Tiana Smith had 23 points and five steals as the Riverbend offense came alive in the second half to lift the Bears to a 56–40 Commonwealth District victory over North Stafford on Friday night.
Madison Sraver had nine rebounds and Reiley Gibson eight, while Nia Henley added four assists and four steals for Riverbend, which visits Colgan on Saturday.
|North Stafford
|11
|5
|13
|11
|—
|40
|Riverbend
|7
|7
|20
|22
|—
|56
North Stafford (5-5, 1-4): Makayla Johnson 12, Kaliyah Bradley 0, Nyla Siler 0, Maggy Duckett 0, Maya Taylor 18, Lauren Farace 2, Cayla Thomas 0, Brianna Savatino 0, Noelia Cevalos 2, Desitee Roy 6, Olivia Mickins 0. Totals: 13 8-24.
Riverbend (5-9, 3-4): Reiley Gibson 4, Aryauna Brent 0, Tiana Smith 23, Sabrina Hunter 5, Haley Lanning 8, Madison Sarver 2, Nia Henley 8, Anna Bradford 0, Shardae Williams 6. Totals: 19 15-22 56.
3-pointers: NS 6 (Taylor 4, Johnson 2). Riverbend 3 (Smith 3).
COLONIAL FORGE 62,
STAFFORD 44
Jenna Grey and Brayla Bogier led the scoring tempo with 19 and 17 points, respectively, as the Eagles defeated the Indians.
Genesis Houston of Stafford totaled a game-high 21 points.
|Colonial Forge
|12
|27
|14
|9
|—
|62
|Stafford
|5
|13
|9
|17
|—
|44
Colonial Forge (8-5, 5-1): Jenna Grey 19, Brayla Bogier 17, Cameren Downs 12, Le’Taysha Arrington 4, Riley Morrison 3, Ashlee Fortier 2, Faith Piser 2, Isabella Wylie 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein 0. Totals: 25 7-16 62.
Stafford (0-13, 0-5): Genesis Houston 21, Iliana Floode 11, Alia Carmichael 7, Madelyn Smith 2, Katie Marschall 2, Naomi Glass 1, Sarah Foster 0, Tia Hoffman 0. Totals: 19 5-17 44.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 5 (Grey 5). Stafford 1 (Floode).
King George 53,
Chancellor 38
Aiyana Ellis scored 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks while Oma Aguolu added 12 points to help the Foxes pick up their 10th win of the season.
Akilah Smith had 17 pointes for Chancellor.
|King George
|13
|13
|17
|10
|—
|53
|Chancellor
|8
|9
|13
|8
|—
|38
King George (10-1, 4-0): Amber McComber 0, Aiyana Ellis 20, Oma Aguolu 12, Brianna Ellis 4, Lauren McCall 11, Latasha Johnson 0, Katherine Healey 0, Gabrielle Mack 6, Loren Tolliver 0. Totals: 21 10-25 53.
Chancellor (2-8, 1-2): Melody Washington 0, T’Laya Johnson 3, Kailana Reed 1, Nachiya Washington 0, M’laya Ainsworth 15, Zaniah Lucas 2, Akilah Smith 17. Totals: 13 9-19 38.
3-pointers: King George 1 (A. Ellis). Chancellor 3 (Ainsworth 2, Smith).
Spotsylvania 46,
Orange 38
With a narrow lead at halftime, the Knights—with the help of Haleigh Perkins and Breana Donnell, who each scored 18 points—were able to hold on and defeat the Hornets.
Morgan Haney scored 13 points for Orange.
|Spotsylvania
|8
|14
|14
|10
|—
|46
|Orange
|8
|10
|12
|8
|—
|38
Spotsylvania (2-11): Haleigh Perkins 18, Zion Johnson 0, Breana Donnell 18, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 0, Mariah Evans 10, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 0, Taylor Krouse 0. Totals: 19 8-15 46.
Orange (1-11): Maggie Johnson 0, Morgan Haney 13, Hadasha Aguin 1, Olivia Sciabbarrasi 2, Katie Parks 0, Iesha Hunter 6, Riley Harrington 3, Freddie Carroll 5, Lauren Roebuck 0, Jordan Carter 4, Riley Clatterbuck 2, Peyton Courtney 2. Totals: 16 2-7 38.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 0. Orange 4 (Haney 3, Harrington).
Caroline 57, JM 30
Caroline jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back as they improved to .500 in district play. Avianna Hopewell scored 16 points and Bri Morton added 10 points.
ZaNiya Young scored 10 points for James Monroe.
|James Monroe
|3
|1
|18
|8
|—
|30
|Caroline
|17
|8
|17
|18
|—
|57
James Monroe (6-7, 1-4): Isabel Whitman 2, Nia Bryant 4, Harmoni Swain 8, Amath Chol 4, Tiana Firms 2, ZaNiya Young 10, Kayanna Cloud 0, Breanna Bracey 0, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 12 6-20 30.
Caroline (9-4, 2-2): Elisa Vigando 4, Jordan Copper 6, Bri Morton 10, Keshyra Jiggetts 1, Avianna Hopewell 16, Tamaya Morton 6, LaNadia loving 13, Delaney Haislop 1. Totals: 19 18-25 57.
3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Young 2). Caroline 1 (Morton).
BROOKE POINT 57,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 26
Jaylin Pressley had 15 points to help Brooke Point improved to 5-0 in Commonwealth District play with a 57-26 girls basketball win over visiting Mountain View on Friday night.
Zamaria Hutchinson added nine points, six rebounds and five assists, with Candasia Hyslop recording three assists and three steals.
Emma Stalteri was 10 for 13 from the foul line to lead Mountain View.
|Mountain View
|5
|11
|4
|6
|—
|26
|Brooke Point
|16
|15
|13
|13
|—
|57
Mountain View (7-6, 1-3): Emma Stalteri 10, Caroline Pollock 2, Jasmine Alexander 0, Janelle Anderson 0, To’seana Hook 0, Nia St. Cyr 4, Tiara Bigalow 0, Skylar Osborne 2, Zarai Marbra 0, Sugar Cassett 4, Taleah Gaither 4, Erica McBrayer 0. Totals: 7 12-17 26.
Brooke Point (7-4, 5-0): Eryka Avery 4, Candasia Hyslop 7, Ayanna Parker 11, Jaylin Pressley 15, Kylie Thout 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Solaris Serrano 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 9, Jaylyn Brown 2, Zamaria Hutchinson 9. Totals: 23 10-17 57.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 0. Mountain View 1 (Hyslop).
Trinity 53, FCS 42
Fredericksburg Christian fell on the road to Trinity Christian despite a 16-point effort from Taylor Thomas.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|8
|8
|12
|14
|—
|42
|Trinity Christian
|9
|11
|15
|18
|—
|53
Fred. Christian: Bella Izadi 9, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 0, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 16, Morgan Griffis 11, Claire Derr 3, Brianna DeArmis 3, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 15 12-25 42.
Trinity Christian: Hardesty 17, L. Allen 0, Christel 14, Bath 2, Paul 0, E. Allen 4, Janysek 0, Copeland 0, Gibson 0, Tounger 14.
3-pointers: Fred. Christian 0. Trinity Christian 1 (Christel).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.