The first game following spring break is rarely a pleasant one for high school soccer coaches.
Not only are their teams typically rusty, the date on the calendar is a turning point when many of their players start thinking about prom, graduation and other future milestones.
Colonial Forge head coach Dave Rombough and North Stafford’s Joanne Szymanski lamented the spring break woes after their Commonwealth District clash Tuesday night on the Eagles’ home field.
Colonial Forge emerged with a 1–0 victory, but even the winning coach admitted it was an unsightly affair.
“It’s always very rough as was evidenced tonight,” Rombough said of returning from break. “We picked it up better in the second half. The first half was pretty rough, to say the least.”
The contest was scoreless until Colonial Forge sophomore striker Sasha Fields found the back of the net in the 35th minute.
Szymanski said a “comedy of errors” on the part of the Wolverines (3–2–2, 2–1–1 Commonwealth District) led to Fields’ tally.
Fields scored off a rebound of senior Madeline Johnson’s misfire. Fields was in perfect position to give the Eagles (7–3, 4–2) a 1–0 advantage that stood up the remaining 45 minutes.
Johnson said North Stafford’s goalkeeper stretched out on the ground in front of her after stopping her shot, leaving Fields open.
“I was trying to score,” Johnson said. “But when I went to shoot, it she just came out of nowhere and she blocked it. I did a little tumble. I got back up and Sasha was there. She just put it in the net and buried it.”
Fields said the score gave the Eagles a much-needed boost. Rombough noted in the first half the Wolverines were playing with the sun in their eyes and he believed his team should’ve been up more than 1-0 at intermission.
Still, the lone score proved pivotal.
“I feel like it kind of set the pace and made us want to work harder to win,” Fields said.
The Wolverines were unable to muster much of an offensive attack outside of two failed breakaway opportunities in the first half. Szymanski mentioned that starting center midfielder Hailey Smith is out touring Europe with her Olympic Development Program team. Szymanski said the Wolverines have also had a rash of injuries.
“I think we had moments where we played really well,” Szymanski said. “We were a little sluggish today and I think that was the big difference.”
The Eagles will be back in action tonight when they visit Clover Hill. Rombough said the Eagles attempted to schedule more teams from Region 6B because those are the squads they’ll face in postseason play.
Johnson said the Eagles are a confident bunch. They advanced to the district tournament championship to start the season before suffering a loss to Massaponax.
“I think since we have a good record compared to the previous years and we have good chemistry, we’ll be able to have finish the season out strong,” Johnson said.
The Wolverines will look to regroup next week. They have the remainder of this week off but will dive back into district play with home games against Stafford next Tuesday and Massaponax the following night.
Szymanski said her team is looking forward to home games after a stretch of road contests due to malfunctioning stadium lights at North Stafford.
“We’ve been on the road a lot,” Szymanski said. “It’ll be nice to be home.”