Senior leadership is something that all high school basketball coaches look for, especially late in the season.
For Lashaun Cook of Commonwealth District pace setter Colonial Forge, there are two seniors who are always ready when the need arises.
Veterans Cameren Downs and Brayla Bogier have been key cogs in the Eagles’ success all season, and both stepped up on Tuesday to help the Eagles shake off a slow start and outscore visiting Massaponax 63–46 in a clash for first place in the district.
The victory clinched at least a share of Colonial Forge’s second straight regular-season title. The Eagles (13–5, 10–1) close their regular season on Friday at home against Stafford. Massaponax (15–5, 8–3) plays North Stafford on the same night.
Downs, a super-quick point guard, scored 24 points and helped ignite a 37-point second half by the Eagles with her ball-handling and defense. Bogier, a 6-foot forward, added 23 points and was relentless in the paint with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“This team has so much potential,” said Cook, who guided Colonial Forge to the Class 6 state title three years ago. “And I don’t feel like we’ve had our maximum effort yet. There are little things that we still need to clean up, and we will.”
Against the aggressive Panthers, Cook’s squad had trouble getting on track early.After racing to a 7–0 lead in the first two minutes, the Eagles fell behind by six points when the Panthers put together a 12–5 scoring run in the closing minutes. Point guard Kyla Coles sparked the outburst with a layup and then drained a 3-pointer to put Massaponax in front 14–8.
The early deficit became a wakeup call for the Eagles, who used their defensive pressure and the inside play of Bogier and center Le’Taysha Arrington to regain their swagger and the lead in the second quarter.
After Downs scored on a bank shot in the lane to give the Eagles the lead again (20–18), Bogier scored the final two baskets of the half, including a buzzer-beater, to give them a four-point cushion at the half.
“Massaponax was doing a great job with their game plan and we weren’t shooting well,” Cook said. “If you can’t do anything offensively, then you better step up on D. That’s our motto, that’s what we preach.”
That became the story for most of the second half. Led by Downs’ hustle, the Eagles pulled away midway through the third quarter after Massaponax had cut the margin to 34–33.
Downs’ three-point play started a 13-5 run by the Eagles to end the quarter and the Panthers never got closer than seven in the final minutes. Coles, who finished with 13 points, scored five of their eight points in the period.
“We’re a defensive team and that’s what got us going in the second half,” said Downs, who was a freshman on the Eagles’ state tile team in 2017. “We knew we had to pick it up, and that’s what got us started in the second half.”
Added Bogier: “Defense is like our chain reaction. After we get our defense going, our offense just follows.”
Tuesday’s loss snapped a seven game winning streak for Massaponax, which got a team-high 15 points from Raine Tweedy. The Panthers hadn’t lost since a 59–46 defeat to the Eagles in January.
“[Colonial Forge’s] pressure and intensity hurt us in the second half and our shooting percentage wasn’t great, said Panthers coach Ramon Hounshell. “But you blame it on good defense. Now we need to take care of business on Friday and then next week in the tournament.”
