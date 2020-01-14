Emma Stalteri had 16 points for Mountain View, which escaped with a 41-38 Commonwealth District overtime win against visiting Stafford in Commonwealth District action on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats’ strong team defense mainly controlled the first half before the Indians found better scoring momentum once the third period began.
A back-and-forth fourth quarter would eventually lead to Stafford tying the game at 33 with four seconds remaining in regulation. Mountain View, however, battled back after trailing early in extra session to secure the win.
Iliana Floode of Stafford led all scorers with 17.
Mountain View visits Brooke Point on Friday.
|Stafford
|6
|5
|12
|10
|5
|—
|38
|Mountain View
|8
|9
|4
|12
|8
|—
|41
Stafford (8-5, 1-2): Iliana Floode 17, Alia Carmichael 14, Genesis Houston 7, Madelyn Smith 0, Tia Hoffman 0, Malia Alam 0, Katie Marschall 0. Totals: 14 7-13 38.
Mountain View (0-12, 0-4): Emma Stalteri 16, Taleah Gaither 10, Jasmine Alexander 6, Janelle Anderson 3, To’seana Hook 2, Caroline Pollock 2, Nia St. Cyr 2, Zarai Marbra 0, Tiara Bigelow 0. Totals: 13 14-22 41.
3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Floode 2, Carmichael). Mountain View 1 (Anderson).
BROOKE POINT 53,
RIVERBEND 44
Ayanna Parker and Jaylin Pressley both totaled 14 points to lead Brooke Point over Riverbend in Commonwealth District play.
Parker also notched her 100th career three-pointer during the win, which set a new school record. Cadasia Hyslop had a near double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds.
Nia Henley and Tianna Smith scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, on Riverbend’s end. Madison Sarver grabbed 15 rebounds.
Brooke Point will travel to Mountain View on Friday.
|Riverbend
|10
|16
|11
|7
|—
|44
|Brooke Point
|18
|8
|10
|17
|—
|53
Riverbend (4-7, 2-3): Nia Henley 12, Tiana Smith 10, Reiley Gibson 8, Sharday Williams 4, Aryanna Brent 4, MJ Basilica 2, Haley Lonning 2, Madison Sarver 2, Anna Bradford 0, Sabrina Hunter 0. Totals: 16 11-18 44.
Brooke Point (6-5, 4-0): Ayanna Parker 14, Jaylin Pressley 14, Cadasia Hyslop 11, Eryka Avery 10, Zamaria Hutchinson 4, Solaris Serrano 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Kylie Thuot 0, Jay-Lynn Forde 0, Jaylyn Brown 0. Totals: 20 8-15 53.
3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Smith). Brooke Point 5 (Avery 2, Parker 2, Hyslop).
FRED. CHRISTIAN 46,
FRED. ACADEMY 28
Taylor Thomas scored 23 points and added four steals and two assists to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian take home a win.
Grayson Scott grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who visit Trinity Christian on Friday.
|Fred. Christian
|13
|15
|16
|2
|—
|46
|Fred. Academy
|6
|4
|6
|12
|—
|28
Fredericksburg Christian (5-5): Bella Izadi 16, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 2, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 23, Morgan Griffis 1, Claire Derr 3, Brianna DeArmis 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 1. Totals: 16 7-12 46.
Fredericksburg Academy: Sheridan Simes 2, Hope Amberger 10, Izzy Latimore 0, Emma Clements 2, Angel Askeland 0, Kyle Amberger 13, Kat Doherty 1. Totals: 9 7-13 28.
3-pointers: FCS 7 (Izadi 4, Thomas 2, Derr). FA: 3 (H. Amberger 2, K. Amberger).
MASSAPONAX 67,
NORTH STAFFORD 54
A’Mira Roy poured in a game-high 22 points and added 17 rebounds, while Raine Tweedy totaled 19 points, four assists and four steals to help Massaponax secure a Commonwealth District road win.
Cayla Thomas of North Stafford had 12 of her 14 points from three-point land.
Massaponax hosts Stafford on Tuesday.
|Massaponax
|23
|18
|6
|20
|—
|67
|N. Stafford
|19
|14
|12
|9
|—
|54
Massaponax (9-4, 3-2): A’Mira Roy 22, Raine Tweedy 19, Kyla Coles 7, Leah Schoonover 5, Aryonna Coles 5, Imahni Spears 4, Gabby Athy 3, Kiersten Bowler 0, Kimiko Andrew 0, Avery Rau 0. Totals: 26 4-16 54.
North Stafford (5-4, 1-3): Cayla Thomas 14, Desiree Roy 8, Maya Taylor 8, Lauren Farace 7, Noelia Cevalos 6, Makayla Johnson 6, Kaliyah Bradley 4, Faliyah Opoku 0, Olivia Mickins 0, Brianna Savatino 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Nyla Siler 0. Totals: 20 6-9 54.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Tweedy 2, A. Coles, Schoonover). North Stafford 8 (Thomas 4, Cevalos 2, Bradley, Farace).
