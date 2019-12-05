COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Adam Brown
Last season: 13–10 (9–3 district)
Top returners: G Eryka Avery, G Zamarua Hutchinson, G Ayanna Parker, F Dasia hyslop, F Jaylin Pressley.
Top newcomers: Fr. Camilla Ford McKinney.
Outlook: After falling one win short of a state tournament berth last season, the Black-Hawks hope to break through. They’ll need to replace the scoring of graduated all-district standout Lauryn Avery.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Lashaun Cook
Last season: 19–8 (10–2 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Cameren Downs, Jr. G Jenna Grey, Sr. F Brayla Bogier.
Top newcomers: Fr. Avery Hartenstein, Fr. Riley Delcore.
Outlook: The defending district tournament champions return plenty of experience, led by Downs, a first-team all-Commonwealth and all-region selection.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Ramon Hounshell
Last season: 8–17 (3–9 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Raine Tweedy, Jr. C Amira Roy.
Top newcomers: Sr. G Kyla Coles, Fr. G Leah Schoonover.
Outlook: Tweedy, a first-team all-Commonwealth selection last season, hopes to get help from Coles, who has missed the last two seasons following an ACL injury.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Ben Sargent
Last season: 9–15 (4–8 district)
Top returners: So. G Emma Stalteri, Jr. G Jasmie Alexander, Jr. F Nia St Cyr, Sr, Caroline Pollock.
Top newcomers: Fr. Taleah Gaither, Fr. Tiara Bigelow, So, Zarai Marbra.
Outlook: After seeing district player of the year Maggie Sharp move on to Towson University, the Wildcats have undergone a roster turnover and will look for steady improvement.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Clinton Lloyd
Last season: 8–15 (2–10 district)
Top returners: C/F Desiree Roy.
Top newcomers: Sr. G Maya Taylor, Sr. F Lauren Farace, Sr. G Makayla Johnson.
Outlook: Roy, who averaged 10 points and 16 rebounds per game last season, is the Wolverines’ building block in the post.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Nate Grosskopf
Last season: 17–7 (11-1 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Tianna Smith, Jr. C Madison Sarver, Jr. G Sabrina Hunter
Top newcomers: Fr. G Nia Henley, Fr. G Aryauna Brent, Fr. F/C Bailey Carter
Outlook: Four freshmen should see playing time on a team that lacks size or experience but should be aggressive defenslvely. Smith was second-team all-district in 2018-19.
STAFFORD
Coach: Carl Harris
Last season: 7-17 (3-9 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Illiana Floode, Jr. G Alia Carmichael, So. C Genesis Houston.
Outlook: The Indians will lean on a young nucleus to try to compete in the rugged Commonwealth District.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Salita Richardson
Last season: 10–15 (4–8 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Briana Morton, Sr. G Jordan Copper, Jr. F Tamaya Morton.
Outlook: The Cavaliers will rely on their experienced backcourt duo of Morton and Copper.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: William Griffin
Last season: 15–11 (8–4 district)
Top returners: Sr. G M’Kayla Ainsworth, Sr. G Jasmine Talley, Sr. F Melody Washington, So. G M’Layla Ainsworth
Top newcomers: So. G/F Zaniah Lucas, So. F Nachiya Washington, Jr. G Akilah Smith, Fr. G Kailana Reed, Fr. G T’Laya Johnson
Outlook: Bringing back two all-district second teamers in M’Kayla Ainsworth and Talley, while also featuring some talented newcomers, the Chargers look to continue their success in standing near the top of the Battlefield District.
COURTLAND
Coach: Gene Flamm
Last season: 5–17 (2–10 district).
Top returners: Sr. F Noelle Hodges, Sr. F Laila Campbell, Jr. G/F Deizree Johnson.
Top newcomers: Sr. F Isabella Caudill, So. G Grace Whitenack, Fr. Jaidyn Taylor.
Outlook: Several newcomers could play key roles for the Cougars, whose strength should be in the frontcourt.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Mike McCombs
Last season: 19–7 (10–2 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Terese Green, Sr. F Sarah Hatfield.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Destiny Washington, Fr. F Khloe Bowles.
Outlook: Reigning Battlefield player of the year Green is one of nine players returning to a team that reached the state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Lake Taylor.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Tracey Young
Last season: 4–18 (1–11 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Harmoni Swain, Jr. G Nia Bryant, So. G Isabel Whitman.
Top newcomers: So. F Amath Chol, Fr. G Zariya Youbg, Sr. C Tianna Firms.
Outlook: Firms, a transfer from Massaponax, should give the Jackets a boost up front to accompany an experienced backcourt.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Neil Lyburn
Last season: 24–1 (12–0 district)
Top returners: Sr. Oma Aguolu, Jr. Lauren McCall, Jr. Aiyana Ellis.
Top newcomers: Fr. Briana Ellis, Fr. Halie Callahan.
Outlook: Three key players return from a team that was unbeaten until the regional semifinals last season. If McCall recovers from a knee injury, the Foxes hope to be dominant again.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Heather Amon
Last season: 7-17 (4-8 district)
Top returners: Sr. Breana Donnell, Sr. Nakiyah Bumgardner-Ferguson, Sr. Taylor Krouse, Jr. Mariah Evans, Jr. Kallie Buchanan
Top newcomers: Kelsey Bailey
Outlook: With an entirely new coaching staff, the Knights will rely on their returning seniors, including Bumgardner-Ferguson, who is on the verge of 1,000 career points.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Nick Schreck
Top returners: Aleis Chapman, Lydia Wilson, Taylor Fifer, Anna Filipkowski.
ORANGE
Coach: Willie Alexander
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Tony Major
Top players: Laila Glymph, Amber Fairfax, Autumn Fairfax, Daejah Williams , Summer Dames.
Outlook: The Fairfax sisters combined for 30 rebounds in Tuesday’s season-opening win over James Monroe, and Glymph scored 23 points.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: Martin Astrop
Top returners: Cynari Davis, Litany Hostler.
Top newcomers: Camari Davis, Cora Bowler.
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: Mike Fisher
Top returners: Devonna Fisher, Taliyah Ball, Armechille Byrd.
Top newcomers: Kearrah Delano, Jayniyah Gaskins, Anya Baker, Lakiyah Clarke.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coaches: Rick Wright, Todd Pristas
Last season: 1–11
Top returners: So. G Kylie Amberger, Fr. F Emma Clements.
Outlook: Several members of the Falcons’ state runner-up field hockey team moved to the court and hope to duplicate their success there.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Joe Flores
Last season: 10–9 (3–6 Delaney Conference)
Top returners: So. G Taylor Thomas, So, G Bella Izadi, So F/C Morgan Griffis.
Top newcomers: Jr. G/F Claire Derr.
Outlook: The graduate of high-scoring center Sarah Tate means the Eagles will have use to use their speed more. Thomas was a second-team all-conference pick last season.
