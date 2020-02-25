Behind Taylor Thomas' 13 points, four rebounds, and four steals, Fredericksburg Christian notched a 55-38 home victory over Norfolk Collegiate in the VISAA Division II tournament's opening round.

Bella Izadi led the team on the scoring end with 17 points and Morgan Griffis narrowly missed a double-double with her nine points and 14 rebounds. Claire Derr added 12 points.

The Eagles will make the trip down to Richmond today to face Steward in the quarterfinals.

N. Collegiate        8   9   9   12 —   38
Norfolk Collegiate: Krantz 17, Johnson 13, Reed 5, Robertson 2, Wesley 1, Howlett 0. Totals: 13 12-29 38.

FCS: Bella Izadi 17, Taylor Thomas 13, Claire Derr 12, Morgan Griffis 9, Brianna DeArmas 2, Grayson Scott 2, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 13 25-33 55.

3-pointers: Norfolk Collegiate none. FCS 4 (Derr 2, Thomas, Izadi).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MAGGIE WALKER 64,

JAMES MONROE 33

Tianna Firms paced James Monroe offensively with a team-high 10 points but the Yellow Jackets ultimately fell to Maggie Walker in the Region 3B quarterfinals.

Nia Bryant had seven points, while sophomores Amathy Chol and Isabel Whitman chipped in five apiece.

James Monroe concludes their season at 11-13 overall.

James Monroe8107833
Maggie Walker        16   15   13   20 —   64

James Monroe (11-13): Tianna Firms 10, Nia Bryant 7, Amathy Chol 5, Isabel Whitman 5, ZaNiya Young 3, Harmoni Swain 3, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 13 5-12 33.

Maggie Walker: Lurian 26, Campbell 18, Atlams 7, Rector 7, Dunn 2, Johnson 2, Lamb 2, Hendricks 0, Li 0, Hunter 0, Wampler 0, Exstein 0, Flowers 0. Totals: 20 18-27 64.

3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Whitman, Young). Maggie Walker 4 (Campbell 3, Lurian).

