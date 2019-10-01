Ben and Drew Harding each shot in the 70s, and Davis Smith sank a 35-foot putt on the 18th hole to help seal a second-place finish for Stafford at the Region 5D golf championship at Harrison Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
The Indians, who earned their first-ever state championships appearance with the result, edged third-place Patrick Henry-Roanoke by two strokes, 326-328.
They will be joined at the state championships, being held at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Richmond on Oct. 14-15, by overall champion Albemarle (317).
In the individual standings, the Patriots’ Mia Liang took top honors with a 74, finishing two strokes ahead of runner-up Ben Harding (76). Drew Harding (79) took fifth.
Advancing individually from the area was Andrew Watson of Mountain View, carding an 80 to tie for sixth with the Indians’ Davis Smith.
Albemarle (317): Mia Liang 74, Vivian Hull 77, Robert Brozey 82, Jack Kelly 84.
Stafford (326): Ben Harding 76, Drew Harding 79, Davis Smith 80, Charlie Belman 91.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (328): Tommy Fitchett 80, Caroline Gilbreath 81, Ryan Straub 83, Evan Gross 84.
Mountain View (346): Andrew Watson 80, Aiven Thomas 87, Grayson Margheim 89, Tucker Tidwell 90.
Brooke Point (389): Brenden Desena 88, Grayson Evatt 95, Chauncey Jones 96, Austin Vellejos 110.
Harrisonburg (395): Jane Thompson 77, Dylan Thompson 96, Simon Beach 109, Adam Osinkosky 113.
North Stafford (407): Lexie Gaston 94, Phoenix Rash 94, Kaiden Rash 109, Jacob Zant 110.
William Fleming (495): Trey Claytor 90, Hunter Huddleston 92, Jordan Peters 138, Ethan Choa 175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.