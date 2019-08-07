COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Sean Weaver
Last season: Seventh in district
Top returnees: Sr. Grayson Evatt, Sr. William Rush, Jr. Brendan DeSena, Jr. Austin Vallejos.
Top newcomers: Fr. Chauncey Jones.
Outlook: A strong returning nucleus and some promising newcomers have the Black-Hawks optimistic.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Rob Broxton
Last season: Third in district
Top returnees: Jr. Gabriel Cook, Jr. Eric Sather.
Outlook: The Eagles will look to Cook and Sather to be team leaders.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Dave Siegleman
Last season: Second in district
Top returnees: Sr. Sydney Vaillancourt, Jr. Brooke Vaillancourt, So. Andrew Steis.
Top newcomers: Sr. Dylan Hall, So. Zach Failor, Fr. Raelyn Holsinger.
Outlook: The Panthers' top six scorers, including state qualifier Noah LaFleur, graduated, making this a rebuilding season.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Steve Cassiday
Last season: Fourth in district, fourth in Region 5D.
Top returnees: Sr. Andrew Watson, Sr. Aiven Thomas, So. Grayson Margheim.
Top newcomers: Fr. Adam Jones, Fr. Joseph McGill, So. Will Frampton, So. Ryan Hall.
Outlook: State qualifiers Watson and Thomas give the Wildcats a strong 1-2 punch in their quest for a district team title.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Fred Donahoe
Last season: Sixth in district
Top returnees: Sr. Lexi Gaston, Sr. Nathaniel Lumpkin.
Top newcomers: Fr. Caiden Rash, Fr. Zach Hubbard, Sr. Jameson Hay, Sr. Phoenix Rash.
Outlook: The Wolverines are hoping that their young golfers develop to join their returning seniors.
RIVERBEND
Coaches: Brett DeGallery, Eric Falk and Dave Smith
Last season: First in district
Top returnees: Sr. Ethan Crowder, Sr. Makenzie Grann, Jr. Brady Falk.
Top newcomers: Jr. Rachel Marcus, So. Ari Baqaie, So. Jax Dario, So. Daniel DeGallery, Fr. Brady Green.
Outlook: Former coach Scott Thomas stepped down, but the defending district champions have three top players returning and some promising newcomers.
STAFFORD
Coach: Tommy Harrison
Last season: Fifth in district
Top returnees: Jr. Drew Harding, Jr. Ben Harding, Sr. Davis Smith, Jr. Hunter Eustler.
Top newcomers: Sr. Charlie Belman, So. Matt Mellors, Jr. Nesta Fletcher, So. Andrew Lazzeroni, So. Maya Wick.
Outlook: The Harding brothers were individual regional qualifiers as sophomores and should lead the Indians again this season.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Tim Casey
Last season: Fourth in district
Top returnees: Jr. Kyle Pettigrew, Jr. Hannah Pettigrew.
Top newcomers: Fr. Will Carter.
Outlook: Casey takes over for the retired Frank Dow and inherits a team without much depth. The Pettigrew siblings held the top two spots last year.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Steve Tate
Last season: Second in district
Top returnees: Jr. Kai Crockett, Sr. Nic Gregory, Sr. Mason Sheetz.
Outlook: Despite undergoing elbow surgery, Crockett should remain the team's No. 1 player.
COURTLAND
Coach: Matthew Hibbs
Last season: First in district
Top returnees: So. Charlie Welsh, Sr. Taylor Welsh, Sr. Hunter Pugh.
Outlook: Defending their district title will be a challenge as the Cougars rebuild.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Patrick Thornhill
Last season: Seventh in district
Top returnees: So. Robert Scott, Jr. Kelly Hackley.
Top newcomers: Fr. Peter Scott, Fr. Nathan Amos.
Outlook: Robert Scott qualified for regional play as a freshman last season and should return to the Cyclones' top spot.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Ken Wood
Last season: Sixth in district
Top returnees: Sr. Noah Adams, Jr. Clarre Kingsley.
Top newcomers: Fr. Wiley Furner-Moore, Fr. Grayson Wood.
Outlook: The Jackets' two freshmen should compete for top honors immediately, easing the transition for new coach Wood after the untimely death of former coach Greg Howard.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Adam Timchak
Last season: Fifth in district
Top returnees: Sr. Brett Caputo, Sr. Ryan Tonetti.
Outlook: The Foxes' two returning seniors are joined by some promising freshmen in their quest to be competitive in the district.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Jim McNamee
Last season: 11-2, third in district.
Top returnees: Sr. Rachel Detore, Jr. Jack DiFilippo, Jr. Troy Moskowitz, Jr. Bryce Daltan.
Outlook: Battlefield champion Detore was unbeaten in district play and finished 13th in the Girls State Open. She leads an experienced team that moves up to Class 4.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Neal Moubray
Last season: First in Region 4B sub-regional
Top returnees: Jr. Zane Moore, Sr. Price Straley, So. Evan Straley, Jr. Nate Faegans.
Top newcomers: Jr. Perry Hopkins.
Outlook: Moore was Class 4 state runner-up as a sophomore and leads a team that should be competitive in the district and sub-regional tournaments.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: E.J. Ouelette
Last season: 3-9
Top returnees: Sr. Brett Lauritzen, Sr. Justin Cook, Sr. Will Bates, So. Colton Metzgar.
Top newcomers: Fr. Juliano Winston.
Outlook: The Blue Devils have a veteran nucleus as they aim to contend in the district.