Rachel Detore carded 37 to win medalist honors for Spotsylvania, but Courtland had three players shoot in the 40s to help the Cougars open the season with a Battlefield District win at Meadows Farms Golf Course.
The Knights host James Monroe at Meadows Farms next Wednesday.
Courtland (182): Charlie Welsh 42, Jack Hayden 44, Taylor Welsh 45, Hunter Pugh 51.
Spotsylvania (190): Rachel Detore 37, Troy Moskowitz 50, Bryce Daltan 50, Jack DiFilippo 53.
JAMES MONROE 186, EASTERN VIEW 195
Grayson Wood finished with a 40 to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.
James Monroe (186): Grayson Wood 40, Noah Adams 41, Clare Kingsley 49, Wiley Furner-Moore 56.
Eastern View (195): Nathan Amos 43, Robert Scott 50, Gavin Utley 50, Peter Scott 52.