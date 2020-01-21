Aryauna Brent and Reiley Gibson each hit key free throws down the stetch to help Riverbend escape with a 31–26 Commonwealth District home win over Mountain View Tuesday.
Nia Henley had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Madison Sarver totaled 12 blocks and 10 boards for the Wildcats, who host Chancellor on Wednesday. Haley Lanning added seven rebounds and Brent collected four steals.
|Mountain View
|3
|9
|7
|7
|—
|26
|Riverbend
|12
|3
|3
|13
|—
|31
Mountain View (8-7, 1-4): Emma Stalteri 7, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 2, Janelle Anderson 6, To’seana Hook 4, Nia St. Cyr 2, Zarai Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 5. Totals: 8 8-21 26.
Riverbend (6-9, 4-4): Reiley Gibson 5, Aryauna Brent 7, Tiana Smith 4, MJ Basilica 0, Sabrina Hunter 0, Haley Lanning 3, Madison Sarver 0, Nia Henley 10, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 8 13-24 31.
3-pointers: MV 2 (Stalteri ,Anderson). Riverbend 2 (Lanning, Henley).
CHANCELLOR 52, JM 47
Akila Smith had 21 points and M’Laya Ainsworth 17 as the visiting Chargers (2–2, 3–8 Battlefield) edged James Monroe. Isabel Whitman led the Yellow Jackets (1–4, 6–8) with 13.
On Wednesday, Chancellor visits Riverbend and JM plays at Fredericksburg Christian.
|Chancellor
|13
|10
|14
|15
|—
|52
|James Monroe
|13
|10
|12
|12
|—
|47
Chancellor (2–2, 3–8): Melody Washington 0, T’Laya Johnson 0, Kailana Reed 7, Nachiya Washington 0, M’laya Ainsworth 17, Zaniah Lucas 4, Akilah Smith 21, M’kayla Ainsworth 3. Totals: 17 16–32 52.
James Monroe (1–4, 6–8): Isabel Whitman 13, Nia Bryant 8, Harmoni Swain 6, Amanthy Chol 9, Tiana Firms 9, Za Niya Young 2, Kayana Cloud 0, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 14 19–30 47.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Reed, M’laya Ainsworth); JM none.
MASSAPONAX 60,
STAFFORD 41
A’Mira Roy filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks to spark Massaponax over Stafford in a Commonwealth District matchup.
Raine Tweedy contributed 14 points and Kyla Coles had 10 points and six assists. Alia Carmichael and Genesis Houston scored 12 points apiece for Stafford.
Massaponax will visit Brooke Point on Friday.
|Stafford
|14
|10
|11
|6
|—
|41
|Massaponax
|17
|18
|14
|11
|—
|60
Stafford (0-14, 0-6): Alia Carmichael 12, Genesis Houston 12, Iliana Floode 5, Naomi Glass 4, Maddie Smith 2, Janiya Adebayo 0, Tia Hoffman 0, Sara Foster 0. Totals: 16 6-11 41.
Massaponax (10-4, 4-2): A’Mira Roy 18, Raine Tweedy 14, Kyla Coles 10, Kiersten Bowler 7, Leah Schoonover 5, Avery Rau 4, Aryonna Coles 2, Imahni Spears 0, Kimiko Andrew 0. Totals: 27 1-3 60.
3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Carmichael 3). Massaponax 5 (Tweedy 2, K. Coles 2, Schoonover).
CAROLINE 43,
COURTLAND 14
Brianna Morton racked up a game-high 16 points as Caroline easily downed Courtland in Battlefield District competition.
Jordan Copper and LaNadia Loving chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Cavaliers, who take on Eastern View at home Thursday.
|Caroline
|14
|12
|11
|6
|—
|43
|Courtland
|3
|4
|1
|6
|—
|14
Caroline (10-4, 3-2): Brianna Morton 16, Jordan Copper 10, LaNadia Loving 9, Elisa Vignando 4, Tamaya Morton 2, Gabby Mont 2, Delaney Haislop 0, Samira Price 0, Grace Shannon 0, Keshyra Jiggetts 0, Avianna Hopewell 0. Totals: 19 3-8 42.
Courtland (4-9, 2-3): Janay Hill 3, Atlee Thompson 3, Shavia Davis 2, Jaidyn Taylor 2, Noelle Hodges 2, Laila Campbell 2, Madison McDermott 0, Grace Whitenack 0. Totals: 4 6-10 14.
3-pointers: Caroline 2 (B. Morton 2). Courtland none.
COLONIAL BEACH 56, CHINCOTEAGUE 33
Kennedy Muse finished with 22 points as visiting Colonial Beach built a 17-point by halftime and cruised for a nondistrict victory.
Camari Davis added 10 points for the Drifters, who visit Rappahannock on Thursday.
|Colonial Beach
|10
|18
|12
|16
|—
|56
|Chincoteague
|8
|3
|10
|12
|—
|33
Colonial Beach (7-9): Leah Phillips 9, Kennedy Muse 22, Ragen Gibson 2, Litany Hostler 0, Cynari Davis 9, Cora Bowler 2, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Lamiija Samuel 2, Camari Davis 10, McKenzie Quail. Totals: 24 6-15 56.
Chincoteague: Hall 4, Marshall 4, Shelley 11, O’Shea 0, Jackson 5, Heff 2, Fernandez 4, McLane 3. Totals: 12 8-13 33.
3-pointers: CB 2 (Muse 2). Chincoteague 1 (McLane).
