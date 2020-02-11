Cayla Thomas banked in a 3-pointer from the corner in the final minute Tuesday night to help North Stafford’s girls’ basketball team secure a 44–40 Commonwealth District home win over Riverbend and the fourth seed in the upcoming district tournament.

Thomas finished with 13 points, while Makayla Johnson totaled 14 for the Wolverines, who visit top-seeded Colonial Forge in the district semifinals on Friday.

Riverbend5791940
North Stafford        6   10   12   16 —   44

Riverbend (6-15, 4-8): Reiley Gibson 8, Aryauna Bryant 10, MJ Basilica 0, Tiana Smith 12, Sabrina Hunter 4, Haley Lanning 2, Madison Sarver 4, Anna Bradford 0, Bailey Carter 0. Totals: 13 14-20 40.

North Stafford (10-8, 5-7): Erica Lee 0, Kaliyah Bradley2, Makayla Johnson 14, Maya Taylor 5, Maggy Duckett 0, Noelia Cevalos 2, Brianna Savatino 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Nyla Siler 0, Lauren Farace 0, Desiree Roy 8, Olivia Mickins 0, Faliyah Opoku 0, Cayla Thomas 13. Totals: 18 5-19 44.

3-pointers: Riverbend: none. NS 3 (Johnson, Taylor, Thomas).

EASTERN VIEW 58, COURTLAND 26

Terese Greene scored her 1,000th career point as visiting Eastern View earned a win to remain unbeat in the Battlefield District.

Greene finishe with 15 points for the Cyclones, who host Spotsylvania on Thursday.

Laila Campbell amasses a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for Courtland, which visits Caroline on Friday.

Eastern View        18   17   16   7 —   57
Courtland5137126

Eastern View (15-3, 9-0): Makayla McCombs 8, Terese Greene 15, Anya Lawson 4, Trinity Washington 6, Sarah Hatfield 7, McKenna Warren 0, GG Gilmore 2, Cherish Strother 0, Destiny Washington 6, Christa Brown 3, Montana Hoffman 5, Khloe Bowles 2. Totals: 24 6-8 58.

Courtland (5-15, 3-7): Grace Whitenack 6, Madison McDermott 2, Shavia Davis 0, Janay Hill 2, Atlee Thompson 2, Laila Campbell 10, Deziree Johnson 1, Noelle Hodges. Totals: 7 9-13 26.

3-pointers: EV 4 (McCombs 2, Brown, Hoffman). Courtland 3 (Whitenack 2, Campbell).

COLONIAL FORGE 64, STAFFORD 45

Colonial Forge built a 36–10 lead by halftime and cruised to a Commonwealth District win that sealed the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.

Brayla Bogier led the way with 17 points, while Cameren Downs added 15 for the Eagles, who host North Stafford in Friday’s semifinals.

Stafford46112445
Colonial Forge        21   15   17   10 —   64

Stafford (1-19, 1-11): Madelyn Smith 1, Alia Carmichael 6, Iliana Floode 18, Janiya Adebayo 8, Malia Alam 4, Tia Hoffman 0, Aryana Shelby 0, Katherine Marshall 0, Naomi Glass 2, Genesis Houston 0.

Colonial Forge (14-5, 11-1): Isabella Wylie 5, Riley Morrison 5, Kelli Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein 9, Brayla Bogier 21, Faith Piser 0, Cameren Downs 15, Riley Delcore 2, Jenna Grey 7, Ashlee Fortier 0, Le’Taysha Arriington 8.

BROOKE POINT 45, MOUNTAIN VIEW 35

Jaylin Pressley scored 12 points and Zamaria Hutchinson added nine point and four assists for the Black-Hawks (10–2, 13–6), who will host Massaponax in Friday’s Commonwealth District semifinals.

Emma Stalteri scored a game-high 17 for the Wildcats (2–10, 9–13).

Brooke Point611111745
Mountain View        8   8   4   15 —   35

Brooke Point (10–2, 13–6): Eryka Avery 2, Dasia Hyslop 9, Ayanna Parker 7, Jaylin Pressley 12, Kylie Thout 4, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla McKinney-Forbes 2, Jaylyn Brown 0, Solaris Serrano 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 9. Totals: 15 13–3245.

Mountain View (2–10, 9–13): Emma Stalteri 17, Caroline Pollock 3, Jasmine Alexander 6, Janelle Anderson 0, To’seana Hook 2, Kanini Muturi 0, Nia St. Cyr 9, Tiara Bigelow 0, Skylar Osborne 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 7. Totals: 10 12–27 35.

3-pointers: Brooke Point 2 (Parker 2); Mountain View 3 (Alexander 2, Stalteri).

CAROLINE 64, JM 41

Avianna Hopewell’s 22 points lifted the visiting Cavaliers (5–5, 11–8) to a Battlefield District win over James Monroe.

