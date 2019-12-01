COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Rebecca Ritenour

Last season: Fifth in district, fifth in Region 5D.

Top returners: Jr. Kaitlyn Biecker, Sr. Hannah Williams.

Top newcomers: Fr. Charis Opoku–Sarfo, Fr. Nevaeh Williams.

Outlook: Bieker and Williams offer experience, and Opoku-Sarfo and Nevaeh Williams bring new energy. Beam should be a team strength.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coaches: Maci Winebarger and Brynne Reeves

Last season: Second in district, second in Region 6B.

Top returners: Jr. Breana Spain, So. Sophie Sterling.

Top newcomers: Fr. Graceemae Murray, Lacey Wilson.

Outlook: Spain place seventh in the state meet in vauting last season and leads a deep, talented team that welcomes Murray, an all-around contender as a freshman.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Josi Brooks

Last season: Third is district, second in Region 5D.

Top returners: Jr. Zara Christophe.

Top newcomers: Fr. Yasmine Hassan, Fr. Bryanah Pagan.

Outlook: Christophe was a state qualifier in vault and beam as a sophomore and takes over the top spot from graduated Abbey Whitehead, last season’s Free Lance–Star gymnast of the year.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coaches: Annie Barr and Jennifer Kaleta

Last season: Fourth in district, third in Region 5D.

Top returners: Jr. Rebekah Dalton, Jr. Kristen Hill, Jr. Mollie Miller, So, Mackenzie Fox.

Top newcomers: Fr. Alexia

McNamara, So. Hannah Larsen.

Outlook: Fox qualified for the state meet on the beam last season as a freshman and will be counted on to lead a team with several new faces.

STAFFORD

Coach: Shawn Thurston

Last season: First in district, first in Region 5D, second in state.

Top returners: Jr. Sophia Housand, Jr. Kameryn Daneis, Jr. Keagan Habina.

Top newcomers: Fr. Peyton VanDyk.

Outlook: With no seniors on the team, the Indians hope to peak for the district, region and state meets. Housand was regional beam champion last winter and joined Daniels at the state meet.

