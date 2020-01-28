Bella Izadi scored 16 points to lead four Fredericksburg Christian players in double-figure scoring in a 61-55 Delaney Athletic Conference win over visiting Seton on Tuesday night.
Taylor Thomas added 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals, while Morgan Griffis totaled 13 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who visit Highland on Friday.
|Seton
|21
|15
|10
|9
|—
|55
|Fredericksburg Christian
|11
|20
|21
|9
|—
|61
Seton (12-5): Mary Pennefather 21, Noah Burgess 15, Arianna Barber 3, Victoria Rogers 10, Emma Hickey 6. Totals: 21 2-12 55.
Fredericksburg Christian (8-8): Bella Izadi 16, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 5, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 14, Morgan Griffis 13, Claire Derr 13, Drianna DeArmas 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 17 23-35 61.
3-pointers: Seton 11 (Pennefather 4, Burgess 2, Rogers 2, Hickey 2, Barber). FCS 4 (Izadi 3, Derr).
NORTH STAFFORD 56, STAFFORD 39
Maya Taylor led all scorers with 19 points and the Wolverines shot 87 percent from the free-throw line in a comfortable win over Stafford.
Desiree Roy and Makayla Johnson chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for North Stafford, which hosts Colonial Forge on Friday.
Alia Carmichael had 14 points for Stafford.
|North Stafford
|14
|12
|14
|16
|—
|56
|Stafford
|8
|9
|7
|14
|—
|39
North Stafford (8-5, 3-4): Maya Taylor 19, Desiree Roy 12, Makayla Johnson 11, Lauren Farace 7, Olivia Mickins 3, Noelia Cevalos 2, Kaliyah Bradley 2, Nyla Siler 0, Faliyah Opoku 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Erica Lee 0, Brianna Savantino 0, Cayla Thomas 0, Maggy Duckett 0. Totals: 19 20-23 56.
Stafford (0-16, 0-8): Alia Carmichael 14, Genesis Houston 13, Iliana Floode 10, Maddie Smith 0, Malia Alam 0, Janiya Adebayo 0, Tia Hoffman 0, Katie Marschall 0, Sara Foster 0, Naomi Glass 0. Totals: 15 6-20 39.
3-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Taylor 2, Johnson, Farace). Stafford none.
MASSAPONAX 57, RIVERBEND 20
Kyla Coles had a game-high 18 points as Massaponax went on to easily defeat Riverbend in Commonwealth District play.
A’Mira Roy added 10 points and Aryonna Coles had eight for Massponax, which visits Chancellor on Thursday.
For Riverbend, Madison Sarver and Tiana Smith had six points each.
|Massaponax
|17
|16
|7
|15
|—
|57
|Riverbend
|7
|5
|4
|4
|—
|20
Massaponax (13-4, 7-2): Kyla Coles 18, A’Mira Roy 10, Aryonna Coles 8, Leah Schoonover 7, Raine Tweedy 6, Gabby Athy 4, Janiah Andrews 4, Avery Rau 0, Kimiko Andrew 0. Totals: 22 6-13 57.
Riverbend (6-12, 4-6): Madison Sarver 6, Tiana Smith 6, Aryauna Brent 3, Haley Lanning 3, Reiley Gibson 2, MJ Basilica 0, Sabrina Hunter 0, Shardae Williams 0, Anna Bradford 0. Totals: 7 4-8 20.
3-pointers: Massaponax 5 (K. Coles 3, Schoonover, A. Coles). Riverbend 2 (Smith, Lanning).
EASTERN VIEW 56, JAMES MONROE 29
Terese Greene scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter as visiting Eastern View jumped out to a 23-5 lead en route to a Battlefield District win.
The Cyclones host fellow district unbeaten King George on Thursday.
|Eastern View
|23
|12
|16
|5
|—
|56
|James Monroe
|5
|7
|6
|11
|—
|29
Eastern View (12-2, 6-0): Makayla McCombs 9, Terese Greene 15, Anya Lawson 3, Trinity Washington 2, Sarah Hatfield 3, McKenna Warren 1, GG Gilmore 8, Destiny Washington 6, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 2, Montana Hoffman 7. Totals: 23 7-12 56.
