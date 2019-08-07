Rachel Detore carded 37 to win medalist honors for Spotsylvania, but Courtland had three players shoot in the 40s to help the Cougars open the season with a Battlefield District win at Meadows Farms Golf Course.

The Knights host James Monroe at Meadows Farms next Wednesday.

Courtland (182): Charlie Welsh 42, Jack Hayden 44, Taylor Welsh 45, Hunter Pugh 51.

Spotsylvania (190): Rachel Detore 37, Troy Moskowitz 50, Bryce Daltan 50, Jack DiFilippo 53.

JAMES MONROE 186, EASTERN VIEW 195

Grayson Wood finished with a 40 to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.

James Monroe (186): Grayson Wood 40, Noah Adams 41, Clare Kingsley 49, Wiley Furner-Moore 56.

Eastern View (195): Nathan Amos 43, Robert Scott 50, Gavin Utley 50, Peter Scott 52.

