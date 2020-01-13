Jasmine Alexander scored 10 of her career-high 19 points in the first quarter to get visiting Mountain View off to a fast start en route to a 47–39 nondistrict win over James Monroe Monday night.
Emma Stalteri and Taleah Gaither each added 11 points for the Wildcats (6–5), who host Stafford on Tuesday.
Nia Bryant led the Yellow Jackets (6–5) with 12 points and Harmoni Swain added 11. JM visits King George on Tuesday.
|Mountain View
|16
|13
|8
|10
|—
|47
|James Monroe
|6
|5
|11
|17
|—
|39
Mountain View (6-5): Emma Stalteri 11, Jasmine Alexander 19, Janelle Anderson 2, To’seana Hook 3, Nia St. Cyr 0, Zarai Marbra 1, Taleah Gaither 11, Tiara Bigelow 0, Sugar Cassett 0, Erica McBrayer 0, Kanini Muturi 0, Skylar Osbourne 0, Caroline Pollock 0, Alexis Teter 0, Kaitlyn Williams 0. Totals: 16 11-25 47.
James Monroe (6-5): Isabel Whitman 4, Nia Bryant 12, Harmoni Swain 11, Amathy Chol 3, Za Niya Young 7, Torjhae Gerguson 2, Tianna Firms 0, Kayana Cloud 0, Brianna Bracy 0. Totals: 12 12-24 39.
3-pointers: MV 4 (Alexander 3, Stalteri). JM 3 (Bryant 2, Young).
COLONIAL FORGE 61, NORTH STAFFORD 47
Jenna Grey hit five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District victory.
Cameren Downs added 18 points and Brayla Bogier 11 for Colonial Forge (7–5, 2–1), which visits Stafford Friday.
Desiree Roy had a game-high 21 points and Maya Taylor 13 for the Wolverines (5–3, 1–2), who host Massaponax Tuesday.
|North Stafford
|10
|16
|12
|9
|—
|47
|Colonial Forge
|17
|20
|11
|13
|—
|61
North Stafford (5–3, 1–2): Makayla Johnson 2, Kaliyah Bradley 2. Nyla Siler 2, Maya Taylor 13, Lauren Farace 2, Cayla Thomas 0. Brianna Savatino 0, Noelia Cevalos 0, Desiree Roy 21, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Erica Lee 0, Faliyah Opuku 0. Totals: 19 7–13 47.
Colonial Forge (7–5, 2–1): Isabella Wiley 5, Riley Morrison 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein 1, Brayla Bogier 11, Faith Piser 0, Cameren Downs 18, Riley Delcore 3, Jenna Grey 19, Ashlee Fortier 0, Le’Taysha Arrington 4. Totals: 25 4–11 61.
3-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Farace 3, Johnson); Colonial Forge 7 (Grey 5, WIley, Downs).
CULPEPER 63, SPOTSYLVANIA 56
Lalia Glymph’s 24 points proved too much for the visiting Knights, who got 23 from Mariah Evans and 19 from Breanna Donnell. Spotsylvania hosts Caroline Tuesday.
|Spotsylvania
|6
|17
|14
|17
|—
|56
|Culpeper
|8
|18
|17
|20
|—
|63
Spotsylvania (1–10): Haleigh Perkins 11, Breanna Donnell 19, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 1, Mariah Evans 23, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 2. Totals: 22 11–21 56.
Culpeper (4–7): Autumn Fairfax 9, Lalia Glymph 24, Kaylee Kramer 0, Sierra Jones 8, Kaitlyn Sohan 16, Kamryn Mosley 0, Daejah Williams 6. Totals: 24 13–27 63.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Donnell); Culpeper 2 (Glymph 2).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 46, TRINITY 33
Taylor Thomas’ 24 points led Fredericksburg Christian past Trinity of Meadow View. Morgan Griffis added a double-double for the Eagles (4–5) with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
|Trinity
|6
|10
|10
|7
|—
|33
|Fredericksburg Christian
|14
|13
|14
|5
|—
|46
Trinity: JiYoung Mollo 8, Naomi Redd 2, Katie Kelly 2, Lucy Treene 3, Kate Oliver 13, Emma Weaver 5. Totals: 12 9–26 33.
FCS (4–5): Bella Izadi 6, Grayson Scott 2, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 24, Morgan Griffis 11, Claire Derr 7, Brianna DeArmis 2, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 18 10–19 46.
3-pointers: None.