EASTERN VIEW 69,
CHANCELLOR 55
Terese Greene finished with 31 points, including a 13-for-14 effort from the free-throw line, to help Eastern View notch a 69-55 Battlefield District girls basketball win over visiting Chancellor on Tuesday night.
Akilah Smith totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists for Chancellor. M’kayla Ainsworth added 14 boards and four steals.
Jasmine Talley chipped in 11 points, four assists and two steals for the Chargers, who entertain King George on Friday.
Sarah Hatfield added 11 points for the Cyclones, who host Courtland on Friday.
|Chancellor
|8
|13
|17
|17
|—
|55
|Eastern View
|17
|12
|23
|17
|—
|69
Chancellor (2-7, 1-1): Melody Washington 0, Jasmine Talley 11, T’Laya Johnson 16, Kailana Reed 1, Nachiya Washington 0, Zaniah Lucas 2, Akilah Smith 21, M’kayla Ainsworth 4. Totals: 19 15-27 55.
Eastern View (8-2, 2-0): Makayla McCombs 7, Terese Greene 31, Anya Lawson 3, Trinity Washington 6, Sarah Hatfield 11, McKenna Warren 6, Gianna Gilmore 3, Destiny Washington 0, Khloe Bowles 0, Montana Hoffman 2. Totals: 21 23-26 69.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Talley, Johnson). EV 4 (Greene 2, McCombs, Gilmore).
KING GEORGE 46, JM 24
Oma Aguolu had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists to help King George cruise to a Battlefield District win.
Amber McComber added nine points off the bench and Aiyana Ellis grabbed 12 boards for the Foxes, who visit Chancellor on Friday.
|James Monroe
|4
|1
|8
|11
|—
|24
|King George
|16
|9
|10
|11
|—
|46
James Monroe (6-6, 1-3): Izabel Whitman 3, Nia Bryant 3, Harmoni Swain 9, Amathy Chol 2, Tianna Firms 1, Za Niya Young 4, Kayanna Cloud 2, Breanna Bracy 0, Trojhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 9 4-8 24.
King George (9-1, 3-0): Amber McComber 9, Aiyana Ellis 6, Oma Aguolu 15, Brianna Ellis 5, Lauren McCall 3, Latasha Johnson 0, Katerine Healey 0, Gabby Mack 2, Loren Tolliver 6. Totals: 19 2-4 46.
3-pointers: JM 2 (Whitman, Young). KG 6 (McComber 3, Tolliver 2, Aguolu).
CAROLINE 49,
SPOTSYLVANIA 41
Avianna Hopewell enjoyed a stellar offensive night with 24 points, while Brianna Morton chipped in 18 en route to Caroline’s Battlefield District victory at Spotsylvania.
Tamaya Morton controlled the boards to end with 23 rebounds. Mariah Evans had 18 points for Spotsylvania.
|Caroline
|12
|14
|15
|8
|—
|49
|Spotsylvania
|13
|9
|9
|10
|—
|41
Caroline (8-4, 1-2): Avianna Hopewell 24, Brianna Morton 18, Tamaya Morton 3, Jordan Cooper 3, Grace Shannon 1, Elisha Vigando 0, Keshyra Jiggetts 0, Samira Price 0, Lanadia Loving 0, Delaney Haislop 0. Totals: 19 9-16 49.
Spotsylvania (1-11, 0-3): Mariah Evans 18, Breana Donnell 15, Haleigh Perkins 4, Kallie Buchanan 2, Kelsey Bailey 2, Cat Tracy 0. Totals: 15 11-17 41.
3-pointers: Caroline 2 (Cooper, Hopewell). Spotsylvania none.
WASHINGTON & LEE 39,
COLONIAL BEACH 37
Jayniyah Gaskins paced things with 12 points for a Washington & Leem which got off to a good start and sustained its focus despite Colonial Beach’s valiant efforts in the second half of a Northern Neck District matchup.
Cynari Davis scored a game-high 17 points for the Drifters.
|W&L
|13
|13
|9
|4
|—
|39
|Colonial Beach
|10
|7
|11
|9
|—
|37
Washington & Lee: Jayniyah Gaskins 12, Devonna Fisher 8, Taliyah Ball 8, Anya Baker 7, Armechille Byrd 2, Kearrah Delano 2, Lakiyah Clarke 0, Mykia Redmond 0. Totals: 14 8-18 39.
Colonial Beach: Cynari Davis 17, Leah Phillips 10, Camari Davis 7, Cora Bowler 2, Lamiija Samuel 1, Litany Hostler 0, Ragen Gibson 0, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Abby Michalicek 0. Totals: 13 11-26 37.
3-pointers: Washington & Lee 3 (Gaskins, Baker, Ball). Colonial Beach none.
