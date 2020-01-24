A’Mira Roy turned in a dominant double-double performance as Massaponax rolled past Brooke Point 72-48 for a Commonwealth District girls basketball win on Friday night.
Roy totaled 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead Massaponax. Raine Tweedy added 20 points and four assists in the win.
Eryka Avery had a dozen for Brooke Point and Ayanna Parker scored 10 points, while dropping eight assists.
|Massaponax
|19
|13
|24
|14
|—
|72
|Brooke Point
|18
|6
|19
|5
|—
|48
Massaponax: Kyla Coles 10, Imahni Spears 2, Avery Rau 0, Leah Schoonover 5, Aryonna Coles 3, Raine Tweedy 20, Kiersten Bowler 0, Gabby Athy 0, A’Mira Roy 30, Kimiko Andrew 2. Totals: 30 6-10 72.
Brooke Point (8-6, 7-2): Eryka Avery 12, Cadasia Hyslop 10, Ayanna Parker 10, Kylie Thout 6, Alexis Cochran 2, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 7, Jaylyn Brown 0, Solaris Serrano 0. Totals: 18 4-11 48.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (K. Coles, Schoonover, A. Coles, Tweedy). Brooke Point 10 (Avery 4, Hyslop 3, Mckinney-Forbes 2, Parker).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 74,
WAKEFIELD 41
Taylor Thomas and Bella Izadi paced things offensively with 29 and 21 points, respectively, as Fredericksburg Christian defeated got a Delaney Athletic Conference win.
Thomas added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals, while Izadi racked up five assists. Morgan Griffis had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Eagles bring Steward to town on Monday.
|Fred. Christian
|21
|17
|21
|15
|—
|74
|Wakefield
|7
|11
|15
|8
|—
|41
Fredericksburg Christian (7-7): Taylor Thomas 29, Bella Izadi 21, Morgan Griffis 14, Grayson Scott 5, Claire Derr 3, Brianna DeArmas 2, Kyndal Jones 0, Katie Winters 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 29 11-16 74.
Wakefield: Calisla Quick 19, Alexis Wood 13, Abby Christensen 7, Aya Mason 2, Josie Turzi 0, Nahee Jeung 0, Natalie Zickel 0. Totals: 13 10-19 41.
3-pointers: FCS 5 (Izadi 3, Thomas, Derr). Wakefield 5 (Quick 4, Wood).
COLONIAL FORGE 65,
RIVERBEND 42
Brayla Bogier scored 30 points as Massaponax pulled away from Riverbend in a Commonwealth District clash.
Jenna Grey tallied 15 and Cameren Downs scored 13 for the Eagles (10-5).
CHANCELLOR 61,
COURTLAND 40
Jasmine Talley’s game-high 17 points, as well as four assists and two steals, led a Chancellor group that performed well on both ends during their Battlefield District win over Courtland.
M’laya Ainsworth chipped in 12 points, while sister M’kayla dished out four assists and collected two steals. Laila Campbell notched a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds for Courtland.
Chancellor visits Spotsylvania on Monday.
|Courtland
|6
|6
|16
|12
|—
|40
|Chancellor
|15
|9
|17
|20
|—
|61
Courtland (4-10, 2-4): Laila Campbell 16, Jaidyn Taylor 15, Deziree Johnson 9, Grace Whitenack 0, Madison McDermott 0, Shavia Davis 0, Atlee Thompson 0, Janay Hill 0, Noelle Hodges 0. Totals: 15 9-18 40.
Chancellor (5-8, 3-2): Jasmine Talley 17, M’laya Ainsworth 12, T’Laya Johnson 9, Zaniah Lucas 7, Akilah Smith 6, M’kayla Ainsworth 4, Melody Washington 4, Kailana Reed 2, Nachiya Washington 0. Totals: 22 13-19 61.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Johnson). Chancellor 4 (Talley 3, Lucas).
KING GEORGE 82,
SPOTSYLVANIA 39
The Foxes controlled things early en route to their 11th win of the season.
Oma Aguolu had a game-high 22 while Haylee Callahan contributed 14 points.
Mariah Evans scored 20 for the Knights.
|Spotsylvania
|0
|12
|17
|10
|—
|39
|King George
|19
|25
|20
|18
|—
|82
Spotsylvania: Haleigh Perkins 6, Breana Donnell 12, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 1, Mariah Evans 20, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 0, Taylor Krouse 0. Totals: 12 13-18 39.
King George (11-1, 5-0): Amber McComber 0, Aiyana Ellis 12, Oma Aguolu 22, Briana Ellis 5, Lauren McCall 0, Latasha Johnson 2, Katherine Healey 6, Gabby Mack 11, Loren Tolliver 10, Haylee Callahan 14. Totals: 36 8-13 82.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (Donnell, Evans). King George 2 (Aguolu, Tolliver).
JAMES MONROE 64,
WASHINGTON & LEE 32
Led by a pair of double-digit scorers, James Monroe rolled to nondistrict win over visiting Washington & Lee.
Isabel Whitman and Tiana Firms each scored 14 points for the Yellow Jackets.
The Eagles were led by Anya Baker who had 13.
|Wash. & Lee
|9
|9
|8
|6
|—
|32
|James Monroe
|15
|17
|26
|6
|—
|64
Washington & Lee (5-10): Kearra Delano 5, Mykia Redman 2, JaNiyah Gaskins 3, Devonna Fisher 0, Armechille Byrd 4, Taliyah Ball 5, Anya Baker 13. Totals: 10 11-24 32.
James Monroe (8-8): Isabel Whitman 14, Nia Bryant 7, Harmoni Swain 8, Amath Chol 4, Tianna Firms 14, Za Niya Young 5, Kayanna Cloud 8, Breanna Bracey 1, Torjhae Ferguson 3. Totals: 24 12-24 64.
3-pointers: Washington & Lee 1 (Ball). James Monroe 4 (Bryant, Swain, Young, Ferguson).
NORTH STAFFORD 44,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 39
Maya Taylor scored 21 points as North Stafford held on for a narrow Commonwealth Distric tvictory over Mountain View.
Makayla Johnson contributed 13 points in the victory for the Wolverines, who travel to Stafford on Tuesday.
Mountain View was led by Jasmine Alexander’s 14 points.
|Mountain View
|10
|9
|8
|12
|—
|39
|North Stafford
|9
|10
|13
|12
|—
|44
Mountain View (7-8, 1-5): Emma Stalteri 10, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 14, Janelle Anderson 3, To’seana Hook 0, Kanini Muturi 0, Nia St. Cyr 3, Tiara Bigelow 0, Skylar Osborne 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 7, Erica McBrayer 0. Totals: 12 9-18 39.
North Stafford (7-5, 2-4): Kaliyah Bradley 0, Makayla Johnson 13, Maya Taylor 21, Maggy Duckett 2, Noelia Cevalos 3, Brianna Savatino 0, Cayla Thomas 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Nyla Siler 0, Lauren Farace 3, Desiree Roy 0, Olivia Mickins 0, Faliyah Opoku 2. Totals: 10 19-29 44.
3-pointers: Mountain View 6. North Stafford 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.