Kailey Clasen scored five goals and Anne Marie Hanville scored another to go along with her three assists in Colonial Forge’s 13-11 Commonwealth District girls lacrosse win over visiting Mountain View on Thursday night.
Addy Talkington (two), Annamarita Sofis (two), Emmy Ponce, Kadence Stanton and Maggie Hatton also scored for the Eagles.
Ponce and Mary Ellen Schuster tallied two assists for Colonial Forge. Mel Rogers had five saves in goal for the Eagles.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 14,
NORTH STAFFORD 13
Haven Doherty totaled five goals and Jenna Hauger added three of as Riverbend narrowly escaped with a 14-13 Commonwealth District win over North Stafford in the first game of a doubleheader.
Paige Barnett and Kayla Surles finished with two goals each for the Wolverines. Goalie Alexis Jenkins had six saves.
Victoria Ubiles paced North Stafford’s scoring with six goals, while Kia McGee netted four.
NORTH STAFFORD 9,
RIVERBEND 7
Peyton Neville scored four goals to lead the way in North Stafford’s district win in the second game of the day.
Annika Benson chipped in three goals and Amy Duenas had 10 saves in-goal for the Wolverines.
Haven Doherty led the scoring production for Riverbend with three goals. Tay Willinghan, Jenna Hauger, Kayla Surles and Paige Barnett all had a goal each.
The Wolverines (6-5 overall) will host Colonial Forge on Monday.
STAFFORD 16,
BROOKE POINT 5
Lauren Laveroni racked up four goals and Kinsley Greenlaw recorded two goals and two assists for Stafford in a senior night victory over visiting Brooke Point in Commonwealth District action.
Emily Dugger, Sydney Ulmer, Aliana McCoy and Elsa DaSilva all had two goals for the Indians, while Kayla Perry and Makayla LeBlanc scored one. Dugger and Perry also tallied one assist each.
BOYS LACROSSE
BRENTSVILLE 11,
JAMES MONROE 5
Mac Holland and Paul Lucas each scored twice and Sam DuMont scored once for visiting James Monroe, but Brentsville got the Evergreen District win.
Mason Billingsley and Ryelan White added assisted, while goalie Christian Powell had seven saves for the Yellow Jackets.
BROOKE POINT 7,
STAFFORD 5
Christian Leap scored four goals and Nathan Turner added three more as Brooke Point defeated visiting Stafford.
Andrew Samuel and Connor Dubberly assisted on goals for the Black–Hawks. Brooke Point’s Will Rush recorded nine saves in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 3,
COURTLAND 0
Jason Healey, AJ Dale and Frank Vendetti all scored for King George in a home victory over Courtland.
Ryan Kuberek had an assist and Jayden Wynes had three saves to preseve the shutout.
The Foxes (7-7-1, 6-4-1) travel to James Monroe on Monday.
CHANCELLOR 10,
CAROLINE 0
Eli Carr recorded a hat trick as well as an assist in Chancellor’s home victory over Caroline.
Bertrand Niyungeko (two), Andres Correa, Josh Rasure, Clayton Wheeler, Eduardo Vargas and Anderson Vasquez scored for the Chargers.
Correa and Rasure each had two assists for Chancellor (14-0, 11-0) which hosts Courtland on Friday.
The Cavaliers (7-7, 4-6) look to bounce back at home against Eastern View on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 4,
CAROLINE 1
Madison Heishman scored two goals in Chancellor’s road win over Caroline.
Also scoring for the Chargers were Brooke Burrell and Hunter Wright. Jessica Silkenson and Melody Washington assisted on goals.
Taylor Brooks scored the lone goal for the Cavaliers.
Chancellor (7-6-2) face Courtland on Friday at Spotsylvania High School.