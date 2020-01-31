Massaponax was able to defend its home floor in Commonwealth District action behind a strong defensive effort, getting a 42-26 girls basketball win against Mountain View on Friday night.
Emma Stalteri led the Wildcats with 10 points.
Meanwhile,Kyla Coles and Raine Tweedy had 10 points for the Panthers, who travel to Colonial Forge on Tuesday for a key district showdown.
|Mountain View
|8
|4
|7
|7
|—
|26
|Massaponax
|9
|13
|10
|10
|—
|42
Mountain View (8-11, 1-8): Emma Stalteri 10, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 2, Janelle Anderson 0, To’seana Hook 2, Tiara Bigelow 2, Skylar Osborne 0, Taleah Gaither 7, Erica McBrayer 3. Totals: 8 6-12 26.
Massaponax (15-4, 8-2): Kyla Coles 10, Avery Rau 0, Leah Schoonover 6, Aryonna Coles 7, Raine Tweedy 10, Kiersten Bowler 0, Gabrielle Athy 3,Janiah Andrews 0, A’Mira Roy 6, Kimiko Andrew 0. Totals: 13 13-16 42.
3-pointers: MV 1 (Stalteri). Massaponax 3 (K. Coles 2, A. Coles).
JAMES MONROE 45, COURTLAND 39
Despite a strong second half surge, Courtland was unable to complete its comeback attempt against visiting James Monroe.
Laila Campbell scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half for Courtland.
Nia Bryant and Harmoni Swain led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points a piece.
|James Monroe
|15
|20
|8
|2
|—
|45
|Courtland
|6
|4
|13
|16
|—
|39
James Monroe (9-9, 2-6): Isabel Whitman 8, Nia Bryant 13, Harmoni Swain 13, Amath Chol 1, Tiana Firms 3, ZaNiya Young 7, Kayanna Cloud 0, Breanna Bracey 0, Tor’Jhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 17 8-14 45.
Courtland (4-12, 2-5): Grace Whitenack 6, Madison McDermott 0, Shavia Davis 2, Janay Hill 0, Atlee Thompson 8, Laila Campbell 17, Deziree Johnson 3, Noelle Hodges 3. Totals: 16 4-15 39.
3-pointers: James Monroe 3 (Bryant, Firms, Young). Courtland 3 (Whitenack 2, Campbell).
HIGHLAND 70, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 44
Bella Izadi scored 22 points, but it wasn’t enough as Fredericksburg Christian fell to Highland on the road.
Izadi was 7 for 10 from the floor to go with four 3-pointers. Taylor Thomas also scored 12 for the Eagles.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|8
|7
|13
|16
|—
|44
|Highland
|15
|12
|29
|14
|—
|70
Fredericksburg Christian (8-9): Bella Izadi 22, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 0, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 12, Morgan Griffis 8, Claire Derr 2, Brianna DeArmas 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 13 12-13 44.
Highland: Herzog 0, Kirby 14, Brisbin 5, Soltys 22, Leake 11, Andrews 8, Chancey 0, Colgan 0, Place 0, Cochiane 9, Eller 0, Allio 1. Totals: 24 16-24 70.
3-pointers: Fred. Christian 6 (Izadi 4, Thomas 2). Highland 6 (Leake 3, Kirby 2, Andrews).
CHANCELLOR 86, SPOTSYLVANIA 30
Jasmine Talley led all scorers with 31 points, as well as adding seven assists and seven steals, as Chancellor dominated on both ends to pick up a Battlefield District win.
M’laya Ainsworth posted a line of 19 points, five assists and four steals, while T’Laya Johnson contributed 16 points, five assists and two steals.
Breana Donnell had 19 points for Spotsylvania.
Chancellor visits Caroline on Tuesday.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|8
|10
|7
|—
|30
|Chancellor
|27
|17
|29
|13
|—
|86
Spotsylvania (2-15, 0-7): Breana Donnell 19, Haleigh Perkins 5, Cat Tracy 2, Kallie Buchanan 2, Kelsey Bailey 2, Emily Ewing 0, Taylor Krouse 0. Totals: 11 5-7 30.
Chancellor (7-9, 5-2): Jasmine Talley 31, M’laya Ainsworth 19, T’Laya Johnson 16, Kailana Reed 8, Akilah Smith 6, Zaniah Lucas 2, Marie Adom 2, Nachiya Washington 2. Totals: 35 12-17 86.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 3 (Donnell 3). Chancellor 4 (Talley 3, Ainsworth).
Thursday’s Game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LANCASTER 53, COLONIAL BEACH 26
Kennedy Muse and Cynari Davis netted seven points apiece, but Colonial Beach would drop a Northern Neck District outing to Lancaster.
Lamiija Samuel added six points for the Drifters, who host Northumberland on Thursday.
|Lancaster
|8
|11
|13
|21
|—
|53
|Colonial Beach
|5
|7
|6
|8
|—
|26
Lancaster: Kelly 14, Hardy 12, Brown 8, Taylor 6, Jackson 6, Ball 4, Thompson 2, Willis 1. Totals: 20 6-11 53.
Colonial Beach (9-10): Cynari Davis 7, Kennedy Muse 7, Lamiija Samuel 6, Leah Phillips 4, McKenzie Quail 2, Ragen Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 0, Cora Bowler 0, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Abby Michalicek 0, Camari Davis 0. Totals: 7 10-20 26.
3-pointers: Lancaster 3 (Jackson 2, Kelly). CB 2 (Cy. Davis, Muse).
