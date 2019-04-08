After a six-goal loss to Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District tournament championship to start the season, the Mountain View girls lacrosse team has a renewed focus.
The Wildcats returned to practice following the setback and concentrated on sharing the ball and playing together for an entire game.
Mountain View’s new mindset was on display in the rematch Monday evening on the Wildcats’ home turf.
Colonial Forge entered the contest undefeated but departed with its first loss of the season, 16–13, in an intense back-and-forth affair that was delayed more than an hour because of a thunderstorm.
The Wildcats (8–2, 4–0 Commonwealth regular season) avenged a 14–8 loss to the Eagles (8–1, 4–1) earlier this season.
“It really motivated us in practice a lot,” Mountain View freshman Emma Stalteri said of the loss.
That was apparent from the start. The Wildcats rattled off back-to-back goals 45 seconds into the game. They held a 3–2 advantage with 16:39 to go in the first half when the contest was halted because of the weather conditions.
They were nursing a 7–5 advantage at intermission before the Eagles got going. Colonial Forge scored the first three goals of the second half, prompting Mountain View first-year head coach Kimmy Sullivan to call timeout.
Sullivan wanted the Wildcats to calm down.
“I could tell they were getting a little frantic, kind of running around not really communicating,” Sullivan said. “Our key words [during the timeout] were to focus on communication, supporting each other and continue working. It just allowed them to recollect their thoughts and it was great to see how they responded.”
The Wildcats and Eagles continued to trade blows. After Mountain View took a 10–8 lead, the Eagles scored the next two to tie it. Mountain added two more and Colonial Forge answered each.
With the game tied at 12, Mountain View senior attack Ayanna Alston scored the go-ahead tally with 4:26 remaining. It was the first of Mountain View’s 4-1 spurt to close the contest.
Freshman Hannah Navarro paced the Wildcats with seven goals.
“It was a team effort,” Navarro said. “The passes were delivered straight to me. We had great teamwork. I’m glad my team had my back so I could score.”
Mary D’Lugos and Lizzie Ranberger scored three goals each for the Wildcats. In addition to Alston, Kendal Light and Stalteri scored one apiece. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Schaeffer recorded seven saves.
Colonial Forge was paced by Maggie Hatton’s four goals. Mary Ellen Schuster added three. Addy Talkington and Kadence Stanton provided two apiece.
Mountain View will be back in action when it hosts Massaponax on Wednesday. The Eagles host North Stafford the same night.
Colonial Forge head coach Nate Medic said the Eagles will use their first defeat of the season as fuel for the remainder of the campaign.
“It’s a humbling moment. You learn from it,” Medic said. “We’re going to break down the film. We’re going to fix our mistakes and we’re going to come out on the other side a better team than we were tonight.”