James Monroe freshman Grayson Wood shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish in fifth place at the Class 3 golf championships, held at Williamsburg National Golf Club on Tuesday.

The showing earned Wood all-state honors.

Rustburg’s Nick Rakes and Abingdon’s Will Watson each shot a 2-under-par 70, with Rakes taking the individual title courtesy of a birdie on the third playoff hole. Independence won the team title ahead of Abingdon, 294-307.

At the Class 5 championships, Mountain View’s Andrew Watson carded a 4-over-par 76 to tie for 10th place at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Richmond.

Drew Harding finished with an 8-over-par 80 to tie for 17th for Stafford which finished in eighth place in the team event with a scored of 352.

Deep Run won the team title with a scored of 303, while Riverside’s Rohan Saxena took the individual championship with a 1-under-par 71.

Stafford (352): Drew Harding 80, Ben Harding 86, Charlie Belman 91, Davis Smith 95.

