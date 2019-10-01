Rachel Detore isn’t accustomed to an audience watching nearly every shot when she’s on the golf course.
But during Tuesday’s Region 4B-North tournament at Meadows Farms in Locust Grove, there was a spectator tracking the Spotsylvania High senior.
A golf coach from Saint Francis, a Division I program in Pennsylvania, was on hand to scout Detore. While the Knights’ captain was a bit jittery, it didn’t affect her swing as she shot a 78 to earn medalist honors and qualify for the Region 4B tournament next Monday at Mattaponi Springs in Ruther Glen.
Saint Francis is one of two finalists for Detore’s services, joining Radford.
“It made me really nervous. It was making me shake,” Detore said of having a college coach on hand. “I guess I play better under pressure.”
Detore said all of her long drives were on target. She was one of five golfers who weren’t on the top two teams—Orange and Eastern View—to qualify for regional play.
She’s joined by Louisa’s Zane Moore (80), Brett Caputo of King George (83), Kyle Pettigrew of Caroline (83) and Chancellor’s Mason Sheetz (84).
Moore placed second in the region last fall with a 71 and is looking forward to getting back on track next week after a disappointing day.
“The greens were a lot slower than I was used to. I had to adjust which gave me a hard time,” Moore said. “It’s just one round. You have your bad rounds and you have your good ones. You just get over it and move forward.”
Orange and Eastern View earned regional bids as teams by virtue of finishing in the top two of the sub-region.
The Hornets (330) were followed by the Cyclones (340), King George (363), Spotsylvania (363), Courtland (366), Louisa (368), Chancellor (369) and Caroline (428).
Orange placed third in the Jefferson District tournament on Monday and built on that performance the following day.
Senior Will Johnson led the way with a 79. Zach Redifer shot an 81.
“I really think we’re peaking at the right time as a team,” Johnson said. “We’ve improved all year long. Everybody’s growing and maturing and coming together at the right time.”
Orange head coach Stephen Grabeel said he believes playing one day earlier helped his team. Freshman Luke Jarrell had a confidence boost from shooting a 77 at Meadowcreek Golf Course in Charlottesville. He shot an 85 on Tuesday.
“Some people might think playing 36 holes is tough but I think it got them going,” Grabeel said.
Eastern View was paced by Robert Scott’s 82 and Kelly Hackley’s 83. Four of the Cyclones’ six golfers shot 88 or better.
The Hornets and Cyclones hope to keep it going next week and earn bids to the Class 4 state tournament.
“I’ve never played there before,” Johnson said of Mattaponi Springs. “I heard it’s going to be a challenge. But we’re looking forward to it.”
Team results
Orange (330): Will Johnson 79, Zach Redifer 81, Luke Jarrell 85, Taylor Jenkins 85.
Eastern View (340): Robert Scott 82, Kelly Hackley 83, Peter Scott 87, Nathan Amos 88.
King George (363): Brett Caputo 83, Ryan Tonetti 86, Mason Nicoletti 96, Dylan Jones 98.
Spotsylvania (363): Rachel Detore 78, Bryce Daltan 91, Troy Moskowitz 96, Jack Difillippo 98.
Courtland (366): Charlie Welsh 89, Jack Hayden 89, Hunter Pugh 91, Mason Kozloff 97.
Louisa (368): Zane Moore 80, Price Straley 88, Evan Straley 94, Nate Feagans 106.
Chancellor (369): Mason Sheetz 84, Kai Crockett 88, Ethan Rehberg 94, Will Earnesty and Nic Gregory 103.
Caroline (428): Kyle Pettigrew 83, Hannah Pettigrew 98, Will Carter 118, Lukas Graham 129.
