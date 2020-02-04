Iliana Floode swished in two tiebreaking free throws with 10 seconds remaining, lifting Stafford to its first girls’ basketball victory of the season; a 34–32 Commonwealth District win over visiting Riverbend Tuesday.
Genesis Houston set up the tie, sinking two free throws of her own for the Indians, who return to their home floor on Friday for a matchup against Mountain View.
Riverbend’s Nia Henley had a game-high 13 points.
|Riverbend
|7
|7
|4
|14
|—
|32
|Stafford
|3
|14
|11
|6
|—
|34
Riverbend (6–13, 4–7): Nia Henley 13, Sabrina Hunter 10, Haley Lanning 4, Madison Sarver 3, Aryauna Brent 2, Reiley Gibson 0, MJ Basilica 0. Totals: 11 6-11 32.
Stafford (1–17, 1–9): Iliana Floode 11, Alia Carmichael 6, Janiya Adebayo 6, Naomi Glass 6, Genesis Houston 5, Madelyn Smith 0, Katie Marschall 0. Totals: 14 6-11 34.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Henley 2, Hunter 2). Stafford: none.
CHANCELLOR 63,
CAROLINE 56
M’laya Ainsworth led three players in double-figure scoring with 18 points for Chancellor, which brought home a Battlefield District win.
Ainsworth and T’Laya Johnson combined for nine steals, while Jasmine Talley (14 points) and Akilah Smith (13 points) each had three assists for the Chargers, who host Eastern View on Friday.
Bri Morton led Caroline with 21 points, while LaNadia Loving and Tamaya Morton each contributed double-doubles. Loving finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds and Morton with 10 points and 10 boards.
|Chancellor
|20
|12
|20
|11
|—
|63
|Caroline
|6
|8
|17
|25
|—
|56
Chancellor (8–9, 6–2): Melody Washington 3, Jasmine Talley 14, T’Laya Johnson 9, Nachiya Washington 2, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Akilah Smith 13, K’kayla Ainsworth 2, Marie Adom 2. Totals: 24 10-16 63.
Caroline (10–7, 3–5): Elisa Vignando 4, Jordan Copper 2, Bri Morton 21, Keshyra Jiggetts 7, Avianna Hopewell 2, Grace Shannon 0, Tamaya Morton 10, LaNadia Loving 10. Totals: 24 4-6 56.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Talley 4, Smith). Caroline 4 (B. Morton 2, Jiggetts 2).
BROOKE POINT 69,
NORTH STAFFORD 62
Jaylin Pressley and Zamaria Hutchinson paced the Brooke Point offense with 18 and 16 points, respectively, as the Black-Hawks earned a Commonwealth District win.
Hutchinson also had four assists and four rebounds. Eryka Avery posted 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
For North Stafford, Lauren Farace led all scorers with 23 points.
Brooke Point hosts Eastern View Wednesday.
|North Stafford
|16
|15
|13
|18
|—
|62
|Brooke Point
|9
|24
|20
|16
|—
|69
North Stafford (8–7, 3–6): Lauren Farace 23, Desiree Roy 17, Makayla Johnson 14, Maya Taylor 8, Kaliyah Bradley 0, Nyla Siler 0, Cayla Thomas 0, Maggy Duckett 0, Noelia Cevalos 0, Brianna Savatino 0, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Faliyah Opoku 0, Erica Lee 0. Totals: 24 8-15 62.
Brooke Point (10–7, 8–2): Jaylin Pressley 18, Zamaria Hutchinson 16, Eryka Avery 14, Ayanna Parker 11, Kylie Thuot 5, Candasia Hyslop 2, Camilla McKinney-Forbes 2, Jaylyn Brown 0, Solaris Serrano 0, Alexis Cochran 0. Totals: 28 5-9 69.
3-pointers: North Stafford 6 (Farace 3, Johnson 2, Taylor). Brooke Point 7 (Avery 2, Parker 2, Hutchinson 2, Thuot).
JAMES MONROE 83,
SPOTSYLVANIA 41
Nia Bryant scored 28 points, including six 3-pointers, for visiting James Monroe in convincing Battlefield District win.
Isabel Whitman added 22 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Yellow Jackets, who host King George on Thursday.
Mariah Evans scored 23 points to lead Spotsylvania, which hosts Courtland on Thursday.
|James Monroe
|20
|26
|11
|26
|—
|83
|Spotsylvania
|12
|8
|11
|10
|—
|41
James Monroe (10–9, 3–6): Isabel Whitman 22, Nia Byrany 26, Harmoni Swain 19, Amath Chol 3, Tiana Firms 3, Kayanna Cloud 6, Briana Bracy 0, Tor’Jhae Ferguson 2. Totals: 30 13-30 83.
Spotsylvania (2–16, 0–8): Breana Donnell 11, Emily Ewing 0, Kalie Buchanan 4, Nakiyah Bumgardner-Ferguson 0, Mariah Evans 23, Cat Tracy 2, Kelsey Bailey 1, Taylor Krouse 0. Totals: 16 8-16 41.
3-pointers: JM 10 (Bryant 6, Whitman 4). Spotsylvania 1 (Donnell).
FCS 51, WAKEFIELD 30
Behind Taylor Thomas’ game-high 25 points, Fredericksburg Christian secured a Delaney Athletic Conference home win.
Morgan Griffis chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Bella Izadi dished out five assists for the Eagles, who visit Saturday Foxcroft.
|Wakefield
|9
|6
|9
|6
|—
|30
|Fred. Christian
|21
|10
|11
|9
|—
|51
Wakefield: Addy Christenson 17, Alexis Woods 7, Catlista Quirk 6, Natilie Zickel 0, Beth Willard 0, Aya Mason 0, Josie Turzi 0, Nahee Feeng 0. Totals: 11 5-10 30.
FCS (9-9): Taylor Thomas 25, Morgan Griffis 13, Bella Izadi 7, Grayson Scott 3, Brianna DeArmas 2, Kyndal Jones 1, Katie Winters 0, Madi Bachman 0, Cassie Miller 0. Totals: 21 3-6 51.
3-pointers: Wakefield 3 (Quirk 2, Woods). FCS 6 (Thomas 4, Izadi, Griffis).
KING GEORGE 47,
COURTLAND 22
Oma Aguolu’s stellar stat line of 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists, six blocks, and five steals gave King George a huge big two-way boost en route to the Foxes taking down Courtland in the Battlefield District.
Katherine Healey added eight points, five rebounds, and four steals. Noelle Hodges, Laila Campbell, and Deziree Johnson all scored six points each for Courtland.
King George will visit James Monroe on Thursday night.
|Courtland
|4
|10
|4
|4
|—
|22
|King George
|14
|8
|15
|10
|—
|47
Courtland (4–13, 2–6): Noelle Hodges 6, Deziree Johnson 6, Laila Campbell 6, Atlee Thompson 2, Janay Hill 2, Shavia Davis 0, Grace Whitenack 0, Madison McDermott 0. Totals: 10 1-4 22.
King George (13–2, 7–1): Oma Aguolu 18, Katherine Healey 8, Brianna Ellis 7, Haylee Callahan 5, Amber McComber 5, Gabby Mack 4, Latasha Johnson 0. Totals: 20 4-9 47.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Johnson). KG 1 (McComber).