On Friday, Caroline visits Courtland and JM plays at Chancellor.

Caroline1221171464
James Monroe        6   6   18   11 —   41

Caroline (6–4, 11–8): Elise Vigando 3, Jordan Copper 5, Bri Morton 15, Avianna Hopwell 22, Grace Shannon 0, Tamaya Morton 9, Samira Price 4, LaNadia Loving 6, Delaney Haislop 0. Totals: 22 13–17 64.

James Monroe (3–8. 10–11): Isabel Whitman 9, Nia Bryant 2, Harmoni Swain 11, Amanth Chol 7, Tiana Firms 6, ZaNiya Young 3, Briana Bracy 0, To’Jhae Ferguson 3. Totals: 15 6–17 41.

3-pointers: Caroline 3 (Morton 2, Copper); JM 3 (Whitman 2, Young).

FRED. CHRISTIAN 58,

CHRIST CHAPEL 18

Taylor Thomas racked up 23 points and 10 steals as Fredericksburg Christian dominated Christ Chapel.

Morgan Griffis had 10 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Claire Derr added 12 points and Madi Bachman grabbed 13 rebounds. The Eagles host Trinity Christian on Thursday night.

Christ Chapel        2   7   6   3 —   18
FCS2115121058

Christ Chapel: Kyerrah Byrd 6, Tiffany Shad 4, Jordyn Strange 4, Andrea Elliot 2, AJ Harris 1, Cammy Brown 1, Telia Robinson 0. Totals: 8 2-8 18.

FCS (13-9): Taylor Thomas 23, Claire Derr 12, Morgan Griffis 10, Madi Bachman 6, Bella Izadi 3, Cassie Miller 2, Grayson Scott 2, Brianna DeArmas 0. Totals: 24 7-10 58.

3-pointers: Christ Chapel none. FCS 3 (Izadi, Thomas, Derr).

KING GEORGE 64,

CHANCELLOR 34

Aiyana Ellis filled up the stat sheet with 25 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists, and three blocks as King George had complete control from tip-off to rout Chancellor.

Oma Aguolu notched 22 points and 12 rebounds. Haylee Callahan hauled in 11 rebounds.

Chancellor’s M’laya Ainsworth had 11 points.

Chancellor8118734
King George        25   15   13   11 —   64

Chancellor (9-11, 7-4): M’laya Ainsworth 11, Jasmine Talley 6, Akilah Smith 6, Melody Washington 5, T’Laya Johnson 2, Zaniah Lucas 2, M’kayla Ainsworth 2, Kailana Reed 0, Nachiya Washington 0, . Totals: 13 6-17 34.

King George (15-2, 9-1): Aiyana Ellis 25, Oma Aguolu 22, Brianna Ellis 6, Gabby Mack 4, Latasha Johnson 3, Katherine Healey 2, Haylee Callahan 2, Loren Tolliver 0. Totals: 28 6-13 64.

3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (M’l. Ainsworth, Talley). King George 2 (A. Ellis 2)

COLONIAL BEACH 47

WASHINGTON & LEE 41

Kennedy Muse had 19 points and the Drifters maintained their composure during a hectic fourth quarter.

Camari Davis added 11 points. Anya Baker led W&L with 13.

Colonial Beach hosts Rappahannock on Friday.

Colonial Beach        12   7   17   11 —   47
W&L8562241

Colonial Beach (10-11): Kennedy Muse 19, Camari Davis 11, Cora Bowler 8, Leah Phillips 7, Lamiija Samuel 2, McKenzie Quail 0, Litany Hostler 0, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Abby Michalicek 0. Totals: 19 4-9 47.

Washington & Lee: Anya Baker 13, Armechille Byrd 7, Jayniyah Gaskins 6, Devonna Fisher 6, Kearrah Delano 5, Taliyah Ball 4, Lakiyah Clarke 0. Totals: 10 16-28 41.

3-pointers: Colonial Beach 5 (Muse 5). Washington & Lee 5 (Baker 2, Ball, Fisher, Gaskins).

Monday’s result

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FCS 55, CHRISTCHURCH 32

Bella Izadi and Taylor Thomas each scored 23 points to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian get a win.

Morgan Griffis chipped in six rebounds and three steals for FCS.

Fred. Christian        17   14   10   14 —   55
Christchurch998632

Fredericksburg Christian (12-9): Bella Izadi 23, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 2, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 23, Morgan Griffis 4, Claire Derr 3, Brianna DeArmas 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 19 15-19 55.

Christchurch: Carly Cunningham 14, Destiny Gonsales 7, Haley VanVarhis 11, Tosin Okan 0, Caroline Painter 0. Totals: 12 6-18 32.

3-pointers: FCS 2 (Izadi, Derr). Christchurch 2 (VanVarhis 2).