James Monroe (8-9, 1-5): Isabel Whitman 3, Nia Bryant 1, Harmoni Swain 5, Amath Chol 2, Tiana Firms 8, ZaNiya Young 8, Kayanna Cloud 2, Breanna Bracey 2. Totals: 10 5-10 29.
3-pointers: EV 3 (McCombs, Greene, Hoffman). JM 4 (Young 2, Whitman, Swain).
COLONIAL BEACH 48, ESSEX 31
Cynari and Camari Davis got Colonial Beach rolling in the first half with 10 and eight points, respectively, as the visiting Drifters notched a Northern Neck District win.
Cora Bowler sealed the victory, scoring all of her game-high 16 points and collecting seven steals, in the second half for the Drifters, who entertain Lancaster on Thursday.
|Colonial Beach
|10
|13
|13
|12
|—
|48
|Essex
|7
|4
|12
|8
|—
|31
Colonial Beach (9-9, 2-4): Leah Phillips 5, Kennedy Muse 6, Ragen Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 0, Cynari Davis 11, Cora Bowler 16, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Abby Michalicek 0, Lamiija Samuel 2, Camari Davis 8, McKenzie Quail 0. Totals: 22 4-10 48.
Essex: Green 0, Sturdivant 2, Garnett 14, Brown 0, Carter 4, Walker 0, Ross 11. Totals: 13 2-12 31.
3-pointers: CB: none. Essex 3 (Garnett 3).
KING GEORGE 45, CAROLINE 28
Caroline hung tight with King George until halftime, but the Foxes pulled away in the second half for a Battlefield District win behind Oma Aguolu’s 20-point, eight-rebounds, seven-steal, three-assist, one-block performance.
Aiyana Ellis added eight points, four rebounds, four blocks, four assists and three steals for the Foxes, who visit fellow district unbeaten Eastern View on Thursday.
|Caroline
|10
|8
|2
|8
|—
|28
|King George
|12
|6
|16
|11
|—
|45
Caroline (10-6, 3-4): Elisa Vigando 0, Jordan Cooper 3, Bri Morton 12, Keshyra Jiggetts 0, Arianna Hopewell 9, Grace Shannon 0, Tamaya Morton 4, Lanadia Loving 0. Totals: 10 5-12 28.
King George (12-1, 6-0): Amber McComber 3, Aiyana Ellis 8, Oma Aguolu 20, Brianna Ellis 2, Latasha Johnson 0, Katherine Healey 4, Gabby Mack 4, Loren Tolliver 0, Haylee Callahan 4. Totals: 18 6-13 45.
3-pointers: Caroline 3 (B. Morton 2, Cooper). KG 3 (Aguolu 2, McComber).
COLONIAL FORGE 59, MOUNTAIN VIEW 20
Brayla Bogier and Cameren Downs scored 17 points each to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District home win.
The Eagles visit North Stafford on Friday.
|Mountain View
|8
|7
|1
|4
|—
|20
|Colonial Forge
|23
|15
|16
|5
|—
|59
Mountain View (8-10, 1-7): Emma Stalteri 5, Caroline Pollock 3, Jasmine Alexander 3, To’Seana Hook 0, Kanini Muturi 0, Nia St. Cyr 2, Tiara Bigelow 0, Skylar Osborne 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Sugar Cassett 0, Taleah Gaither 5, Erica McBrayer 2.
Colonial Forge (11-5, 8-1): Isabella Wylie 0, Riley Morrison 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein 2, Brayla Bogier 17, Faith Piser 3, Cameren Downs 17, Riley Delcore 6, Jenna Grey 10, Ashlee Fortier 0, Le’Taysha Arrington 4.
LANCASTER 51, WASHINGTON & LEE 20
The visiting Eagles managed just one first-quarter point in their Northern Neck District loss.
|Washington & Lee
|1
|9
|6
|4
|—
|20
|Lancaster
|14
|5
|14
|18
|—
|52
Washington & Lee: Kearrah delano 5, Mykia Redmond 0, Jayniyah Gaskins 7, Devonna Fisher 5, Taliyah Ball 3, Anya Baker 0. Totals: 6 7–22 20.
Lancaster: Harmony Taylor 5, Anijah Ball 16, Laila Waters 4, Aniyah Brown 2, Abria Jackson 8, Jazmine Curry 5, Kahlia Harding 11. Totals: 22 4–14 51.
3-pointers: W&L 1 (Ball); Lancaster 3 (Jackson 2, Curry).
