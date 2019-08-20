James Monroe freshman Grayson Wood won medalist honors with a 38 at Fredericksburg Country Club, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 182–204 Battlefield District dual-match golf victory over King George.
James Monroe (182): Grayson Wood 38, Noah Adams 42, Wiley Furner-Moore 51, Gray Dameron 51.
King George (204): Ryan Tonetti 45, Brett Caputo 47, Dylon Jones 52, Luke Mills 60.
EASTERN VIEW 200, CHANCELLOR 204
The Cyclones’ Nathan Amos won medalist honors with a 42 at Lee’s Hill.
Eastern View (200): Nathan Amos 42, Peter Scott 51, Robert Scott 52, Kelly Hackley 55.
Chancellor (209): Kai Crockett 48, Mason Sheetz 51, Nic Gregory 53, Will Earnesty 57.