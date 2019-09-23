After going unbeaten during the regular season, Stafford won its first Commonwealth District golf team championship in 12 years Monday.
The Indians posted a team total of 363 at The Gauntlet, beating runner-up Riverbend by 31 strokes. Twin brothers Drew Harding (76) and Ben Harding (81) took second and third, individually, behind medalist Andrew Watson of Mountain View, who shot an even-par 72.
The Region 5B tournament will be held next Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Country Club in Harrisonburg. The Region 6B event is Oct. 7 at Fawn Lake.
1. Stafford (332): Drew Harding 76, Ben Harding 81, Davis Smith 83, Charlie Belman 92.
2. Riverbend (363): Ethan Crowder 81, Brady Falk 85, Daniel DeGallery 95, Ari Baqaie 102.
3. Colonial Forge (364): A.J. Hartley 89, Gabe Cook 90, Rhonan Muller 92, Eric Seather 93.
4. Brooke Point (365): Brendan DeSena 83, Grayson Evatt 89, Austin Vallejos 95, Chauncey Jones 98.
5. Mountain View (371): Andrew Watson 72, Aiven Thomas 93, Grayson Margheim 95, Ryan Hall 111.
6. Massaponax (388): Andrew Steis 83, Brooke Vaillancourt 93, Sydney Vaillancourt 104, Zach Failor 108.
7. North Stafford (423): Lexie Gaston 99, Nate Lumpkin 104, Phoenix Rash 107, Kaiden Rash 113.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
James Monroe freshman Grayson Wood won medalist honors Monday, leading the Yellow Jackets to the Battlefield District golf team title.
Wood fired a 2-under-par 34 on the front nine at Mattaponi Springs in Caroline, six strokes ahead of runner-up Brett Caputo of King George. JM’s Noah Adams also shot 40, helping the Yellow Jackets (164) beat second-place Eastern View by 20 strokes.
The 4A sub-regional will be held next Tuesday at Meadows Farms. JM will compete in the Region 3A tournament at Greene Hills next Wednesday.
1. James Monroe (164): Grayson Wood 34, Noah Adams 40, Gray Dameron 45, Clare Kingsley 45.
2. Eastern View (184): Nathan Amos 42, Gavin Utley 45, Kelly Hackley 46, Gaige Robson 48.
3. King George (186): Brett Caputo 40, Ryan Tonetti 47, Mason Nicoletti 48, Dylan Jones 51.
4. Chancellor (190): Kai Crockett 42, Mason Sheetz 48, Will Earnesty 49, Nic Gregory 51.
5. Spotsylvania (198): Rachel Detore 42, Jack DeFillippo 49, Troy Moskowitz 53, Bryce Daltan 54.
6. Courtland (203): Charlie Welsh 47, Jack Hayden 52, Hunter Pugh 52, Mason Kozloff 52.
7. Caroline (226): Kyle Pettigrew 42, Hannah Pettigrew 47, Gerardo Ramos 62, Will Carter 65.
