley echoed her coach’s sentiments in regards to the key to her success.
“I had a lot of easy looks early in the game,” she said. “Then they started doubling me, and things didn’t open back up until the girls started making those 3’s. I give them all the credit in the world for this comeback win.”
The senior trio of Avery, Parker and Hyslop finished with 11, 11 and eight points, respectively.
Not to be overshadowed, Eastern View’s Terese Greene poured in 30 points of her own, with 18 of those coming in the second half. Trinity Washington added 10 points and Sarah Hatfield had eight, but it wasn’t enough to stop a nine-game winning streak from grinding to a halt for the Cyclones (13-3).
“We didn’t do a good job of finishing the game, and a big part of that’s on me,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “I didn’t substitute the way I should have earlier in the game, and we were gassed in the fourth quarter as a result. Credit to Brooke Point though, because they’re a very good team.”
|Brooke Point
|17
|13
|18
|25
|—
|73
|Eastern View
|17
|18
|20
|17
|—
|72
Brooke Point (11-7): Kylie Thout 2, Alexis Cochran 0, Jay-Lynn Forde 0, Eryka Avery 11, Candasia Hyslop 8, Ayanna Parker 11, Jaylin Pressley 34, Jaylyn Brown 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 7, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Solaris Serrano 0. Totals: 28 10-19 73.
Eastern View (13-3): Makayla McCombs 4, Terese Greene 30, Anya Lawson 6, Trinity Washington 10, Sarah Hatfield 8, McKenna Warren 2, Montana Hoffman 6, Destiny Washington 6. Totals: 26 14-19 72.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 7 (Avery 3, Parker 2, Hyslop 2,). Eastern View 6 (Greene 3, Hoffman 2, T. Washington).
