Brooke Point had three players in double-figure scoring as the Black–Hawks earned a 57-39 Battlefield District win at North Stafford on Friday.
Dasia Hyslop had 18 points and four steals, Zamaria Hutchinson scored 11 points, and Ayanna Parker totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Brooke Point.
|Brooke Point
|17
|19
|13
|8
|—
|57
|North Stafford
|13
|6
|11
|9
|—
|39
Brooke Point (5-5, 3-0): Alexis Cochran 0, Eryka Avery 7, Dasia Hyslop 18, Ayanna Parker 10, Jaylin Pressley 5, Jaylyn Brown 2, Zamaria Hutchinson 11, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 2, Solaris Serrano 2. Totals: 21 12-15 57.
North Stafford: Makayla Johnson 3, Cayla Thompson 8, Maya Taylor 9, Lauren Farace 3, Brianna Savatino 0, Noelia Cevalos 2, Desiree Roy 10, Kendra Brooks 0, Nyla Siler 2, Kaliyah Bradley 0, Faliyah Opoku 0. Totals: 14 6-10 39.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Hyslop 2, Parker). North Stafford 3 (Johnson, Taylor, Farace).
CHANCELLOR 42,
CAROLINE 33
Jasmine Talley’s 17 points helped propel Chancellor to a Battlefield District opening win.
Akilah Smith scored eight points and dished out five assists for the Chargers, who travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.
|Caroline
|7
|4
|14
|8
|—
|33
|Chancellor
|5
|14
|5
|18
|—
|42
Caroline (7-4, 0-2): Elisa Vignando 2, Jordan Cooper 4, Brianna Morton 9, Keshyra Jiggetts 0, Avianna Hopewell 14, Grace Shannon 2, Tamaya Morton 2, LaNadia Loving 0. Totals: 13 6-12 33.
Chancellor (2-6, 1-0): Melody Washington 0, Jasmine Talley 17, T’Laya Johnson 7, Kailana Reed 0, Nachiya Washington 2, M’laya Ainsworth 6, Zaniah Lucas 0, Akilah Smith 8, M’kayla Ainsworth 0, Marie Adom 0. Totals: 17 5-14 42.
3-pointers: Caroline 1 (Hopewell). Chancellor 3 (Talley 2, Smith).
ST. CATHERINE'S 59,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 42
Fredericksburg Christian suffered a tough loss after St. Catherine’s pulled away in the final quarter to take home a comfortable win.
Taylor Thomas scored 15 points and posted five rebounds, while Claire Derr hit three triples for the Eagles.
|St. Catherine's
|14
|16
|11
|18
|—
|59
|Fred. Christian
|7
|21
|10
|4
|—
|42
St. Catherine’s: Sally Herrington 5, Jaya Powell 9, Camryn Lewis 0, JJ Herrera 0, Alexa Macaulay 19, Gracie Murphy 8, Rachel Baker 0, Forester Worrell 6, Jaala Williams 5, Haley Felton 7, Flora Ukrop 0, Elizabeth Baylor 0. Totals: 23 59.
Fred. Christian: Bella Izadi 4, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 4, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 15, Morgan Griffis 5, Claire Derr 14, Brianna DeArmis 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 13 13-17 42.
3-pointers: St. Catherine’s 3 (Powell 3). Fred. Christian 3 ( Derr 3).
KING GEORGE 50,
COURTLAND 28
The King George girls basketball team opened up a big lead early and didn’t look back in defeating Courtland 50–28 in a Battlefield District contest on Friday night.
Cougars junior Dezi-ree Johnson scored 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. She connected on three 3-pointers as well.
The Foxes had three players in double figures, including Aiyana Ellis, who finished with 13 points, eight steals, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
Oma Aguolu added 13 points, six steals, three boards, two assists and a block. Loren Tolliver amassed 13 points, two rebounds and two steals.
|King George
|17
|3
|19
|11
|—
|50
|Courtland
|4
|3
|6
|15
|—
|28
King George (8-1): Amber McComber 3, Aiyana Ellis 13, Oma Aguolu 13, Brianna Ellis 0, Latasha Johnson 4, Katherine Healey 2, Gabby Mack 2, Loren Tolliver 13. Totals: 21 3-6 50.
Courtland (4-7): Grace Whitenack 0, Madison McDermott 0, Shavia Davis 2, Janay Hill 3, Atlee Thompson 4, Laila Campbell 2, Deziree Johnson 16, Morgan Scordellis 0, Jaidyn Taylor 1, Noelle Hodges 0. Totals: 9 7-10 28.
3-pointers: King George 5 (Tolliver 3, McComber, Aguolu). Courtland 3 (Johnson 3).
JAMES MONROE 84,
SPOTSYLVANIA 49
The Yellow Jackets raced past the Knights on Friday night. ZaNiya Young recorded a game-high 21 while Harmoni Swain and Isabel Whitman each dropped in 16. Five players scored in double figures for James Monroe.
Spotsylvania was led by Haleigh Perkins and Breana Donnell who had 14 points.
|Spotsylvania
|16
|12
|9
|12
|—
|49
|James Monroe
|27
|19
|21
|17
|—
|84
Spotsylvania: Haleigh Perkins 14, Zion Johnson 0, Breana Donnell 14, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 2, Mariah Evans 11, Cat Tracy 8, Kelsey Bailey 0. Totals: 21 6-12 49.
James Monroe (6-4): Isabel Whitman 16, Nia Bryant 10, Harmoni Swain 16, Amathy Chol 10, Tiana Firms 4, ZaNiya Young 21, Kayanna Cloud 2, Breana Bracy 2, Torjhae Ferguson 3. Totals: 34 12-21 84.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Donnell). James Monroe 4 (Young 3, Ferguson).
