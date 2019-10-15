James Monroe freshman Grayson Wood shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish in fifth place at the Class 3 golf championships, held at Williamsburg National Golf Club on Tuesday.
The showing earned Wood all-state honors.
Rustburg’s Nick Rakes and Abingdon’s Will Watson each shot a 2-under-par 70, with Rakes taking the individual title courtesy of a birdie on the third playoff hole. Independence won the team title ahead of Abingdon, 294-307.
At the Class 5 championships, Mountain View’s Andrew Watson carded a 4-over-par 76 to tie for 10th place at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Richmond.
Drew Harding finished with an 8-over-par 80 to tie for 17th for Stafford which finished in eighth place in the team event with a scored of 352.
Deep Run won the team title with a scored of 303, while Riverside’s Rohan Saxena took the individual championship with a 1-under-par 71.
Stafford (352): Drew Harding 80, Ben Harding 86, Charlie Belman 91, Davis Smith 95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.